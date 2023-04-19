Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E895144

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 26 552 M 29 114 M 29 114 M Net income 2023 313 M 344 M 344 M Net Debt 2023 7 091 M 7 775 M 7 775 M P/E ratio 2023 14,0x Yield 2023 2,15% Capitalization 4 319 M 4 736 M 4 736 M EV / Sales 2023 0,43x EV / Sales 2024 0,39x Nbr of Employees 157 460 Free-Float 83,3% Chart FAURECIA SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 21,93 € Average target price 26,66 € Spread / Average Target 21,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Michel de Rosen Chairman Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations Odile Desforges Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAURECIA SE 55.20% 4 736 DENSO CORPORATION 14.06% 41 666 APTIV PLC 15.44% 29 130 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -3.64% 15 667 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 12.22% 15 556 CONTINENTAL AG 24.44% 15 277