Faurecia : February 05, 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 14 473 M 17 414 M 17 414 M Net income 2020 -234 M -282 M -282 M Net Debt 2020 3 049 M 3 668 M 3 668 M P/E ratio 2020 -24,1x Yield 2020 0,84% Capitalization 6 095 M 7 299 M 7 334 M EV / Sales 2020 0,63x EV / Sales 2021 0,52x Nbr of Employees 104 672 Free-Float 59,5% Chart FAURECIA SE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 17 Average target price 47,51 € Last Close Price 44,52 € Spread / Highest target 34,8% Spread / Average Target 6,71% Spread / Lowest Target -19,1% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director Michel de Rosen Chairman Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) FAURECIA SE 6.23% 7 299 DENSO CORPORATION 9.37% 49 306 APTIV PLC 9.10% 38 384 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 40.12% 29 861 CONTINENTAL AG 2.52% 29 773 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 56.49% 28 420