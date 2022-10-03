Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:42 2022-10-03 am EDT
10.75 EUR   -4.32%
04:24aFaurecia : European Union trusts Faurecia to develop affordable clean mobility solutions
PU
03:26aFaurecia's Hydrogen Technology Project Receives $209 Million EU Grant
MT
02:16aFaurecia gets 213 million euros from the EU to develop hydrogen project in France
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : European Union trusts Faurecia to develop affordable clean mobility solutions

10/03/2022 | 04:24am EDT
10.03.2022
Share
Share:
Catégorie
Group
European Union trusts Faurecia to develop affordable clean mobility solutions
Chapô
• The zero emissions mobility activities of Faurecia, a FORVIA Group company, are selected as being of common European interest.
• Faurecia and Symbio are among the 10 projects supported by the French government in IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest). €2.1 billion are provided to support those 10 projects to accelerate the hydrogen industry in France.
• €213 million are allocated to the Faurecia's Historhy Next project. It will enable the development of new generation of hydrogen tanks, both gaseous and liquid.
• Faurecia's plant in Allenjoie (France) will produce over 100.000 tanks per year, start of production will be in 2024.
Choix du type d'actualité
Contenu de l'article
Texte

Started in September 2021, Faurecia's Historhy Next project consists of developing and industrializing by the end of 2027 two generations of lightweight carbon fiber gaseous hydrogen tanks as well as a tank to store hydrogen in cryogenic form.

One of the objectives is to produce hydrogen storage systems in large series to reduce production costs, while maintaining a high level of quality.

Another major challenge is to offer storage systems that are more respectful of the environment. Through this project, the Group is accelerating its development of more sustainable tanks combining the use of low-carbon raw materials and the recyclability of tanks.

These new generations of tank will be produced in Allenjoie, France and the production will start in 2024. Faurecia's plant production capacity will be over 100.000 units by year.

Faurecia's project is fully aligned with the European ambition to accelerate the development and adoption of hydrogen technology in mobility and industry.
In addition, fuel cell supplier Symbio, a joint venture between Faurecia and Michelin, is also benefiting from this European dynamic. A large-scale transformation project, Hymotive will multiply SYMBIO's capacity for cutting-edge innovation and industrialization, by accelerating the mass production of its latest-generation fuel cell systems in Saint-Fons, France and by developing and industrializing a new generation of fuel cells that are more efficient and at a drastically reduced cost.

" I welcome the decision of the European Commission and the confidence placed in our projects. We are committed to bringing out hydrogen technology. This subsidy confirmed by the French government, which is in addition to the nearly €300 million already invested since 2017 by Faurecia in hydrogen mobility, allows us to consolidate our position as European leader by being present on 75% of the value chain. It is a key solution to decarbonize the mobility and industry of tomorrow, and we are proud to contribute to it. I would like to highlight the involvement of our team members in this success, and I thank them for it. Let's continue!"
Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia

Related content
Date
10.03.2022
Catégorie
Press release

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 084 M 23 616 M 23 616 M
Net income 2022 -68,5 M -67,2 M -67,2 M
Net Debt 2022 7 974 M 7 819 M 7 819 M
P/E ratio 2022 -28,3x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 2 237 M 2 194 M 2 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 84,4%
