    EO   FR0000121147

FAURECIA SE

(EO)
PRESS RELEASE : COMBINING FAURECIA AND HELLA TO -3-

08/14/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
carolin.amann@fticonsulting.com About Faurecia Founded in 1997, Faurecia has grown to become a major player in the global automotive industry. With 266 industrial sites, 39 R&D centres and 114,000 employees in 35 countries, Faurecia is a global leader in its four areas of business: seating, interiors, Clarion Electronics and clean mobility. The Group's strong technological offering provides carmakers with solutions for the cockpit of the future and sustainable mobility. In 2020, the Group reported total turnover of EUR14.7 billion. Faurecia is listed on the Euronext Paris market and is a component of the CAC Next 20 index. Find out more at: www.faurecia.com

Disclaimer

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. No legal consequences of whatsoever kind shall result from this press release. The release, publication or distribution of this press release in certain countries may be subject to legal or regulatory restrictions. Therefore, persons located in jurisdictions where this press release is released, published or distributed must inform themselves about such restrictions and comply with them. Faurecia disclaims any responsibility for any violation of such restrictions.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Faurecia's financial condition (including after taking into account the combination with Hella), results of operations, business, strategy and plans. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Faurecia as well as any of its affiliates expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.. Faurecia will not accept any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business or operations or results or financial condition of Hella and its Group.

^[1] Unaffected share price is Hella's share price as of April 26, 2021 ^[2] To be issued in accordance with existing capital increase authorizations granted by Faurecia shareholders' meeting on May 31, 2021 ^[3] The final exchange ratio will be determined on the basis of the trading price of the Faurecia share immediately before the closing of the transaction (with a floor of EUR37.85 per Faurecia share). ^[4] Thanks to the legal form of Hella as GmbH & Co. KGaA and to the acquisition of the 60% from the Family pool

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1226545 2021-08-14

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226545&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 14, 2021 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)

