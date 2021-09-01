Faurecia invests in uMist Technologies Ltd. to reinforce its leadership for commercial vehicles
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, announced today that it has acquired the intellectual property assets of uMist Ltd., a Swedish startup specialized in biomimetic spray technology, to accelerate its technology leadership for commercial vehicles ultra-low emissions.
Faurecia has developed an aftertreatment solution called the 'Heated Doser' which reduces NOx emissions and enables reduced fuel consumption for commercial vehicles using diesel Internal Combustion Engines. Through its ability to operate effectively at low temperatures, this technology enables compliance with the next wave of regulations (EPA2027, EuroVII) cutting NOx emissions by 90% in the most CO2 efficient way. The uMist technology will enable Faurecia to maximize the performance of the Heated Doser, by generating a high-pressure and high-temperature mist composed of extremely small droplets which optimizes NOx reduction for diesel Internal Combustion Engines.
The entire commercial vehicle and industrial exhaust aftertreatment markets are set to represent 2.4 billion euros by 2030 and Faurecia intends to lead these. The acquisition of this patents portfolio from uMist Ltd. enable us to accelerate our willingness to accompany OEMs in meeting stringent future emissions regulations for Internal Combustion Engines (ICE). As our hydrogen technology develops and matures for zero-emission commercial vehicles, these solutions will coexist with diesel ICEs.
Benjamin Thibout
Vice President, Commercial Vehicles and Industrial Division of Faurecia Clean Mobility
Our latest deal with Faurecia is both a testament to the progress we are making with this amazing technology, as well as confirmation of Faurecia's commitment to being at the forefront of the industry through innovation and engineering excellence. We look forward to seeing the technology within the marketplace over the coming years and having the impact both environmentally, and commercially, we believe it capable of.
Thomas Podkolinski
Chief Executive Officer of uMist Technologies
uMist Technologies Ltd., is part of the Swedish Biomimetics 3000 company group, which was formed in 2004 by Lars-Uno Larson. uMist Technologies is focused on the development and commercialization of a revolutionary new spray technology which optimizes AdBlue dosing and ammonia generation at low exhaust temperatures.
