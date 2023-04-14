Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E894470

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 26 554 M 29 347 M 29 347 M Net income 2023 344 M 380 M 380 M Net Debt 2023 7 145 M 7 896 M 7 896 M P/E ratio 2023 12,1x Yield 2023 2,76% Capitalization 3 980 M 4 399 M 4 399 M EV / Sales 2023 0,42x EV / Sales 2024 0,37x Nbr of Employees 157 460 Free-Float 83,3% Chart FAURECIA SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 20,21 € Average target price 26,31 € Spread / Average Target 30,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Michel de Rosen Chairman Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations Odile Desforges Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAURECIA SE 43.03% 4 399 DENSO CORPORATION 13.23% 41 854 APTIV PLC 13.86% 28 731 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 15.46% 16 187 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -5.06% 15 459 CONTINENTAL AG 18.22% 14 629