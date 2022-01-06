Faurecia delivers app store solution for future BMW Group vehicles
Faurecia, a leading automotive technology company, announces a partnership with BMW Group to integrate the Faurecia Aptoide Automotive App Store in future vehicles. The App Store will enable an innovative and seamlessly connected app offering in the new models of the world's leading premium car and motorcycle manufacturer.
With this adaptive solution by Faurecia, customers will have access to a variety of popular apps through the car's infotainment system. It already covers a wide range of use cases and needs, such as navigation, music on demand, audiobooks, video streaming, gaming, weather, electric vehicle charging and parking. The platform is scalable and open for any future extensions of the application offering.
The secure connection to the Faurecia Aptoide platform allows for automatic over the air update and enrichment of available content. Through integrated and cybersafe technologies, Faurecia enables new business models with third parties while ensuring customers' data privacy.
Our Faurecia Aptoide solution already used in 3 million vehicles has the ambition to shape the onboard infotainment experience. We are excited to provide our apps solution to a renowned automobile manufacturer such as the BMW Group.
Ralf Drauz
Managing Director for Faurecia Clarion Electronics in Germany
Faurecia is in talks with other OEMs to establish the Faurecia Aptoide Automotive App Store as a flexible and cross-manufacturer standard solution.