Faurecia : Guide du développement durable 2021

Faurecia has always worked to inspire the future of mobility. As we navigate into uncertain and challenging times, creating value and developing solutions for Sustainable Mobility and the Cockpit

of the Future, our responsibility is more CARE than ever engaged to have a positive

impact on society and meet the needs of future generations.

Driven to inspire the future, we are ourselves inspired to care.

For the planet, our business and society, this is our approach to sustainability.

INSPIREDTO