Faurecia selects Engie to become a long-term partner on its CO2 Neutrality roadmap
Faurecia, one of the world's leading automotive technology companies, has selected ENGIE to become a partner, supporting Faurecia in its commitment to reach CO2 neutrality for scopes 1 and 2 by 2025. Under this partnership, ENGIE, a world leader in low-carbon energy and services, will provide energy solutions to be deployed across 100+ Faurecia sites worldwide by mid-2022.
As a new step on Faurecia's CO2 Neutrality journey, ENGIE will accompany Faurecia through the deployment of energy saving equipment & methodology solutions in Europe, China, Brazil & Mexico, enabling 15% reduction of site energy consumption out of a reference of around 600 GWh. Reducing energy consumption by adopting innovative digital solutions for efficiency is in line with the Faurecia's CO2 Neutrality roadmap and particularly its « Use Less » approach.
Our Sustainability roadmap and in particular our CO2 Neutrality objectives are the reflection of our strong convictions that we have a responsibility to make a positive contribution to society and the planet. We are proud to drive this strategic business initiative and to initiate this partnership with ENGIE which will help us advance rapidly in this major step of our ambition.
Patrick Koller
Chief Executive Officer of Faurecia
I am impressed by the speed and the scale at which Faurecia has decided to decarbonize its operations. Through an innovative approach jointly built by ENGIE Impact and Faurecia sustainability experts, we are proud to support Faurecia in its global carbon neutrality transition. With its four global business units - renewables, energy solutions, networks, thermal and energy supply - ENGIE is a leader in the transition to a carbon-neutral energy system and ideally positioned to be the preferred partner for global industrial groups.
Catherine MacGregor
Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE
In addition to this first milestone of CO2 neutrality in scopes 1 and 2 in 2025, Faurecia is also targeting to reduce by half its scope 3 emissions by 2030 and aims for full CO2 neutrality by 2050, including the use phase of its products. These targets are aligned with the 1.5°C ambition of the Science Based Target initiative.
