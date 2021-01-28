Faurecia : Upcoming change in ownership structure opens new perspectives for Faurecia, to be presented at its Capital Markets Day on 22 February 2021

Texte

The completion of the FCA and Groupe PSA merger, effective since 16 January 2021, has given rise to the new Stellantis group, which is now Faurecia's main shareholder.

Faurecia welcomes the decision of Stellantis to distribute in kind to its shareholders its Faurecia shares representing c. 39% of the capital of the company, to be submitted for approval to Stellantis extraordinary general meeting convened for 8 March 2021.

This distribution will increase Faurecia's free float, improve its capital market profile and allow Faurecia to affirm its business strategy as an independent company.

In the context of this major change in its shareholding, Faurecia has appointed Lazard and JP Morgan as co-financial advisors, and Berenberg and Société Générale as flowback managers.

FCA and Groupe PSA also announced on 17 September 2020, as part of their combination agreement, that their major shareholders Exor, Peugeot family (EPF/FFP), Bpifrance and Dongfeng have each agreed to a lock-up of their Faurecia shares until the end of a six-month period following the effective distribution in kind of the Faurecia shares by Stellantis.

On 22 February 2021, Faurecia will present its 2020 results at 9am Paris time (CET) and hold a Capital Markets Day at 1:30pm Paris time (CET). A press release will be issued on the same day, before market hours.

The Capital Markets Day will provide an overview of the strategy and mid-term perspectives for the Group and each of its Business Groups.

Both the 2020 results presentation and the Capital Markets Day will be webcasted and accessible via conference call. All details will be announced on the company's website (www.faurecia.com) closer to the events and presentations will also be available on the company's website.