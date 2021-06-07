Faurecia : Yves Andres appointed Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President

Yves Andres appointed Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, announced today the appointment of Yves Andres as Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President. Effective in the 4th quarter of 2021, he will succeed Mathias Miedreich.
Yves Andres began his career at ZF in 2005. Two years later, he joined Faurecia where he has held various positions over the course of 14 years in finance, industrial operations, sales and program management in Europe and in the United States.
Yves Andres is currently Senior Vice-President of the Faurecia Clean Mobility European Division, a position he has held since 2019.
Yves Andres, 40-year-old is a Swiss citizen. He is graduated from the Polytechnique School of Lausanne (2003) in mechanical engineering and holds a degree in business engineering from the Technische Universtät of Munich (2005).
Yves promotion illustrates our ability to support our talents' career development, perfectly in line with our succession plans. I am therefore very pleased to welcome Yves Andres into our Executive Committee. He brings significant experience as an international executive with a rich and diverse career of over fifteen years in the automotive industry. His mission is to continue the transformation of our Clean Mobility activity towards zero emissions and powertrain electrification technologies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mathias for his effective contributions and congratulate him for his CEO nomination.
Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia
