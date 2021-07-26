Log in
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Faurecia : Half-year 2021 results

07/26/2021 | 01:38am EDT
07.26.2021
Half-year 2021 results
Strong performance in H1 2021

  • Sales of €7.8bn in H1, up 32% on an organic basis
  • Sales outperformance of 760bps in Q2 and 170bps in H1
  • Strong operating leverage and cash generation in H1: operating margin of 6.6%, EBITDA margin of 14.2% (above H1 2019) and net cash flow of €290m (above H1 2019)
  • Significant deleveraging over H1 with net-debt-to-EBITDA at 1.5x as of June 30
  • Solid order intake of €12bn in H1 2021, on track to reach the targeted €26bn in FY 2021
in€m

H1 2020*

H1 2021

YoY change

Sales

6,084

7,783

+27.9%

At constant scope and currencies

+31.8%

Operating income

513

1,109

2.2x

As % of sales

8.4%

14.2%

+580bps

Operating income

(100)

510

n/m

As % of sales

-1.6%

6.6%

+820bps

Net cash flow

(1,026)

290

n/m

*H1 2020 restated for IFRS 5 (see in appendix)

Upgraded FY 2021 guidance

  • Sales ≥ €16.5bn and strong organic sales outperformance > +600bps (confirmed)
  • Operating margin of c. 7% of sales, close to pre-covid levels (confirmed)
  • Net cash flow > €500m (vs. C. €500m previously) and net-debt-to-ebitda ratio

This guidance assumes worldwide automotive production of at least 39 million vehicles in H2 and no major lockdown impacting production or retail sales in any automotive region during the period.

Fully aligned with 'New Perspectives' presented at the recent Capital Markets Day

  • New capital structure through successful spin-off and employee shareholding plan
  • Focus on zero emissions hydrogen solutions, through the acquisition of CLD in China, and on ESG strategy, through ambitious CO2 neutrality program and recent successful issuance of green bonds
  • Fully on track to reach 2022 targets and 2025 ambition
We delivered a strong performance in H1, despite two main adverse effects: the shortage of semiconductors and raw material inflation. I would like to thank all Faurecia teams for this performance.

Our operations proved again very resilient with strong operating margin of 6.6% of sales, demonstrating our efficient leverage. We delivered strong net cash flow of 290 million euros and recorded a solid order intake of 12 billion euros, reflecting our potential for accelerating profitable growth.

We are convinced that automotive production has hit a low in Q2 and should gradually rebound in the coming quarters, despite shortage of semiconductors likely to last until the end of H1 2022. In this context, we will pay strict attention to cost flexibilization and cash generation, thus allowing deleveraging and profitable growth.

Patrick Koller
CEO of Faurecia
07.26.2021
Press release

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 05:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
