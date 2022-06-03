Faurecia : First amendment to the 2021 universal registration document

FAURECIA

European company with share capital of €1,061,250,302

Registered office: 23-27, avenue des Champs-Pierreux, 92000 Nanterre, France

Registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 542 005 376

FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The first amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed on June 2, 2022 under number D.22-0246-A01 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting set of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-1129.

This amendment (the "Amendment") complements and must be read in conjunction with the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 6, 2022 under number D.22-0246 (the "2021 Universal Registration Document").

A cross-reference table is provided in this Amendment to facilitate the retrieval of information incorporated by reference, as well as updated or modified information.

In the Amendment, "Faurecia" and the "Company" mean Faurecia SE and the "Group" refers to the Company and all of its consolidated subsidiaries.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document and the related Amendment are available on Faurecia's website (www.faurecia.com) in the tab "Investors - Regulated information", as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

1