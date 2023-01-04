Advanced search
    FBK   US30257X1046

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
2023-01-04
36.94 USD   +1.25%
FB Financial Corporation Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

01/04/2023 | 11:01am EST
FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, before the open of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the dial-in number is 877-883-0383, confirmation code 9684791. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through January 24, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering confirmation code 3581055.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at FBK 4Q22 Webcast. An online replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

About FB Financial Corporation

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) primarily operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, FirstBank, which has approximately $12.2 billion in total assets and ranks in the top 3% of all U.S. commercial banks. Since 1906, local banking has remained at the forefront of FirstBank’s approach to serving businesses, families, and individuals within the communities it calls home. FirstBank is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and has 82 full-service branches across Tennessee, South Central Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia along with mortgage offices throughout the Southeast.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 540 M - -
Net income 2022 124 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 1 712 M 1 712 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 36,48 $
Average target price 42,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Holmes Director
Michael M. Mettee Chief Financial Officer
William F. Carpenter Chairman
R. Wade Peery Chief Administrative Officer
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.00%1 712
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%396 335
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%268 832
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.00%213 221
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.82%159 521
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY1.21%159 240