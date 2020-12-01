Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Faurecia SE    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

French car market set to fall to lowest level since 1975: federation

12/01/2020 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Manufacturing France resumes operations after five week closure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

PARIS (Reuters) - France's car market, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, is set to fall to its lowest level since 1975 this year, the CCFA French automobile federation said on Tuesday.

The CCFA maintained its forecast for a 25% to 30% drop in the French car market in 2020, though a spokesman said the fall would be at the lower end of the range, meaning closer to 26%.

"There are still some uncertainties around December, including around the demand for hire cars people might use to go to ski stations if they remain closed," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said. "But the catastrophic scenario of a 30% fall (this year) is no longer on the table.

November car registrations in France were down 27.03% on a year earlier. Car dealerships had to close during government-enforced lockdowns to contain the pandemic and consumer confidence has also taken a big knock, surveys show.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE 0.98% 42.12 Real-time Quote.-13.18%
PEUGEOT SA 0.33% 19.86 Real-time Quote.-7.21%
RENAULT 1.53% 33.895 Real-time Quote.-20.92%
VALEO 3.84% 33.83 Real-time Quote.3.53%
All news about FAURECIA SE
05:30aFRENCH CAR MARKET SET TO FALL TO LOW : federation
RE
11/06French new car orders slumping by up to 90% since new lockdown - government s..
RE
10/29Peugeot maker PSA whittles down Faurecia stake as part of Fiat deal
RE
10/28Peugeot maker PSA's car revenue returns to growth after lockdowns
RE
10/28Fiat Chrysler Post Record Third-Quarter Profits, Reinstates Full-Year Guidanc..
DJ
10/28FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Post Record Third-Quarter Profits, Reinstates Full..
DJ
10/28Peugeot to Sell up to 7% of Faurecia Ahead of Fiat Chrysler Deal
DJ
10/28Peugeot maker PSA's car revenue returns to growth after lockdowns
RE
10/26REFILE-FACTBOX-FIAT CHRYSLER, PEUGEO : how it would work
RE
10/23Q3 SALES SIGNIFICANTLY BETTER THAN P : H2 guidance upgraded
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 381 M 17 219 M 17 219 M
Net income 2020 -279 M -334 M -334 M
Net Debt 2020 3 108 M 3 722 M 3 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 -20,6x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 5 709 M 6 823 M 6 836 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 104 672
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 44,11 €
Last Close Price 41,70 €
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Michel Favre Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Robert Peugeot Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FAURECIA SE-13.18%6 823
DENSO CORPORATION-0.75%36 601
APTIV PLC24.99%32 052
CONTINENTAL AG1.86%27 299
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-4.10%20 578
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.5.84%19 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ