Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : Toutes les conditions pour la réalisation de la prise de participation majoritaire de Faurecia dans Hella sont désormais satisfaites

01/25/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
25.01.2022
Partager
Partager :
Catégorie
Groupe
Toutes les conditions pour la réalisation de la prise de participation majoritaire de Faurecia dans Hella sont désormais satisfaites
Chapô
Faurecia, entreprise technologique leader de l'industrie automobile, annonce aujourd'hui l'autorisation par la Commission européenne de l'acquisition par Faurecia d'une participation majoritaire dans Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA.
Choix du type de champs
Corps
Texte

Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company, today announces that the European Commission has approved the acquisition by Faurecia of a controlling interest in Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Following this last approval from regulatory authorities, all conditions precedent are now satisfied for the completion of the transaction with the Hueck Family pool announced on August 14, 2021 and for the settlement of the public takeover offer on Hella.

Faurecia will acquire a total of c. 79.5% of shares in Hella including:

  • 60% of Hella shares from the Hueck Family pool, of which c. 51.5% of Hella shares to be acquired from the Hueck Family pool in cash and c. 8.5% of Hella shares to be acquired in consideration for up to 13,571,427 newly Faurecia SE shares issued in favour of the Hueck Family pool;
  • and c. 19.5% as part of the settlement of the public takeover offer ended on November 11, 2021.

The settlement of the public takeover offer, together with completion of the transaction with the Hueck Family pool, will take place within the next ten business days.

Contenu(s) associé(s)
Date
25.01.2022
Catégorie
Communiqué de presse

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 25 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2022 17:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAURECIA SE
12:47pFAURECIA : Toutes les conditions pour la réalisation de la prise de participation majorita..
PU
12:30pAll conditions for the acquisition of a majority stake by Faurecia in Hella are now sat..
AQ
08:33aEU Clears Automotive Parts Maker Faurecia's Acquisition Of Hella
MT
01/21FAURECIA : A look back at Faurecia's sustainability story in 2021
PU
01/21Faurecia Streamlines International Procurement Process with OpenText
AQ
01/17FAURECIA : What people really think about eco-design and cars…..
PU
01/06FAURECIA : delivers app store solution for future BMW Group vehicles
PU
2021Faurecia S.E.'s Equity Buyback announced on March 22, 2021, has expired.
CI
2021Pharnext Names New Chair, Shares Surge 12%
MT
2021Faurecia Issues $794 Million ESG-linked Notes to Finance Hella Acquisition
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 15 424 M 17 390 M 17 390 M
Net income 2021 314 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 2 998 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 5 231 M 5 918 M 5 898 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 104 739
Free-Float -
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 38,82 €
Average target price 53,65 €
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-7.20%5 918
DENSO CORPORATION-7.63%59 239
APTIV PLC-15.19%37 842
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.16%23 521
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-1.97%21 234
CONTINENTAL AG-8.88%19 197