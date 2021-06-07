Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : Yves Andres appointed Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President

06/07/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
06.07.2021
Share
Share:
Catégorie
Corporate
Yves Andres appointed Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President
Choix du type de champs
Corps
Texte

Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, announced today the appointment of Yves Andres as Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-President. Effective in the 4th quarter of 2021, he will succeed Mathias Miedreich.

Yves Andres began his career at ZF in 2005. Two years later, he joined Faurecia where he has held various positions over the course of 14 years in finance, industrial operations, sales and program management in Europe and in the United States.

Yves Andres is currently Senior Vice-President of the Faurecia Clean Mobility European Division, a position he has held since 2019.

Yves Andres, 40-year-old is a Swiss citizen. He is graduated from the Polytechnique School of Lausanne (2003) in mechanical engineering and holds a degree in business engineering from the Technische Universtät of Munich (2005).

Citation

Yves promotion illustrates our ability to support our talents' career development, perfectly in line with our succession plans. I am therefore very pleased to welcome Yves Andres into our Executive Committee. He brings significant experience as an international executive with a rich and diverse career of over fifteen years in the automotive industry. His mission is to continue the transformation of our Clean Mobility activity towards zero emissions and powertrain electrification technologies. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mathias for his effective contributions and congratulate him for his CEO nomination.

Auteur
Patrick Koller
Fonction de l'auteur
Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia
Related content
Date
06.07.2021
Catégorie
Press release

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 16:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAURECIA SE
12:09pFAURECIA  : Yves Andres appointed Faurecia Clean Mobility Executive Vice-Preside..
PU
05:21aFAURECIA  : selects KPMG as its advisor for onsite renewable electricity product..
PU
04:15aUMICORE  : CEO to Step Down; Faurecia Executive Named Successor
MT
01:50aFAURECIA  : Fitch Affirms Faurecia's BB+ Rating, Upgrades Outlook On Sales Recov..
MT
06/03FAURECIA SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/02FAURECIA  : celebrates diversity & inclusion during two digital live events
PU
05/31FAURECIA  : General Meeting
PU
05/31FAURECIA'S GENERAL MEETING : first General Meeting since the change in sharehold..
AQ
05/31FAURECIA  : Expands Long-Term Credit Line To $1.83 Billion
MT
05/31FAURECIA  : amends and extends its long-term syndicated credit line to reinforce..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 635 M 20 284 M 20 284 M
Net income 2021 512 M 625 M 625 M
Net Debt 2021 2 749 M 3 353 M 3 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 6 421 M 7 813 M 7 830 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 113 931
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 55,73 €
Last Close Price 46,71 €
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE11.07%7 813
DENSO CORPORATION29.08%56 057
APTIV PLC22.61%43 206
CONTINENTAL AG6.13%31 314
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.38.99%31 220
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD12.72%23 858