FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on August 20, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 6, 2024.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This quarter’s dividend marks our 26th consecutive quarter of paying dividends. This consistent dividend record highlights our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders and underscores the continued strength and consistency in our financial performance. We remain steadfast in our commitment to creating continued, sustainable value for our investors.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 77 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FB Financial Corporation has approximately $12.54 billion in total assets.

