Faurecia : delivers app store solution for future BMW Group vehicles

With this adaptive solution by Faurecia, customers will have access to a variety of popular apps through the car's infotainment system. It already covers a wide range of use cases and needs, such as navigation, music on demand, audiobooks, video streaming, gaming, weather, electric vehicle charging and parking. The platform is scalable and open for any future extensions of the application offering.

The secure connection to the Faurecia Aptoide platform allows for automatic over the air update and enrichment of available content. Through integrated and cybersafe technologies, Faurecia enables new business models with third parties while ensuring customers' data privacy.