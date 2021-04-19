Faurecia : Q1 2021 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis in all regions, strong outperformance full-year financial targets confirmed

Texte

In €m Q1 2020* Q1 2021 Change Group sales 3,678 4,005 +8.9% At constant scope and currencies +12.2%

* Q1 2020 sales restated for IFRS 5 (see in Appendix)

Q1 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis, with strong outperformance in all regions

Double-digit organic growth for Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility; organic growth of 5.7% for Clarion Electronics, despite the shortage of electronic components

In all regions, strong outperformance, with sales in China exceeding pre-Covid sales of Q1 2019

At Group level, Q1 sales performance continued to be impacted by a significant unfavorable geographic mix effect estimated at c. 900bps

Turnaround of this geographic mix effect and gradual ramp up of new Seating programs will contribute to accelerate organic growth and outperformance in Q2

Full-year financial targets confirmed

Faurecia's assumption that worldwide automotive production should amount to 76.6m vehicles in 2021 remains valid, considering the current shortage of electronic components.

Consequently, all full-year financial targets, as presented on February 22, are confirmed: