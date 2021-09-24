Faurecia joins Entreprises pour l'Environnement (EpE) French association marking its commitment for the environment
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, becomes a member of Entreprises pour l'Environnement (EpE). EpE is a French association bringing together more than 60 French and international companies from all business sectors, willing to better include the environment in their strategy and business decisions. As the world is currently mobilized for the Climate Week, Faurecia's membership marks a new step in the Group's environmental commitment, in particular through its ambitious roadmap towards CO2 neutrality*.
Convinced that environmental issues pose a serious challenge for humanity, Faurecia is addressing key topics such as climate change, biodiversity, resources savings, etc. and has defined a roadmap to reach CO2 neutrality for its internal emissions by 2025 (scopes 1 and 2). By 2030, Faurecia will reduce by half its scope 3 controlled emissions and the Group aims for full CO2 neutrality by 2050, including the use phase of its products.
Deployed since 2020, this action plan has been approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and is compatible with the trajectory required to limit global warming to +1.5°C, the most ambitious scenario of the Paris agreement. Faurecia partners with an ecosystem of key players to reduce energy consumption and use renewable energies across its sites. All actions focus on three principles: use less, better and longer. The Group also commits to the circular economy and invests significantly in sustainable materials to reduce the environmental footprint of its products, and in batteries and hydrogen technologies for zero-emission mobility.
We are delighted to become a member of EpE, as we consider sustainability - and the environment in particular- as a key component of Faurecia's performance. Through our CO2 Neutrality program, we want to act now for future generations, become a leader in the environmental transformation, and lead the industry change.
Rémi Daudin
Faurecia Group Sustainable Transformation Vice President
At Faurecia, we have made a strong commitment to protect the planet. Through joining EpE, we look forward to discussing environmental best practices with our fellow members and better embed our care for the planet in Faurecia's business strategy.
Isabelle Cournu
Faurecia Group Sustainable Development Director & Faurecia Foundation General Delegate
*As per SBTi validation "Faurecia commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 80% by 2025 from a 2019 base year. Faurecia also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 46% by 2030 from a 2019 base year."
Faurecia SA published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 09:31:05 UTC.