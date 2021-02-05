Log in
FAURECIA : February 05, 2021
PU
02/03IMMERSION : Faurecia Collaborate on Haptic Automotive Technologies
MT
02/02FAURECIA : Updates from the Group - TV News Zap'!
PU
Faurecia : February 05, 2021

02/05/2021 | 12:11pm EST
Nanterre, 5 February 2021

Total number of voting rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of

the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority)

__________________

Trading place: Euronext Paris

Compartment: A

ISIN code: FR0000121147

LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

Date

Number of shares

Total number of voting rights

(theoretical)*

31 January 2021

138,035,801

139,559,493

  • In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds:yes

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
