Faurecia : Guide du développement durable 2021

Faurecia has always worked to inspire the future of mobility. As we navigate into uncertain and challenging times, creating value and developing solutions for Sustainable Mobility and the Cockpit
of the Future, our responsibility is more CARE than ever engaged to have a positive
impact on society and meet the needs of future generations.
Driven to inspire the future, we are ourselves inspired to care.
For the planet, our business and society, this is our approach to sustainability.
Shared
Perspectives
with
PATRICK KOLLER
MICHEL DE ROSEN
Chief Executive Officer
Chairman of the Board
of Directors
The past year's pandemic reinforced the idea that climate change is an urgency. Sustainability has become a global priority everywhere, for everyone, in public and private sectors. At Faurecia, we have been convinced for many years that companies have a role to play in this matter.
Our mission as a global automotive and technology leader is to develop innovations that inspire a safer, connected, personalized and responsible mobility.
We drive our business with the conviction to make a positive contribution to society through transparency, high ethical standards, an environmentally-friendly industrial footprint, as well as operating according to the ideals of corporate citizenship.
As an industrial leader, we have made the decision to embed sustainability into our business strategy and corporate culture. As we move with a strong ambition and new perspectives in the automotive industry to develop solutions for Sustainable Mobility and the Cockpit of the Future, we aim to meet the challenges of future generations.
After Stellantis' spin-off of Faurecia, we confirmed and even accelerated our global business transformation, and therefore our sustainability engagement. As we take into account the evolution of mobility, develop new business models and invest massively in new technologies, sustainability is at the core. Evaluating and rethinking the way of developing, procuring, manufacturing, distributing and disposing of products drive our business strategy.
We know that we'll be stronger together, with our ecosystem, our stakeholders, our people. We listen to them, pay attention to their expectations, and go along the journey with them.
As representatives of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, we are committed to support this global transformation and we are working towards strengthening both our resilience and agility, whilst counting on robust and transparent governance bodies. Faurecia's Convictions are the foundations of our strategy focusing on the planet, business and people.
By deploying these Convictions into concrete projects, we want to make a difference for all our customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders, governments, and public bodies at all levels, as well as the communities in the countries where we operate.
Planet
As we care for the planet, the Science Based Target initiative validated our CO2 neutrality roadmap towards 2030, which is compatible with the most ambitious scenario of the Paris Agreement, namely global warming limited to 1.5°C. We partner with an ecosystem of key players to reduce energy consumption and use exclusively renewable energies across all of our sites. We are investing significantly in sustainable materials to reduce the environmental footprint of our products and in batteries and hydrogen technologies for zero-emission mobility.
Business
To perform in a responsible way, we are strengthening our ecosystem across the whole value chain for resilience andlong-termvalue creation. Guided by the principles of safety, respect, compliance and a partnership mindset, we have accelerated our program for Total Customer Satisfaction and have launched initiatives to work more closely with our suppliers - and develop together more sustainable materials and products for the future of mobility.
People
As we contribute to society and for our people, we favor life-long learning for everyone for personal fulfilment and employability. We also believe in diversity building strength and foster an inclusive culture to attract, develop and promote talents. Finally, Faurecia supports employees in developing programs for their local communities.
Through this sustainability guide, you will read more about our initiatives and 2025 targets. They are the foundations of the sustainable and ambitious future we want for Faurecia: we are inspired to care for the planet, business and people. Our sustainability approach is the reflection of this ambition.
