Faurecia : recognized as a Supplier Engagement Leader 2021 by CDP

CDP is a non-profit organization evaluating businesses (alongside investors, cities, states) on their environmental actions. The 2021 Supplier Engagement leaderboard ranks Faurecia in the top 8% of companies who answered the full questionnaire.

This rating is a great recognition of Faurecia's work towards CO 2 neutrality. The Group is fully on track to become CO 2 neutral for scopes 1 and 2 by 2025, to halve its scope 3 controlled emissions by 2030, before reaching net zero by 2050 at the latest - and recently committed to the new SBTi net-zero standard released in October 2021.

Embarking our suppliers is a must to achieve our 2030 ambition: the emissions of purchased goods and services weigh more than 60% of our total controlling emissions.