Faurecia : joins Entreprises pour l'Environnement (EpE) French association marking its commitment for the environment

Convinced that environmental issues pose a serious challenge for humanity, Faurecia is addressing key topics such as climate change, biodiversity, resources savings, etc. and has defined a roadmap to reach CO 2 neutrality for its internal emissions by 2025 (scopes 1 and 2). By 2030, Faurecia will reduce by half its scope 3 controlled emissions and the Group aims for full CO 2 neutrality by 2050, including the use phase of its products.

Deployed since 2020, this action plan has been approved by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and is compatible with the trajectory required to limit global warming to +1.5°C, the most ambitious scenario of the Paris agreement. Faurecia partners with an ecosystem of key players to reduce energy consumption and use renewable energies across its sites. All actions focus on three principles: use less, better and longer. The Group also commits to the circular economy and invests significantly in sustainable materials to reduce the environmental footprint of its products, and in batteries and hydrogen technologies for zero-emission mobility.