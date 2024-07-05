05.07.2024 10:52:44 (local time)

Company: Favorit Hold AD-Sofia (FAVH)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Favorit Hold AD dated 04 July 2024 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the 2023 individual and consolidated activity reports of the managing bodies

- Adoption of the 2023 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the verification of the 2023 individual and consolidated annual financial reports

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee for 2023

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director for 2023

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2023

- Election of a registered auditor for 2024

- Determination of the remuneration to the members of the managing bodies

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GMS is available on the website of the Exchange.

The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

