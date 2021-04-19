European shares inch to record highs on earnings, recovery optimism

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Stocks continue to hit new record
* Dankse Bank slips after CEO resigns
* Juventus jumps after Super League announcement
April 19 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on
Monday, extending their record-setting rally, as optimism about
a solid start to the earnings season offset a worrying
resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% after
marking its seventh straight week of gains on Friday, while an
index of euro zone shares rose 0.1% to touch its
highest since September 2000.
Travel & leisure stocks rose 1.1% to an all-time
high on optimism that ramping up of COVID-19 vaccination
programs will drive a quicker re-opening of European
economies.
Automakers slipped 0.6% after early gains as French
car parts maker Faurecia reported a first-quarter
sales that beat market expectations, helped by particularly
strong growth in China.
"Europe is really benefiting from a strong global demand,"
said Frédérique Carrier, head of investment strategy at RBC
Wealth Management. "We've seen that in some of the consumer
discretionary and luxury products. That will continue into the
second quarter, and help things going forward."
First-quarter earnings for companies listed on the STOXX 600
are expected to jump more than 55% after a near 40% slide in the
year-earlier quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
While just 2% of those companies have reported so far, 80%
topped profit expectations.
Italy's Juventus jumped 6.6% after top European
football clubs including Juventus FC and Manchester United
announced a breakaway competition to rival UEFA
Champions League.
Danske Bank slipped 1% as Chief Executive
Officer Chris Vogelzang resigned after Dutch authorities named
him as a suspect in a probe into violations of money-laundering
regulations at lender ABN Amro.
ABN Amro rose 1.7% after it said it had reached a
480-million-euro ($574 million) settlement with prosecutors over
money laundering allegations.
Oil & gas stocks fell as soaring infection rates,
particularly in the developing countries such as India and
Brazil hurt oil prices on concerns about a slower global
recovery.
Italian vehicle and equipment maker CNH Industrial
fell 3.7% after it ended talks over the sale of truckmaker Iveco
to Chinese firm FAW.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)