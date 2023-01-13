Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E880122

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 24 898 M 26 931 M 26 931 M Net income 2022 -75,9 M -82,1 M -82,1 M Net Debt 2022 7 936 M 8 584 M 8 584 M P/E ratio 2022 -36,0x Yield 2022 0,04% Capitalization 3 521 M 3 809 M 3 809 M EV / Sales 2022 0,46x EV / Sales 2023 0,40x Nbr of Employees 154 171 Free-Float 83,3% Chart FAURECIA SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 17,88 € Average target price 22,22 € Spread / Average Target 24,3% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Michel de Rosen Chairman Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations Odile Desforges Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAURECIA SE 26.54% 3 809 DENSO CORPORATION 2.26% 38 576 APTIV PLC 9.17% 27 547 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. 12.40% 18 248 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 6.48% 15 917 CONTINENTAL AG 19.15% 14 430