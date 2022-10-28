Advanced search
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
2022-10-28
41.55 USD   +2.72%
FB Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 19th consecutive quarterly dividend. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank has approximately $12.3 billion in total assets.


All news about FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
04:40pFB Financial Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.13 a Share, Payable Nov. 23 to Sha..
MT
04:16pFB Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/25JPMorgan Chase Adjusts FB Financial's Price Target to $39 From $41, Keeps Underweight R..
MT
10/19Truist Securities Downgrades FB Financial to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $42..
MT
10/19Keefe Bruyette & Woods Downgrades FB Financial to Market Perform From Outperform, Adjus..
MT
10/18FB Financial Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Lower; Shares Fall
MT
10/18Transcript : FB Financial Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 18, 2022
CI
10/17FB Financial Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Lower
MT
10/17Fb Financial Corp : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
10/17Fb Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 543 M - -
Net income 2022 125 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 1 898 M 1 898 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
FB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 40,45 $
Average target price 45,00 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Holmes Director
Michael M. Mettee Chief Financial Officer
William F. Carpenter Chairman
R. Wade Peery Chief Administrative Officer
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION-7.69%1 898
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-21.62%365 477
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%287 837
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%198 702
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.86%173 262
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.15%142 577