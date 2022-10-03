Faurecia : European Union trusts Faurecia to develop affordable clean mobility solutions

Texte

Started in September 2021, Faurecia's Historhy Next project consists of developing and industrializing by the end of 2027 two generations of lightweight carbon fiber gaseous hydrogen tanks as well as a tank to store hydrogen in cryogenic form.

One of the objectives is to produce hydrogen storage systems in large series to reduce production costs, while maintaining a high level of quality.

Another major challenge is to offer storage systems that are more respectful of the environment. Through this project, the Group is accelerating its development of more sustainable tanks combining the use of low-carbon raw materials and the recyclability of tanks.

These new generations of tank will be produced in Allenjoie, France and the production will start in 2024. Faurecia's plant production capacity will be over 100.000 units by year.

Faurecia's project is fully aligned with the European ambition to accelerate the development and adoption of hydrogen technology in mobility and industry.

In addition, fuel cell supplier Symbio, a joint venture between Faurecia and Michelin, is also benefiting from this European dynamic. A large-scale transformation project, Hymotive will multiply SYMBIO's capacity for cutting-edge innovation and industrialization, by accelerating the mass production of its latest-generation fuel cell systems in Saint-Fons, France and by developing and industrializing a new generation of fuel cells that are more efficient and at a drastically reduced cost.

" I welcome the decision of the European Commission and the confidence placed in our projects. We are committed to bringing out hydrogen technology. This subsidy confirmed by the French government, which is in addition to the nearly €300 million already invested since 2017 by Faurecia in hydrogen mobility, allows us to consolidate our position as European leader by being present on 75% of the value chain. It is a key solution to decarbonize the mobility and industry of tomorrow, and we are proud to contribute to it. I would like to highlight the involvement of our team members in this success, and I thank them for it. Let's continue!"

Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia

