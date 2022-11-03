Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:36 2022-11-02 pm EDT
14.79 EUR   -4.77%
03:05aForvia targets sales of around 30 billion euros in 2025
RE
02:45aFaurecia : 2022 Capital markets day
PU
02:31aFORVIA Capital Market Day
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Forvia targets sales of around 30 billion euros in 2025

11/03/2022 | 03:05am EDT
(Reuters) - Forvia, the European car parts maker born from Faurecia's takeover of German rival Hella, said on Thursday it expected to reach around 30 billion euros ($29.5 billion) in sales in 2025, with an operating margin of over 7% of sales, as it works to reduce debt and cut costs.

The company revised down its assumption of global automotive production for 2025 to 88 million units, down by 6 million from its previous forecast, citing "tough macroeconomic conditions between 2021 and 2023".

It is also targeting net cash flow at 4% of sales in 2025.

For the current financial year, the group in October forecast an operating margin of between 4% and 5% and sales between 24.5 billion and 25.5 billion euros.

Presenting its 2025 strategy on Thursday, Forvia said it would prioritise deleveraging, cost reduction, and "robust and selective" growth.

Faurecia, which sealed its takeover of German automotive lighting group Hella in January with the combined entity taking the name Forvia, is now seeking to reduced debt after the acquisition.

Through a mix of improved cash generation and divestments, Faurecia will reduce its net debt to around 6 billion at end-2025 from 8.4 billion at June 30, it said.

Faurecia will not be paying a dividend in 2023, it added.

($1 = 1.0179 euros)

(Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Milla Nissi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE -4.77% 14.785 Real-time Quote.-61.00%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA 1.31% 80.95 Delayed Quote.30.56%
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
Financials
Sales 2022 24 960 M 24 620 M 24 620 M
Net income 2022 -61,1 M -60,3 M -60,3 M
Net Debt 2022 7 944 M 7 836 M 7 836 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,3x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 2 912 M 2 872 M 2 872 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 14,79 €
Average target price 22,58 €
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE-61.00%2 872
DENSO CORPORATION-22.88%37 432
APTIV PLC-46.65%24 815
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.64%16 104
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.95%13 898
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-22.53%12 161