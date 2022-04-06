Faurecia : Universal Registration Document 2021

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including the Annual Financial Report and the Integrated Report

Contents

On January 31, 2022, Faurecia has completed the acquisition of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. Due to the recent inclusion of HELLA in the scope of consolidation of the Group, this Universal Registration Document mainly contains information on the scope of consolidation of Faurecia as of the end of 2021, supplemented by certain information relating to the acquisition and governance of HELLA, as well as historical financial information relating to HELLA (for more details please refer to Chapter 6 of this Universal Registration Document).

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AND THE INTEGRATED REPORT

As we publish this Universal Registration Document, we continue to

H[WHQG RXU VXSSRUW WR HPSORHHV SDUWQHUV DQG VXSSOLHUV D΍HFWHG E the tragic ongoing situation in Ukraine.

MOBILITY IS EVOLVING

ARE

SO

WE

7KLV LQWHJUDWHG UHSRUW HQDEOHV DOO VWDNHKROGHUV WR EHWWHU XQGHUVWDQG WKH FRPSDQȇV YLVLRQ DQG VWUDWHJ IRU SURȴWDEOH JURZWK )DXUHFLDȇV EXVLQHVV PRGHO LV IRFXVHG RQ FUHDWLQJ YDOXH IRU DOO LWV VWDNHKROGHUV ERWK LQ WHUPV RI ȴQDQFLDO DQG

QRQ ȴQDQFLDO SHUIRUPDQFH RYHU WKH VKRUW DQG ORQJ WHUP

)DXUHFLD LV GHHSO HQJDJHG LQ PHHWLQJ WKH FKDOOHQJHV RI WKH PRELOLW UHYROXWLRQ ZLWK LQQRYDWLYH DQG VXVWDLQDEOH VROXWLRQV 7KLV HDU ZH KDYH GULYHQ D QXPEHU RI KLVWRULF FKDQJHV PDNLQJ XV D VWURQJHU PRUH UHVLOLHQW DQG IXWXUH IRFXVHG *URXS

7KLV GRFXPHQW LV WKH LQWURGXFWRU FKDSWHU RI )DXUHFLDȇV 8QLYHUVDO 5HJLVWUDWLRQ 'RFXPHQW )RU IXUWKHU LQIRUPDWLRQ SOHDVH FRQVXOW WKH *URXSȇV ZHEVLWH www.faurecia.com

