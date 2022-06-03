Log in
Faurecia : First amendment to the 2021 universal registration document

06/03/2022 | 05:12am EDT
FAURECIA

European company with share capital of €1,061,250,302

Registered office: 23-27, avenue des Champs-Pierreux, 92000 Nanterre, France

Registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 542 005 376

FIRST AMENDMENT TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The first amendment to the 2021 Universal Registration Document was filed on June 2, 2022 under number D.22-0246-A01 with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017-1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used for the purposes of a public offering of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is supplemented by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting set of documents is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017-1129.

This amendment (the "Amendment") complements and must be read in conjunction with the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on April 6, 2022 under number D.22-0246 (the "2021 Universal Registration Document").

A cross-reference table is provided in this Amendment to facilitate the retrieval of information incorporated by reference, as well as updated or modified information.

In the Amendment, "Faurecia" and the "Company" mean Faurecia SE and the "Group" refers to the Company and all of its consolidated subsidiaries.

The 2021 Universal Registration Document and the related Amendment are available on Faurecia's website (www.faurecia.com) in the tab "Investors - Regulated information", as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

1

GENERAL COMMENTS

In this Amendment:

  • "Envisaged Capital Increase" means the Faurecia capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount, including the issue premium, of approximately €705 million.
  • "Acquisition" means the acquisition of Hella GmbH & Co. KgaA ("HELLA") carried out by the Company on January 31, 2022, through (i) the acquisition of 60% of HELLA's share capital from family shareholders of HELLA who have entered into a pooling agreement for their shares (the "Family Pool") and (ii) the acquisition of approximately 19.5% of the share capital of HELLA following the takeover bid filed by Faurecia on September 27, 2021 and completed on November 11, 2011 pursuant to Article 29 (1) of the German Public Offerings Act (Übernahmean-gebot). Faurecia then acquired HELLA shares on the market and, as of the date of the Prospectus, holds 81.59% of HELLA's capital stock.
  • "Forvia" means the group including the consolidation of Hella.

2

CONTENTS

GENERAL COMMENTS

.................................................................................................................... 2

CONTENTS...........................................................................................................................................

3

1. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF

DECEMBER 31, 2021 and the related Statutory Auditors' report .................................................

4

2. COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR

2022 PUBLISHED ON APRIL 26, 2022........................................................................................

5

3. HELLA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28,

2022...............................................................................................................................................

16

4. NOTES TO HELLA'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL

YEAR ENDED MAY 31, 2021 ....................................................................................................

17

5.

OUTLOOK ...................................................................................................................................

18

6.

SHAREHOLDING AND GOVERNANCE .................................................................................

22

6.1

Crossing of legal thresholds ........................................................................................

22

6.2 Shareholdings of shareholders representing more than 5% of the capital stock or

voting rights ................................................................................................................

23

6.3

Governance .................................................................................................................

23

7. UPDATING OF INFORMATION CONCERNING THE ISSUER.............................................

26

7.1

Dividends ....................................................................................................................

26

7.2

Shared value creation for Faurecia's stakeholders in 2021 .........................................

26

8.

FINANCIAL AUTHORIZATIONS .............................................................................................

27

9.

HIGHLIGHTS...............................................................................................................................

30

10. STATEMENTS BY THE PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR THE AMENDMENT TO THE 2021

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT...........................................................................

31

11.

CROSS-REFERENCE TABLE ....................................................................................................

32

APPENDICES

......................................................................................................................................

36

APPENDIX 1. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND THE RELATED STATUTORY AUDITORS'

REPORT..................................................………………………............... .................37

APPENDIX 2. HELLA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

FEBRUARY 28, 2022.............. ...................................................................................

50

APPENDIX 3. NOTES TO HELLA'S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MAY 31, 2021 …......................................................83

3

1. UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND THE RELATED STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT

The unaudited pro forma consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 ("Pro Forma Financial Statements") and the related Statutory Auditors' report are attached to this Amendment in Appendix 1.

4

2. COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2022 PUBLISHED ON APRIL 26, 2022

This information comes from the press release relating to the first quarter 2022 results published on April 26, 2022 on the Company's website and supplements Chapter 1 "Financial and accounting information" of the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

FIRST QUARTER 2022 SALES

  • Q1 2022 SALES OF €5.3bn, UP 33% ON A REPORTED BASIS (including first two months of consolidation of HELLA)
  • ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF +1.1% (Faurecia stand-alone), OUTPERFORMING AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTION BY 530bps
  • FIRST RELEASE OF FORVIA'S FY 2022 GUIDANCE (including 11 months of consolidation of HELLA)
  • INCREASED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY GET THROUGH THE CURRENT UNCERTAIN ENVIRONMENT, thanks to covenant renegotiation, suspended dividend payment in 2022 and upgraded asset divestment program by end 2023

Q1 2021

Currency

Organic

Scope effect

Q1

Reported

(HELLA 2

in €m

effect

growth

2022

change

months)

Group sales

4,005

129

46

1,143

5,322

+32.9%

% last year's sales

+3.2%

+1.1%

+28.5%

Ww auto. prod.* (m

19,721

-4.2%

18,885

units)

Outperformance (bps)

530

*Source: S&P Global Mobility (ex-IHS Markit) dated April 2022 (vehicles segment in line with CAAM for China)

Q1 SALES OF €5.3bn, UP 33% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND UP 1.1% ON AN ORGANIC BASIS

  • Sales include first two months (February and March) of consolidation of HELLA for €1.1 bn.
  • On an organic basis (Faurecia stand- alone and excl. currency effect), sales were up 1.1%, outperforming the market by 530 bps.
  • In March, sales were up 35% on a reported basis but down 6% on an organic basis, mainly reflecting a 20% organic drop in Europe due to the war in Ukraine, not fully offset by organic growth in all other regions (sales in China grew by 6%, despite first Covid restrictions in some areas).

FIRST RELEASE OF FY 2022 GUIDANCE FOR FORVIA (Faurecia including 11 months of consolidation of HELLA)

Based on an updated and cautious assumption for worldwide automotive production of 74.2 million light vehicles in 2022 (vs. an assumption of 78.7m in February), the FY 2022 guidance for FORVIA is:

  • Sales between €23 billion and €24 billion (including c. €1.5 billion from the combined effect of currencies and raw materials),
  • Operating margin between 4% and 5%,
  • Net cash flow at breakeven.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
