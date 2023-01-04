FB Financial Corporation Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, before the open of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the dial-in number is 877-883-0383, confirmation code 9684791. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through January 24, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering confirmation code 3581055.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at FBK 4Q22 Webcast. An online replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, FirstBank, which has approximately $12.2 billion in total assets and ranks in the top 3% of all U.S. commercial banks. Since 1906, local banking has remained at the forefront of FirstBank’s approach to serving businesses, families, and individuals within the communities it calls home. FirstBank is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia along with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast.

