FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (“FB Financial” or “the Company”) (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter and year end results of operations on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, before the open of market trading. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter and year end results of operations. For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the dial-in number is 877-883-0383, confirmation code 1010003. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through January 23, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering confirmation code 8306498.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial’s conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at FBK 4Q23 Webcast. An online replay will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 12 months.

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FB Financial Corporation has approximately $12.5 billion in total assets.

