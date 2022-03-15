Faurecia recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader 2021 by CDP
We are pleased to share that Faurecia was rated A by CDP for excellent supplier engagement. Under FORVIA, Faurecia will continue to cascade climate action down its supply chain, together with HELLA.
CDP is a non-profit organization evaluating businesses (alongside investors, cities, states) on their environmental actions. The 2021 Supplier Engagement leaderboard ranks Faurecia in the top 8% of companies who answered the full questionnaire.
This rating is a great recognition of Faurecia's work towards CO2 neutrality. The Group is fully on track to become CO2 neutral for scopes 1 and 2 by 2025, to halve its scope 3 controlled emissions by 2030, before reaching net zero by 2050 at the latest - and recently committed to the new SBTi net-zero standard released in October 2021.
Embarking our suppliers is a must to achieve our 2030 ambition: the emissions of purchased goods and services weigh more than 60% of our total controlling emissions.
This rating is truly motivating and highlights our leadership and all the work already carried out by our purchasing teams to transform our industry.
Nathalie Saint-Martin
Faurecia Group Purchasing Senior Vice-President
Since the launch of our CO2 Neutrality program in 2019, we have been acting to engage our whole ecosystem of partners in our sustainability journey. We are now accelerating the momentum under FORVIA, to converge towards a net-zero future with our entire value chain.
Rémi Daudin
Faurecia Sustainable Transformation Vice President
In 2022, the target is to onboard 500 of FORVIA key suppliers in CDP's Supply Chain Management Program.