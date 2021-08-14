Log in
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Faurecia wins bidding tussle over auto lights maker Hella

08/14/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers Faurecia on Saturday agreed to acquire a majority stake in German automotive lighting group Hella, trumping rival bidders, and will make a public tender offer for the remaining shares.

Faurecia struck the deal with a pool of family-related shareholders over their 60% stake for 60 euros ($70.75) per share and will offer the same price for the outstanding stock, Hella said in a statement on Saturday.

People familiar with the matter previously told Reuters that Cie Plastic Omnium and Germany's Mahle GmbH had submitted bids at around 60 euros per share, valuing the target at roughly 7 billion euros.

Hella said Faurecia had made long-term commitments regarding strategy, financing and corporate governance, as well as on employees' interests. It also pledged that Hella's headquarters in the western town of Lippstadt would remain a major corporate centre.

German brakes maker Knorr-Bremse dropped out of the bidding last month.

Hella's founding family invited competing bids for their stake with the help of investment bank Rothschild following a deal approach from private equity group Bain, sources have told Reuters.

Hella had said on Thursday it finalised negotiations with interested buyers, adding all were acceptable and protected the interests of the company and its stakeholders.

($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Alison Williams and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE -2.32% 26.92 Real-time Quote.-4.61%
FAURECIA SE 2.56% 38.43 Real-time Quote.-8.30%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA 0.67% 63.18 Delayed Quote.19.43%
KNORR-BREMSE AG 0.10% 98.74 Delayed Quote.-11.59%
ROTHSCHILD & CO 2.76% 33.5 Real-time Quote.29.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 16 581 M 19 555 M 19 555 M
Net income 2021 508 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2021 2 843 M 3 352 M 3 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 5 178 M 6 111 M 6 107 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 104 739
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 38,43 €
Average target price 53,94 €
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-8.30%6 111
DENSO CORPORATION27.49%55 228
APTIV PLC26.59%44 615
CONTINENTAL AG-2.93%27 780
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.19.39%25 869
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.23.39%25 613