Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E912287

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 26 728 M 28 607 M 28 607 M Net income 2023 344 M 368 M 368 M Net Debt 2023 7 104 M 7 604 M 7 604 M P/E ratio 2023 13,3x Yield 2023 2,56% Capitalization 4 167 M 4 460 M 4 460 M EV / Sales 2023 0,42x EV / Sales 2024 0,38x Nbr of Employees 157 460 Free-Float 83,3% Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Last Close Price 21,16 € Average target price 26,62 € Spread / Average Target 25,8% Managers and Directors Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Michel de Rosen Chairman Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations Odile Desforges Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) FAURECIA SE 49.75% 4 460 DENSO CORPORATION 33.55% 46 482 APTIV PLC -1.07% 24 922 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 13.22% 15 590 MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. -7.73% 14 724 CONTINENTAL AG 19.65% 14 338