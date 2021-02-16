Log in
FAURECIA SE FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
02/15/2021
44.85 EUR   +2.02%
Faurecia : accelerates its zero emissions hydrogen strategy in China

02/16/2021
02.16.2021
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, announced today that it has acquired a majority of CLD, one of China's largest high-pressure tank manufacturers. The transaction will be completed once regulatory approvals are obtained in China.

Faurecia and CLD will develop and manufacture homologated type III and IV hydrogen storage tanks for the Chinese market. Headquartered in ShenYang, CLD has around 200 employees and 2 plants in Liaoning with a capacity of 30,000 tanks per year. The company is already an established and recognized player providing homologated hydrogen tanks to leading Asian commercial and light vehicle automakers.

CLD is the right partner for Faurecia to accelerate hydrogen mobility in China. By 2030, China will represent a market of at least one million fuel cell vehicles. Through our complementary technologies and industrial expertise, we will further develop CLD's leadership.

Mathias Miedreich
Faurecia Clean Mobility EVP
We are very pleased to welcome Faurecia, one of the global leading technology companies, through its investment in CLD equity. We believe that by joining the strengths of both parties, Faurecia_CLD will become one of the major fuel cell tank manufacturers in China.

Mrs Jiang Jiang
Chairman of CLD
Texte

As hydrogen mobility rapidly gains momentum, the Group is now uniquely positioned to develop hydrogen storage systems and distribution services as well as fuel cell systems (through Symbio, a joint venture with Michelin). This scope represents 75% of the full system value chain. By 2030, Faurecia forecasts the annual hydrogen vehicle production to be two and half million vehicles. Faurecia is committed to continue to invest significantly with the ambition to become a world leader in hydrogen mobility.

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
