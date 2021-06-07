Faurecia : Yves Andres appointed Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President

Texte

Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, announced today the appointment of Yves Andres as Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President. Effective in the 4th quarter of 2021, he will succeed Mathias Miedreich.

Yves Andres began his career at ZF in 2005. Two years later, he joined Faurecia where he has held various positions over the course of 14 years in finance, industrial operations, sales and program management in Europe and in the United States.

Yves Andres is currently Senior Vice-President of the Faurecia Clean Mobility European Division, a position he has held since 2019.

Yves Andres, 40-year-old is a Swiss citizen. He is graduated from the Polytechnique School of Lausanne (2003) in mechanical engineering and holds a degree in business engineering from the Technische Universtät of Munich (2005).