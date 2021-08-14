Faurecia wins bidding tussle over auto lights maker Hella

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers
Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority
stake in German automotive lighting group Hella,
trumping rival bidders, and will make a public tender offer for
the remaining shares.
Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related
shareholders over their 60% stake for 60 euros ($70.75) per
share and will offer the same price for the outstanding stock,
Hella said in a statement on Saturday.
People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that
Cie Plastic Omnium and Germany's Mahle GmbH had
submitted bids at around 60 euros per share, valuing the target
at roughly 7 billion euros.
Hella said Faurecia had made long-term commitments regarding
strategy, financing and corporate governance, as well as on
employees' interests. It also pledged that Hella's headquarters
in the western town of Lippstadt would remain a major corporate
centre.
German brakes maker Knorr-Bremse dropped out of the
bidding last month.
Hella's founding family invited competing bids for their
stake with the help of investment bank Rothschild
following a deal approach from private equity group Bain,
sources have told Reuters.
Hella had said on Thursday it finalised negotiations with
interested buyers, adding all were acceptable and protected the
interests of the company and its stakeholders.
($1 = 0.8481 euros)
