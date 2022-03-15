Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Faurecia : recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader 2021 by CDP

03/15/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
03.15.2022
Share
Share:
Catégorie
Sustainability
Faurecia recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader 2021 by CDP
Chapô
We are pleased to share that Faurecia was rated A by CDP for excellent supplier engagement. Under FORVIA, Faurecia will continue to cascade climate action down its supply chain, together with HELLA.
Choix du type d'actualité
Contenu de l'article
Texte

CDP is a non-profit organization evaluating businesses (alongside investors, cities, states) on their environmental actions. The 2021 Supplier Engagement leaderboard ranks Faurecia in the top 8% of companies who answered the full questionnaire.

This rating is a great recognition of Faurecia's work towards CO2 neutrality. The Group is fully on track to become CO2 neutral for scopes 1 and 2 by 2025, to halve its scope 3 controlled emissions by 2030, before reaching net zero by 2050 at the latest - and recently committed to the new SBTi net-zero standard released in October 2021.

Embarking our suppliers is a must to achieve our 2030 ambition: the emissions of purchased goods and services weigh more than 60% of our total controlling emissions.

Citation

This rating is truly motivating and highlights our leadership and all the work already carried out by our purchasing teams to transform our industry.

Auteur
Nathalie Saint-Martin
Fonction de l'auteur
Faurecia Group Purchasing Senior Vice-President
Citation

Since the launch of our CO2 Neutrality program in 2019, we have been acting to engage our whole ecosystem of partners in our sustainability journey. We are now accelerating the momentum under FORVIA, to converge towards a net-zero future with our entire value chain.

Auteur
Rémi Daudin
Fonction de l'auteur
Faurecia Sustainable Transformation Vice President
Texte

In 2022, the target is to onboard 500 of FORVIA key suppliers in CDP's Supply Chain Management Program.

Disclaimer

Faurecia SA published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 16:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FAURECIA SE
12:12pFAURECIA : recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader 2021 by CDP
PU
03/08INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2022 : Our women leaders & talents are inspiring mobility!
PU
03/03FAURECIA : part of the FORVIA Group, equips 2022 Car of the Year Kia EV6 and all finalists
PU
03/01FAURECIA : part of Group FORVIA, selected to partner on the hydrogen fuel cell research pr..
PU
02/28PERSONNEL CHANGES IN THE HELLA MANAG : Michel Favre becomes Chief Executive Officer, Yves ..
AQ
02/25MICHEL FAVRE : Faurecia names finance chief Favre new head of Hella, appoints new CFO
RE
02/25FAURECIA : New appointments in Faurecia's Executive Committee
PU
02/21MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 21, 2022
02/21TRANSCRIPT : Faurecia S.E., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2022
CI
02/21French auto supplier Faurecia sees higher sales in 2022
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 623 M 27 047 M 27 047 M
Net income 2022 606 M 666 M 666 M
Net Debt 2022 7 682 M 8 438 M 8 438 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,02x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 3 790 M 4 163 M 4 163 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 111 140
Free-Float -
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 25,01 €
Average target price 52,32 €
Spread / Average Target 109%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-40.21%4 163
DENSO CORPORATION-28.58%44 027
APTIV PLC-36.67%28 303
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-27.52%17 098
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.51%17 010
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-19.25%15 098