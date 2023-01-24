Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E881430

|
Date
|
Created
|
Title
|
Type
|
Company
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:42:06.493
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:42:05.353
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
WORLDLINE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:42:04.33
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:42:03.203
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:42:02.043
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:40:06.393
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:40:05.37
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CGG
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:40:04.24
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:40:03.103
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:40:01.977
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:38:06.36
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EUROAPI
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:38:05.303
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:38:04.22
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:38:03.063
|
AutresDocuments
|
Document
|
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:38:01.997
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T15:36:08.687
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ALSTOM
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T14:14:03.68
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T14:14:02.307
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:46:01.94
|
ObligationDepotOP
|
Document
|
HUNYVERS
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:34:03.673
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:34:02.42
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:33:48.27
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
ELIOR GROUP
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:33:47.25
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
AVENIR TELECOM
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:33:46.173
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
THERADIAG
|
Link
|
2023-01-24T00:00:00
|
2023-01-24T11:33:45.14
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
GROUPE FLO
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:33:40.86
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:33:34.833
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:33:29.1
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:33:23.407
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:33:12.097
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:33:00.74
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:26:15.173
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:19:32.963
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:19:27.453
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
AMUNDI
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:12:43.88
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:11:47.027
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:10:46.537
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T11:02:23.283
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:55:18.573
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:48:26.09
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:41:38.443
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:34:48.01
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:27:54.347
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:21:04.103
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:14:02.273
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:06:09.643
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:06:02.733
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BPCE
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-24T10:04:04.017
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BPCE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:10:04.05
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
DRONE VOLT
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:10:02.977
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
AXA
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:08:06.857
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
DNXCORP
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:08:05.75
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:08:04.74
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:08:03.743
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:08:02.74
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
GROUPE AIRWELL
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:06:07.017
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ASHLER & MANSON
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:06:06.017
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
KERLINK
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:06:04.987
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
LAGARDERE SA
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:06:03.883
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
CABASSE S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:06:02.807
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
RUBIS
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T18:04:05.76
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
FREELANCE.COM
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:52:02.827
|
Declarations
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:40:03.96
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
SES IMAGOTAG
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:40:02.833
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
AIR FRANCE-KLM
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:38:07.12
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ORPEA
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:38:04.997
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
MERCIALYS
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:38:03.927
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
FAURECIA
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:38:02.807
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:36:08.64
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:36:07.553
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
CARREFOUR
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:36:06.493
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:36:05.417
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
ATOS SE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T15:36:04.303
|
DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|
Document
|
VALLOUREC
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T12:10:03.987
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T12:10:02.88
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T12:08:02.8
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T12:02:02.94
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T11:18:03.833
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
THERADIAG
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T11:18:02.76
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
INTRASENSE
|
Link
|
2023-01-23T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T11:16:02.8
|
DeclarationAchatVente
|
Document
|
GROUPE FLO
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:45:39.407
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:45:35.3
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:45:29.85
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:45:22.337
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:45:14.343
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
ARKEMA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:45:03.04
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
CREDIT SUISSE
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:44:13.457
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:43:24.47
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:42:34.93
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:35:48.137
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
2023-01-20T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T10:35:46.89
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
ID LOGISTICS GROUP
|
Link
|
2023-01-20T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T10:35:45.85
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
CABASSE S.A.
|
Link
|
2023-01-20T00:00:00
|
2023-01-23T10:35:44.81
|
DeclarationDirigeants
|
Document
|
AGRIPOWER FRANCE SA
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:28:54.387
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:21:56.8
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:14:46.87
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:07:50.837
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T10:00:57.29
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T09:54:03.05
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link
|
null
|
2023-01-23T09:45:17.62
|
undefined
|
Communique
|
BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|
Link