Faurecia : accelerates its zero emissions hydrogen strategy in China

Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, announced today that it has acquired a majority of CLD, one of China's largest high-pressure tank manufacturers. The transaction will be completed once regulatory approvals are obtained in China.

Faurecia and CLD will develop and manufacture homologated type III and IV hydrogen storage tanks for the Chinese market. Headquartered in ShenYang, CLD has around 200 employees and 2 plants in Liaoning with a capacity of 30,000 tanks per year. The company is already an established and recognized player providing homologated hydrogen tanks to leading Asian commercial and light vehicle automakers.