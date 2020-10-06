Faurecia : inaugurates its global center of expertise dedicated to hydrogen storage systems

Texte

Faurecia has already started to manufacture hydrogen storage systems for heavy duty trucks and light commercial vehicle fleets for several international OEMs. The Group currently has the ability to produce several thousands of hydrogen storage systems per year and aims to ramp up its production capacity.

In addition to the hydrogen storage systems that Faurecia manufactures, the Group has created Symbio, a joint venture with Michelin, dedicated to the development and production of fuel cell stacks. Faurecia's ambition is to become a leader on both fuel cell stacks and hydrogen storage systems in a market that will represent almost 20 billion euros by 2030.