  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Faurecia SE
  News
  Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:42:46 2023-05-09 am EDT
17.55 EUR   -1.24%
10:08aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E899077
PU
05:30aFaurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E898897
PU
05/04Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E898364
PU
Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E899077

05/09/2023 | 10:08am EDT
Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 14:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 26 552 M 29 255 M 29 255 M
Net income 2023 313 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2023 7 091 M 7 813 M 7 813 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 2,65%
Capitalization 3 500 M 3 856 M 3 856 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 157 460
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 17,77 €
Average target price 26,66 €
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE25.76%3 856
DENSO CORPORATION23.44%44 810
APTIV PLC0.90%25 419
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.26.72%15 887
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.00%15 642
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD10.47%15 280
