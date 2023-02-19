French car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French car parts maker
Faurecia has agreed to sell its SAS Cockpit Modules
arm to automotive supplier Motherson Group, in a
transaction based on an enterprise value of 540 million euros
($577.5 million), Faurecia said on Sunday.
Faurecia last year took over German rival Hella to
form a new European car parts company called FORVIA, and
Faurecia chief Patrick Koller said the sale of the SAS business
would help FORVIA to focus better on its core activities.
"I am convinced that this transaction would unlock
additional value for SAS," Koller said in a statement.
"This would also allow FORVIA to focus on its core business
activities developing breakthrough technologies and would fulfil
our non-strategic asset divestment programme of 1 billion euros
by end-2023," he added.
($1 = 0.9351 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman and
David Holmes)