Faurecia : Half-year 2021 results

We delivered a strong performance in H1, despite two main adverse effects: the shortage of semiconductors and raw material inflation. I would like to thank all Faurecia teams for this performance.

Our operations proved again very resilient with strong operating margin of 6.6% of sales, demonstrating our efficient leverage. We delivered strong net cash flow of 290 million euros and recorded a solid order intake of 12 billion euros, reflecting our potential for accelerating profitable growth.

We are convinced that automotive production has hit a low in Q2 and should gradually rebound in the coming quarters, despite shortage of semiconductors likely to last until the end of H1 2022. In this context, we will pay strict attention to cost flexibilization and cash generation, thus allowing deleveraging and profitable growth.