Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:25 2022-11-14 am EST
17.38 EUR   -1.22%
11/11Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E871444
PU
11/11European stock investors on alert for heightened balance sheet stress
RE
11/10Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E871243
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E871704

11/14/2022 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:13.453 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:12.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:11.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:10.113 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:09.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:07.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:06.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:05.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:04.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:03.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:02.53 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:12.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:11.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:10.15 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:09.19 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:08.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:07.163 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:06.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:04.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:03.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:02.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:24:02.467 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T14:30:03.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T14:30:02.62 Declarations Document CGG Link
null 2022-11-14T11:26:04.873 DocumentOperation Approbation SA PRONY G3 2022 Link
null 2022-11-12T10:50:59.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:44:42.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:38:23.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:32:03.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:25:36.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:19:21.953 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:13:06.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:06:05.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:13.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document VERALLIA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:13.053 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:12.073 DeclarationDirigeants Document LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:11.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:10.057 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:08.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:07.397 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:06.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:05.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREIT Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:04.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREIT Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:03.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:02.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:06:03.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:06:02.557 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:14.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:13.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:12.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:11.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:10.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:09.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:08.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:07.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:06.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:05.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:03.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:02.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:36:14.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:36:13.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:36:12.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-11-11T12:38:07.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:31:56.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:25:46.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:19:36.947 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:13:29.733 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:07:16.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:01:03.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:54:52.487 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:48:40.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:42:28.943 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:36:21.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:36:14.42 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2022-11-11T11:30:06.637 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:23:59.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:17:52.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:11:44.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:10:44.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:09:45.253 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:08:45.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:02:38.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:56:31.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:50:23.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:44:18.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:38:12.943 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:32:04.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:25:15.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:19:06.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:12:56.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:06:05.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-10T18:58:02.967 DocumentOperation Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-11-10T18:50:02.85 Prospectus Approbation RCI BANQUE Link
null 2022-11-10T18:48:03.093 DocumentOperation Approbation NAVYA Link
null 2022-11-10T18:46:04.6 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot NAVYA Link
null 2022-11-10T18:38:05.72 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:14.617 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:13.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:12.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:11.637 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 15:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAURECIA SE
11/11Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E871444
PU
11/11European stock investors on alert for heightened balance sheet stress
RE
11/10Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E871243
PU
11/08Faurecia Prices $705 Million Sustainability-linked Notes
MT
11/08Faurecia successfully prices 700 million of sustainability-linked senior notes due 202..
GL
11/08Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E870785
PU
11/08Faurecia : successfully prices 700 million of sustainability-linked senior notes due 2026..
PU
11/07Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2022E870479
PU
11/03Faurecia : FORVIA launches MATERI'ACT to develop and produce sustainable materials
PU
11/032022 Capital Markets Day : HELLA accelerates profitable growth under FORVIA Power25 plan
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 966 M 25 786 M 25 786 M
Net income 2022 -61,2 M -63,2 M -63,2 M
Net Debt 2022 7 944 M 8 205 M 8 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,0x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 3 465 M 3 579 M 3 579 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 17,60 €
Average target price 22,17 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-53.59%3 579
DENSO CORPORATION-20.37%41 003
APTIV PLC-32.28%30 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.68%17 896
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%15 121
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.87%13 029