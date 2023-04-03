FB Financial : Corporate Responsibility Report

A Message From Our CEO

Why does our community bank footprint keep growing? It's because of what we stand for-­a commitment to our customers, our community and a workplace as diverse as the places we serve.

This commitment has taken investments of resources and time, but it has also brought us from our founding in Scotts Hill, Tennessee, to our new Nashville headquarters opening in

the first half of 2023. That's why FirstBank continues to go the mile for the places we live. You'll not only see our name in Nashville skyline soon, but on Vanderbilt's FirstBank Stadium,

FirstBank Amphitheater and the FirstBank ARC Center at Zoo What makes FirstBank stand out even more is seeing our name

on the t-shirts of our associates volunteering their time to local causes.

This report shows how we've made our name by making it more possible to own a business or home and by taking ownership in the future of the places we serve. Discover the many ways FirstBank takes responsibility for the community and how much we can now take pride in.

At FirstBank, "community" and "mission" aren't just words, and in 2022, I was proud to see our associates actively involved in giving back. We implemented paid volunteer time to give our team a chance to

use their workday to bring a new day to our neighbors. While our community investment numbers are impressive, our associates continue to show community counts.

That's why we strive to make FirstBank a great place to work. We have gained recognition as one of the best banks to work for in the country and we recognize being inclusive is part of that.

This report details our new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion efforts to make our team a better reflection of the communities we serve.

FirstBank has earned recognition as a top-tier financial institution among industry associations. Read through our report, and you'll see it's our level of local commitment that raises the bar. We take real joy in our responsibility for our community, our team and our shared future.

Because when we invest in our community, and when our local bankers give more of their time to help customers get more, that's when real growth happens.

Christopher T. Holmes

President and CEO