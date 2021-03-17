Faurecia : successfully prices 400 million of senior green notes due 2029 (the "Green Notes")

Texte

Faurecia announces the success of the above transaction, launched today. Faurecia priced the 2029 Green Notes at 2.375%. The Green Notes are the inaugural issue of green bonds under Faurecia's Green Bond Framework established in March 2021.

Faurecia will use the net proceeds of the offering of the Green Notes to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green projects in accordance with its green bond framework.

The launch of this inaugural green bond is fully in line with Faurecia's commitment to sustainable mobility, and in particular with the Group's ambition to invest in hydrogen mobility which is gaining momentum around the world. By 2030, Faurecia estimates that 2.5 million passenger and commercial vehicles will be produced in 2030 representing a market of €17 billion.

Through important investments made in R&D, manufacturing, partnerships and acquisitions, Faurecia is uniquely positioned to become a global leader in both hydrogen storage and distribution systems and in fuel cell stacks and systems through Symbio, its joint venture with Michelin. Sales will begin to accelerate from 2022 onwards to reach €500 million in 2025 and more than €3.5 billion in 2030.

The Green Bond Framework has been reviewed by ISS ESG, the Second Party Opinion provider, which assessed the contribution of the Faurecia's green bond to the Sustainable Development Goals defined by the United Nations (UN SDGs) as having a 'Significant Contribution' to 'Affordable and Clean Energy' and 'Climate action' goals.

An application has been made to list the Green Notes on the green segment of Euronext Dublin (Global Exchange Market). The settlement of the Green Notes is expected to occur on 22 March 2021.