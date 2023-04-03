Advanced search
FB Financial : Corporate Responsibility Report

04/03/2023
WE STAND FOR

2022 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

What's Inside

Our stakeholders care about how we manage corporate responsibility. As community bankers, taking a personal responsibility for those we serve is our banking model. Our first-ever Corporate Responsibility Report highlights the progress we made in 2022 and our commitment to enhancing our efforts as we move forward. Our progress is featured in this report under four key sections - Community Investment, Human Capital Investment, Sustainability & Security and Corporate Governance - that guide our business and our commitment to always stand for everything that makes us a real community bank.

2

Table of Contents

A Message From Our CEO

4

COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

5

Standing Ready to Help Others Succeed

5

Standing for Affordable Home Ownership

6

Standing for Innovation

7

HUMAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT

8

Standing Behind Our Greatest Asset

8

Standing Tall: Awards in 2022

9

SUSTAINABILITY & SECURITY

10

Where We Stand on Environmental Sustainability

10

Standing Firm on Information Security

11

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

12

Taking a Stand: Code of Business Conduct and Ethics

12

Board Oversight

13

SASB Exhibit

14

3

A Message From Our CEO

Why does our community bank footprint keep growing? It's because of what we stand for-­a commitment to our customers, our community and a workplace as diverse as the places we serve.

This commitment has taken investments of resources and time, but it has also brought us from our founding in Scotts Hill, Tennessee, to our new Nashville headquarters opening in

the first half of 2023. That's why FirstBank continues to go the mile for the places we live. You'll not only see our name in Nashville skyline soon, but on Vanderbilt's FirstBank Stadium,

FirstBank Amphitheater and the FirstBank ARC Center at Zoo What makes FirstBank stand out even more is seeing our name

on the t-shirts of our associates volunteering their time to local causes.

This report shows how we've made our name by making it more possible to own a business or home and by taking ownership in the future of the places we serve. Discover the many ways FirstBank takes responsibility for the community and how much we can now take pride in.

At FirstBank, "community" and "mission" aren't just words, and in 2022, I was proud to see our associates actively involved in giving back. We implemented paid volunteer time to give our team a chance to

use their workday to bring a new day to our neighbors. While our community investment numbers are impressive, our associates continue to show community counts.

That's why we strive to make FirstBank a great place to work. We have gained recognition as one of the best banks to work for in the country and we recognize being inclusive is part of that.

This report details our new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts to make our team a better reflection of the communities we serve.

FirstBank has earned recognition as a top-tier financial institution among industry associations. Read through our report, and you'll see it's our level of local commitment that raises the bar. We take real joy in our responsibility for our community, our team and our shared future.

Because when we invest in our community, and when our local bankers give more of their time to help customers get more, that's when real growth happens.

Christopher T. Holmes

President and CEO

4

COMMUNITY INVESTMENT

Standing Ready to Help Others Succeed

While our investment numbers look impressive, with Community Reinvestment Act contributions in the millions of dollars and more than 9,000 volunteer hours, we know that a community grows with each individual you help succeed. That's why community was truly number one in 2022.

$1,160,354

587

GIVEN TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

$24,096

ORGANIZATIONS

GIVEN TO LOCAL SCHOOLS

IMPACTED

9,250

ASSOCIATE

VOLUNTEER

HOURS

$1,015,000

GIVEN TO AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Key Partnerships & Sponsorships

$10,000,000

Preparatory Academy

• Boys & Girls Club of America

• FirstBank Food Pantry at STEM

COMMITTED TO LENDING THROUGH THE

Habitat for Humanity

HOUSING FUND'S SHARED EQUITY PROGRAM

Nashville Angels

Nashville Symphony

One Generation Away

Operation HOPE

Salvation Army

• Second Harvest Food Bank

Tennessee Bankers Association

Financial Literacy Week

United Way

• YMCA of Middle Tennessee

5

