  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  FB Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    FBK   US30257X1046

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
  Report
FB Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/29/2021 | 11:01am EDT
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 15th consecutive quarterly dividend. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.8 billion in total assets.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 571 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 2 175 M 2 175 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 852
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,58 $
Average target price 49,25 $
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Holmes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael M. Mettee Chief Financial Officer
Stuart C. McWhorter Chairman
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
William F. Andrews Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION31.24%2 131
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.32.08%495 988
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION57.64%393 767
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.51%244 972
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.37%214 568
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY70.18%200 046