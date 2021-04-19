Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : Q1 2021 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis in all regions, strong outperformance full-year financial targets confirmed

04/19/2021 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
04.19.2021
Share
Share:
Catégorie
Corporate
Q1 2021 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis in all regions, strong outperformance full-year financial targets confirmed
Choix du type de champs
Corps
Texte

In €m

Q1 2020*

Q1 2021

Change

Group sales

3,678

4,005

+8.9%

At constant scope and currencies

+12.2%

* Q1 2020 sales restated for IFRS 5 (see in Appendix)

Q1 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis, with strong outperformance in all regions

  • Double-digit organic growth for Seating, Interiors and Clean Mobility; organic growth of 5.7% for Clarion Electronics, despite the shortage of electronic components
  • In all regions, strong outperformance, with sales in China exceeding pre-Covid sales of Q1 2019
  • At Group level, Q1 sales performance continued to be impacted by a significant unfavorable geographic mix effect estimated at c. 900bps
  • Turnaround of this geographic mix effect and gradual ramp up of new Seating programs will contribute to accelerate organic growth and outperformance in Q2

Full-year financial targets confirmed

Faurecia's assumption that worldwide automotive production should amount to 76.6m vehicles in 2021 remains valid, considering the current shortage of electronic components.

Consequently, all full-year financial targets, as presented on February 22, are confirmed:

  • Sales ≥ €16.5bn and strong organic sales outperformance > +600bps
  • Operating margin of c. 7% of sales, close to pre-Covid levels
  • Net cash flow of c. €500m and net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio
Citation

In Q1, our sales showed double-digit organic growth, with strong outperformance in all regions. Organic sales growth was solid across our different activities, despite the shortage of components during the quarter. Growth was particularly strong in China, where our sales exceeded pre-Covid sales of Q1 2019.

In Q2, even taking into account a negative impact from the shortage of electronic components, we will deliver very strong organic sales growth and outperformance, driven by the start of production of new programs.

We are fully on track to achieve all our financial targets for the year and our order intake objective.

After the successful spin-off, Faurecia has now a free float of 85% with an enlarged international shareholder base and an increased share liquidity.

Auteur
Patrick Koller
Fonction de l'auteur
CEO of Faurecia

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 05:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAURECIA SE
01:10aFAURECIA  : Q1 2021 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis in all regions, strong ou..
PU
01:00aFAURECIA  : Q1 sales up 12.2% on an organic basis, in all regions strong outperf..
GL
04/08&LSQUO;BIKE TO SCHOOL' IN MOROCCO : huge success for the Foundation-sponsored pr..
PU
04/08FAURECIA  : Michelin looks beyond tyres to help drive growth
RE
04/06FAURECIA  : showcases it latest technologies for the Cockpit of the Future & zer..
PU
04/06FAURECIA  : Picks Schneider Electric as Exclusive Adviser on Renewable Energy
MT
04/02FAURECIA  : selects Schneider Electric as its exclusive advisor for offsite rene..
PU
04/01Stellantis's Delivery of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Vans to Start Before 2021..
MT
04/01PRESS RELEASE  : Idorsia issues Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Sha..
DJ
03/31Stellantis says hydrogen fuel cell vans to hit Europe by end of 2021
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 720 M 19 988 M 19 988 M
Net income 2021 515 M 616 M 616 M
Net Debt 2021 2 822 M 3 374 M 3 374 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 6 680 M 8 002 M 7 985 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 113 931
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 53,93 €
Last Close Price 48,59 €
Spread / Highest target 44,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE15.94%8 002
DENSO CORPORATION17.15%51 165
APTIV PLC8.26%38 149
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.32.97%28 785
CONTINENTAL AG-3.03%28 170
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD19.77%25 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ