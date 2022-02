The group, which supplies car seats, dashboards and fuel systems to automakers, now sees 2022 sales of 17.5-18 billion euros ($19.89-20.45 billion), up from 15.6 billion euros recorded last year.

Faurecia also said it expects its operating margin to be between 6% and 7% in 2022 compared to last year's 5.5%.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

