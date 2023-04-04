Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBK   US30257X1046

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:29:48 2023-04-04 am EDT
29.41 USD   -3.65%
11:01aFB Financial Corporation Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call
BU
04/03Fb Financial : Proxy Statement 2023
PU
04/03Fb Financial : Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FB Financial Corporation Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call

04/04/2023 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2023 first quarter results of operations on Monday, April 17, 2023, after the close of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, to discuss its first quarter results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the dial-in number is 877-883-0383, confirmation code 3946795. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through April 25, 2023, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering confirmation code 9142688.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at FBK 1Q23 Webcast. An online replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank has approximately $12.8 billion in total assets.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:01aFB Financial Corporation Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call
BU
04/03Fb Financial : Proxy Statement 2023
PU
04/03Fb Financial : Corporate Responsibility Report
PU
03/14Insider Buy: Fb Financial
MT
03/03Fb Financial Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/03FB Financial Corporation and FirstBank Announces Board and Executive Changes
CI
02/28FB FINANCIAL CORP Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resu..
AQ
02/28Tranche Update on FB Financial Corporation's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 14,..
CI
02/15Fb Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15FB Financial's FirstBank Subsidiary Invests in Home Loan Platform Zippy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 545 M - -
Net income 2023 143 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,00x
Yield 2023 1,77%
Capitalization 1 423 M 1 423 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 757
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 30,52 $
Average target price 39,31 $
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Holmes Director
Michael M. Mettee Chief Financial Officer
William F. Carpenter Chairman
R. Wade Peery Chief Administrative Officer
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-15.55%1 423
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.94%383 107
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.65%228 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.24%219 841
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.09%164 187
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.65%142 472
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer