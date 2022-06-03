Faurecia : First amendment to the 2021 universal registration document
FAURECIA
European company with share capital of €1,061,250,302
Registered office: 23-27, avenue des Champs-Pierreux, 92000 Nanterre, France
Registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 542 005 376
FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
The first amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed on June 2, 2022 under number D.22-0246-A01 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting set of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-1129.
This amendment (the "Amendment") complements and must be read in conjunction with the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 6, 2022 under number D.22-0246 (the "2021 Universal Registration Document").
A cross-reference table is provided in this Amendment to facilitate the retrieval of information incorporated by reference, as well as updated or modified information.
In the Amendment, "Faurecia" and the "Company" mean Faurecia SE and the "Group" refers to the Company and all of its consolidated subsidiaries.
The 2021 Universal Registration Document and the related Amendment are available on Faurecia's website (www.faurecia.com) in the tab "Investors - Regulated information", as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
GENERAL COMMENTS
In this Amendment:
"Envisaged Capital Increase" means the Faurecia capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount, including the issue premium, of approximately €705 million.
"Acquisition" means the acquisition of Hella GmbH & Co. KgaA ("HELLA") carried out by the Company on January 31, 2022, through (i) the acquisition of 60% of HELLA's share capital from family shareholders of HELLA who have entered into a pooling agreement for their shares (the "Family Pool") and (ii) the acquisition of approximately 19.5% of the share capital of HELLA following the takeover bid filed by Faurecia on September 27, 2021 and completed on November 11, 2011 pursuant to Article 29 (1) of the German Public Offerings Act (Übernahmean-gebot). Faurecia then acquired HELLA shares on the market and, as of the date of the Prospectus, holds 81.59% of HELLA's capital stock.
"Forvia" means the group including the consolidation of Hella.
APPENDIX 2. HELLA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
FEBRUARY 28, 2022.............. ...................................................................................
APPENDIX 3. NOTES TO HELLA'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MAY 31, 2021 …......................................................83
1. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND THE RELATED STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT
The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 ("Pro Forma Financial Statements") and the related Statutory Auditors' report are attached to this Amendment in Appendix 1.
2. COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2022 PUBLISHED ON APRIL 26, 2022
This information comes from the press release relating to the first quarter 2022 results published on April 26, 2022 on the Company's website and supplements Chapter 1 "Financial and accounting information" of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.
FIRST QUARTER 2022 SALES
Q1 2022 SALES OF €5.3bn, UP 33% ON A REPORTED BASIS (including first two months of consolidation of HELLA)
ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF +1.1% (Faurecia stand-alone), OUTPERFORMING AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION BY 530bps
FIRST RELEASE OF FORVIA'S FY 2022 GUIDANCE (including 11 months of consolidation of HELLA)
INCREASED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY GET THROUGH THE CURRENT UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT, thanks to covenant renegotiation, suspended dividend payment in 2022 and upgraded asset divestment program by end 2023
Q1 2021
Currency
Organic
Scope effect
Q1
Reported
(HELLA 2
in €m
effect
growth
2022
change
months)
Group sales
4,005
129
46
1,143
5,322
+32.9%
% last year's sales
+3.2%
+1.1%
+28.5%
Ww auto. prod.* (m
19,721
-4.2%
18,885
units)
Outperformance (bps)
530
*Source: S&P Global Mobility (ex-IHS Markit) dated April 2022 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)
Q1 SALES OF €5.3bn, UP 33% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND UP 1.1% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS
Sales include first two months (February and March) of consolidation of HELLA for €1.1 bn.
On an organic basis (Faurecia stand- alone and excl. currency effect), sales were up 1.1%, outperforming the market by 530 bps.
In March, sales were up 35% on a reported basis but down 6% on an organic basis, mainly reflecting a 20% organic drop in Europe due to the war in Ukraine, not fully offset by organic growth in all other regions (sales in China grew by 6%, despite first Covid restrictions in some areas).
FIRST RELEASE OF FY 2022 GUIDANCE FOR FORVIA (Faurecia including 11 months of consolidation of HELLA)
Based on an updated and cautious assumption for worldwide automotive production of 74.2 million light vehicles in 2022 (vs. an assumption of 78.7m in February), the FY 2022 guidance for FORVIA is:
Sales between €23 billion and €24 billion (including c. €1.5 billion from the combined effect of currencies and raw materials),
Operating margin between 4% and 5%,
Net cash flow at breakeven.
5
