  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FB Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBK   US30257X1046

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09:03 2023-01-26 am EST
36.76 USD   +1.14%
11:02aFB Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/17Transcript : FB Financial Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 17, 2023
CI
01/17FB Financial's Q4 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Decline
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FB Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/26/2023 | 11:02am EST
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 20th consecutive quarterly dividend and are happy to be able to increase the dividend by 15% compared to prior quarters. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank has approximately $12.8 billion in total assets.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 540 M - -
Net income 2022 124 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 1,37%
Capitalization 1 698 M 1 698 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 962
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FB Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 36,34 $
Average target price 39,94 $
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher T. Holmes Director
Michael M. Mettee Chief Financial Officer
William F. Carpenter Chairman
R. Wade Peery Chief Administrative Officer
Orrin H. Ingram Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION0.03%1 698
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.24%408 067
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION5.28%278 848
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%218 891
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.10%173 825
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.91%165 448