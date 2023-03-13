Advanced search
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:03:17 2023-03-13 am EDT
20.74 EUR   -9.35%
10:39aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E888829
PU
03/08Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E888132
PU
03/06Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E887683
PU
Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E888829

03/13/2023 | 10:39am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:13.75 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:12.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:11.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:10.507 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:09.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:08.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:07.15 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:06.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:04.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:03.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:34:02.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:09.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:08.54 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:07.327 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:06.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:05.053 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:03.86 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:32:02.61 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOITEC Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:22:02.527 Declarations Document AXA Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:20:02.65 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:18:02.687 Declarations Document SOITEC Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T15:16:02.67 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
null 2023-03-13T13:20:08.313 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ESSILORLUXOTTICA Link
null 2023-03-13T13:20:06.403 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot METROPOLE TELEVISION Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T10:02:08.17 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-03-13T00:00:00 2023-03-13T10:02:04.107 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-03-11T11:46:57.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:45:35.377 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:44:15.573 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:42:55.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:41:34.38 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:40:14.1 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:39:13.743 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-03-11T11:38:14.117 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-03-11T11:37:14.417 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-03-11T11:35:55.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:34:53.973 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-03-11T11:33:34.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:25:27.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:24:13.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:22:59.397 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:14:52.743 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T11:06:45.803 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:58:39.613 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:50:32.86 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:42:24.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:34:16.627 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:26:09.05 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:16:46.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:08:29.237 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:07:08.36 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:05:42.19 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-03-11T10:04:05.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:20.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:19.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOYAGEURS DU MONDE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:18.723 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:17.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:16.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:15.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:14.257 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:13.22 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:12.15 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:11.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:10.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:08.95 DeclarationDirigeants Document GL EVENTS Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:07.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:06.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:05.82 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:04.787 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOYAGEURS DU MONDE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:03.747 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOYAGEURS DU MONDE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:04:02.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document FORSEE POWER Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:17.94 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:16.84 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:15.777 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:14.703 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:13.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document QWAMPLIFY Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:12.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document QWAMPLIFY Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:11.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document QWAMPLIFY Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:10.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document QWAMPLIFY Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:09.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:08.39 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:07.317 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:06.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document OVH GROUPE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:05.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document VIVENDI SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:04.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T18:02:02.8 DeclarationDirigeants Document LEGRAND Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T17:08:02.86 Declarations Document XILAM ANIMATION Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T16:44:02.767 Declarations Document NHOA Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T16:32:03.15 Declarations Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T16:26:02.707 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:36:08.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:36:07.24 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:36:06.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:36:05.02 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:36:03.923 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:36:02.767 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARKEMA Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:34:18.9 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:34:17.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:34:16.577 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-03-10T00:00:00 2023-03-10T15:34:15.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BIOPHYTIS Link

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 14:38:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FAURECIA SE
10:39aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E888829
PU
03/08Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E888132
PU
03/06Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E887683
PU
03/03French Data Science Group CGG Names Faurecia Exec as New CFO
MT
03/02Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E887220
PU
03/01Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E886998
PU
02/28Availability of Universal Registration Document
GL
02/28Availability of Universal Registration Document
AQ
02/28Faurecia : Universal Registration Document 2022
PU
02/27Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E886501
PU
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
Financials
Sales 2023 26 610 M 28 381 M 28 381 M
Net income 2023 356 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2023 7 119 M 7 593 M 7 593 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 4 506 M 4 806 M 4 806 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 157 460
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 22,88 €
Average target price 25,38 €
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE61.93%4 806
DENSO CORPORATION15.47%41 868
APTIV PLC19.27%30 097
CONTINENTAL AG33.12%15 896
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.48%15 079
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.98%15 018