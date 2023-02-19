Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Faurecia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:21 2023-02-17 am EST
19.96 EUR   -1.09%
10:02aFrench car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
09:47aFrench car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
09:29aFAURECIA TO SELL ITS “SAS” COCKPIT MODULES DIVISION TO THE MOTHERSON GROUP
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

French car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson

02/19/2023 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia has agreed to sell its SAS Cockpit Modules arm to automotive supplier Motherson Group, in a transaction based on an enterprise value of 540 million euros ($577.5 million), Faurecia said on Sunday.

Faurecia last year took over German rival Hella to form a new European car parts company called FORVIA, and Faurecia chief Patrick Koller said the sale of the SAS business would help FORVIA to focus better on its core activities.

"I am convinced that this transaction would unlock additional value for SAS," Koller said in a statement.

"This would also allow FORVIA to focus on its core business activities developing breakthrough technologies and would fulfil our non-strategic asset divestment programme of 1 billion euros by end-2023," he added.

($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAURECIA SE -1.09% 19.96 Real-time Quote.41.26%
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA -1.12% 79.4 Delayed Quote.4.41%
SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.75% 79.55 End-of-day quote.7.28%
All news about FAURECIA SE
10:02aFrench car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
09:47aFrench car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
09:29aFAURECIA TO SELL ITS “SAS” COCKPIT MODULES DIVISION TO THE MOTHERSON GROUP
AQ
02/17Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E885376
PU
02/16Faurecia : Document AMF CP. 2023E885074
PU
02/16Faurecia Starts Exclusive Talks to Sell Business Unit to Cummins
MT
02/16Faurecia and Cummins in Exclusive Negotiations Regarding the Potential Sale of A Design..
CI
02/16Faurecia and cummins in exclusive negotiations regarding the potential sale of a design..
GL
02/16Faurecia and cummins in exclusive negotiations regarding the potential sale of a design..
AQ
02/16Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FAURECIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 093 M 26 758 M 26 758 M
Net income 2022 -114 M -122 M -122 M
Net Debt 2022 7 905 M 8 430 M 8 430 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,8x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 3 931 M 4 192 M 4 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 154 171
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart FAURECIA SE
Duration : Period :
Faurecia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FAURECIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 19,96 €
Average target price 22,71 €
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Koller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Olivier Durand Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michel de Rosen Chairman
Christophe Schmitt Executive Vice-President-Group Operations
Odile Desforges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FAURECIA SE41.26%4 192
DENSO CORPORATION13.28%41 254
APTIV PLC28.47%32 416
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.29%16 154
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.16.22%14 952
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.23%14 950