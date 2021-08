FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella and will make a public tender offer for the remaining shares for 60 euros ($70.75) apiece.

Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related shareholders over their 60% stake, Hella said in a statement on Saturday. ($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Alison Williams)