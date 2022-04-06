Log in
Faurecia : Universal Registration Document 2021

04/06/2022 | 09:05am EDT
2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including the Annual Financial Report and the Integrated Report

Contents

Integrated report 1

1. Financial 55 and accounting information

1.1. Review of the Group's business

and consolidated results 56

1.2. Outlook and Trends 69

  • 1.3. Consolidated financial statements for the year

    ended December 31, 2021 71

  • 1.4. Statutory Auditors' report on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended

    December 31, 2021 137

  • 1.5. Review of Company's business and financial

    results 144

  • 1.6. Parent company's financial statements

    for the year ended December 31, 2021 148

  • 1.7. Statutory Auditors' report on the financial statements for the year ended

    December 31, 2021 172

2. Risk factors & Risk management 177

2.1. Contributors and global risk program 178

2.2. Methodology and description of the main risks 185

2.3. Insurance and risk coverage 215

3. Corporate governance 217

3.1. Board of Directors 218

3.2. Operational Management of the Group 261

3.3. Compensation of corporate officers 263

  • 3.4. Summary of compliance with the recommendations of the AFEP-MEDEF

    Code 296

  • 3.5. Shareholding by corporate officers

    and transactions in the Company's securities 297

  • 3.6. Declarations of the members of the Board

    of Directors and Executive Management 299

  • 3.7. Authorizations relating to sureties,

    endorsements and guarantees 300

3.8. Agreements 300

3.9. Other information 302

4. Extra-Financial Performance 303

4.1. Faurecia's Corporate Social Responsibility

and Environmental strategy 304

4.2. Planet: care for the planet 313

4.3. Business: perform in a responsible way 334

4.4. People: contribute to society 348

4.5. Report by the independent third party on the

extra-financial statement 367

4.6. Methodological note 370

4.7. Cross-reference tables 376

5. Capital stock and 389 shareholding structure

5.1. Shareholding 390

5.2. Capital 394

5.3. Transactions carried out by the Company

in its own shares 402

5.4. Share price 404

5.5. Relations with the financial community 408

6. Information about HELLA 409

6.1. Description of the HELLA acquisition 410

6.2. HELLA corporate governance 412

6.3. Unaudited pro forma consolidated financial

information 415

6.4. Financial information about HELLA 424

7. Other infomation 425

7.1. Legal information 426

7.2. Simplified organizational chart 430

7.3. History 432

  • 7.4. Additional information on audits

    of financial statements 436

  • 7.5. Declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document

    and the information officer 437

7.6. Cross-reference tables 438

Appendice 1: Condensed interim 449 consolidated financial statements Consolidated income statement of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Appendice 2: Consolidated 471 financial statements of HELLA

GmbH & Co. KGaA Fiscal year 2020/2021

On January 31, 2022, Faurecia has completed the acquisition of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. Due to the recent inclusion of HELLA in the scope of consolidation of the Group, this Universal Registration Document mainly contains information on the scope of consolidation of Faurecia as of the end of 2021, supplemented by certain information relating to the acquisition and governance of HELLA, as well as historical financial information relating to HELLA (for more details please refer to Chapter 6 of this Universal Registration Document).

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT

AND THE INTEGRATED REPORT

7KLV 8QLYHUVDO 5HJLVWUDWLRQ 'RFXPHQW KDV EHHQ ȴOHG RQ $SULOb b

ZLWK WKH $0) DV FRPSHWHQW DXWKRULW XQGHU 5HJXODWLRQ (8

ZLWKRXW SULRU DSSURYDO SXUVXDQW WR $UWLFOH RI WKH VDLG UHJXODWLRQ 7KH 8QLYHUVDO 5HJLVWUDWLRQ 'RFXPHQW PD EH XVHG IRU WKH SXUSRVHV RI DQbR΍HU WR WKH SXEOLF RI VHFXULWLHV RU DGPLVVLRQ RI VHFXULWLHV WR WUDGLQJ RQ D UHJXODWHG PDUNHW LI FRPSOHWHG E D VHFXULWLHV QRWH DQG LI DSSOLFDEOH D VXPPDU DQG DQ DPHQGPHQWV WR WKH 8QLYHUVDO 5HJLVWUDWLRQ 'RFXPHQW

7KH ZKROH LV DSSURYHG E WKH $0) LQ DFFRUGDQFH ZLWK 5HJXODWLRQ

(8 7KH (QJOLVK ODQJXDJH YHUVLRQ RIbWKLV 8QLYHUVDO 5HJLVWUDWLRQ 'RFXPHQW LV D IUHH WUDQVODWLRQ IURP WKH RULJLQDO ZKLFK ZDV SUHSDUHG LQ )UHQFK $OO SRVVLEOH FDUH KDV EHHQ WDNHQ

WR HQVXUH WKDW WKH WUDQVODWLRQ LV DQbDFFXUDWH UHSUHVHQWDWLRQ RI WKH RULJLQDO +RZHYHU LQ DOO PDWWHUV RI LQWHUSUHWDWLRQ RI LQIRUPDWLRQ

YLHZV RU RSLQLRQV H[SUHVVHG WKHUHLQ WKH RULJLQDO ODQJXDJH YHUVLRQ RI WKH GRFXPHQW LQ )UHQFK WDNHV SUHFHGHQFH RYHU WKLV WUDQVODWLRQ

As we publish this Universal Registration Document, we continue to

H[WHQG RXU VXSSRUW WR HPSORHHV SDUWQHUV DQG VXSSOLHUV D΍HFWHG E the tragic ongoing situation in Ukraine.

MOBILITY IS EVOLVING

ARE

SO

WE

7KLV LQWHJUDWHG UHSRUW HQDEOHV DOO VWDNHKROGHUV WR EHWWHU XQGHUVWDQG WKH FRPSDQȇV YLVLRQ DQG VWUDWHJ IRU SURȴWDEOH JURZWK )DXUHFLDȇV EXVLQHVV PRGHO LV IRFXVHG RQ FUHDWLQJ YDOXH IRU DOO LWV VWDNHKROGHUV ERWK LQ WHUPV RI ȴQDQFLDO DQG

QRQ ȴQDQFLDO SHUIRUPDQFH RYHU WKH VKRUW DQG ORQJ WHUP

)DXUHFLD LV GHHSO HQJDJHG LQ PHHWLQJ WKH FKDOOHQJHV RI WKH PRELOLW UHYROXWLRQ ZLWK LQQRYDWLYH DQG VXVWDLQDEOH VROXWLRQV 7KLV HDU ZH KDYH GULYHQ D QXPEHU RI KLVWRULF FKDQJHV PDNLQJ XV D VWURQJHU PRUH UHVLOLHQW DQG IXWXUH IRFXVHG *URXS

7KLV GRFXPHQW LV WKH LQWURGXFWRU FKDSWHU RI )DXUHFLDȇV 8QLYHUVDO 5HJLVWUDWLRQ 'RFXPHQW )RU IXUWKHU LQIRUPDWLRQ SOHDVH FRQVXOW WKH *URXSȇV ZHEVLWH www.faurecia.com

04. Foreword from Michel de Rosen,

Chairman of the Board

06.

Interview with Patrick Koller,

&KLHI ([HFXWLYH 2ɝFHU

Innovation drives the automotive industry.

SO DO :(

10

  • 12. $ XQLTXH FROODERUDWLRQ WR GULYH RXU WUDQVIRUPDWLRQ

  • 14. 6DIH PRELOLW

  • 16. 6XVWDLQDEOH PRELOLW

  • 18. $GYDQFHG PRELOLW

  • 20. &XVWRPL]HG PRELOLW

  • 22. ΖQQRYDWLRQ DW WKH KHDUW RI RXU VWUDWHJ

  • 24. $Q HYHQ PRUH YDOXHG SDUWQHU IRU FXVWRPHUV

  • 26. 2SHUDWLRQV FRQQHFWHG DXWRPDWHG GDWD GULYHQ

  • 28. 2XU YDOXH FUHDWLRQ PRGHO

    Sustainability is a collective challenge.

    62 :( ACT

    30

    • 32. )URP FRQYLFWLRQV WR DFWLRQV

    • 34. Planet

    • 36. %XVLQHVV

    • 38. 3HRSOH

    Contents

    Success

    Strategy

    is judged

    and governance

    by performance.

    guide business.

    62 :( DELIVER

    50

    62 :( OPERATE

    40

    52. 54.

  • 42. $Q DFWLYH DQG LQGHSHQGHQW %RDUG RI 'LUHFWRUV

  • 44. $ GLYHUVH DQG LQWHUQDWLRQDO ([HFXWLYH

    Committee

  • 46. $Q HɝFLHQW ULVN PDQDJHPHQW SURJUDP

  • 48. 6WURQJ HWKLFV DQG FRPSOLDQFH

ȴQDQFLDO SHUIRUPDQFH

&65 LQGLFDWRUV DQG URDGPDS

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
