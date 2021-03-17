Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia SE    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : successfully prices 400 million of senior green notes due 2029 (the "Green Notes")

03/17/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
03.17.2021
Share
Share:
Catégorie
Corporate
Faurecia successfully prices €400 million of senior green notes due 2029 (the 'Green Notes')
Choix du type de champs
Corps
Texte

Faurecia announces the success of the above transaction, launched today. Faurecia priced the 2029 Green Notes at 2.375%. The Green Notes are the inaugural issue of green bonds under Faurecia's Green Bond Framework established in March 2021.

Faurecia will use the net proceeds of the offering of the Green Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green projects in accordance with its green bond framework.

The launch of this inaugural green bond is fully in line with Faurecia's commitment to sustainable mobility, and in particular with the Group's ambition to invest in hydrogen mobility which is gaining momentum around the world. By 2030, Faurecia estimates that 2.5 million passenger and commercial vehicles will be produced in 2030 representing a market of €17 billion.

Through important investments made in R&D, manufacturing, partnerships and acquisitions, Faurecia is uniquely positioned to become a global leader in both hydrogen storage and distribution systems and in fuel cell stacks and systems through Symbio, its joint venture with Michelin. Sales will begin to accelerate from 2022 onwards to reach €500 million in 2025 and more than €3.5 billion in 2030.

The Green Bond Framework has been reviewed by ISS ESG, the Second Party Opinion provider, which assessed the contribution of the Faurecia's green bond to the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations (UN SDGs) as having a 'Significant Contribution' to 'Affordable and Clean Energy' and 'Climate action' goals.

An application has been made to list the Green Notes on the green segment of Euronext Dublin (Global Exchange Market). The settlement of the Green Notes is expected to occur on 22 March 2021.

Related content

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 18:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FAURECIA SE
02:07pFAURECIA  : successfully prices 400 million of senior green notes due 2029 (the..
PU
04:48aFAURECIA  : to Kick Off Share Buyback Program
MT
04:43aFAURECIA  : to Issue $478 Million of Green Notes
MT
04:01aFAURECIA  : Availability of Universal Registration Document
PU
03:59aFAURECIA  : Implementation of the share buypack program
PU
03:49aFAURECIA  : to offer 400 million of senior green notes due 2029 (the "Green Not..
PU
03:00aFAURECIA  : Implementation of the share buyback program approved by the Sharehol..
GL
03/16FAURECIA  : announces the launch of its first employee share ownership program
GL
03/12FAURECIA  : 2020 Universal Registration Document available online
PU
03/12FAURECIA : Availability of Universal Registration Document 2020
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 775 M 19 966 M 19 966 M
Net income 2021 534 M 635 M 635 M
Net Debt 2021 2 761 M 3 287 M 3 287 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 2,48%
Capitalization 6 404 M 7 614 M 7 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 113 931
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 50,87 €
Last Close Price 46,56 €
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE11.10%7 427
DENSO CORPORATION20.20%52 314
APTIV PLC13.09%41 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.28.50%27 834
CONTINENTAL AG-2.93%27 137
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD18.79%24 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ