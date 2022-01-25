Faurecia : Toutes les conditions pour la réalisation de la prise de participation majoritaire de Faurecia dans Hella sont désormais satisfaites

Texte

Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company, today announces that the European Commission has approved the acquisition by Faurecia of a controlling interest in Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Following this last approval from regulatory authorities, all conditions precedent are now satisfied for the completion of the transaction with the Hueck Family pool announced on August 14, 2021 and for the settlement of the public takeover offer on Hella.

Faurecia will acquire a total of c. 79.5% of shares in Hella including:

60% of Hella shares from the Hueck Family pool, of which c. 51.5% of Hella shares to be acquired from the Hueck Family pool in cash and c. 8.5% of Hella shares to be acquired in consideration for up to 13,571,427 newly Faurecia SE shares issued in favour of the Hueck Family pool;

and c. 19.5% as part of the settlement of the public takeover offer ended on November 11, 2021.

The settlement of the public takeover offer, together with completion of the transaction with the Hueck Family pool, will take place within the next ten business days.