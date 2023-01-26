FB Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable on February 21, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 20th consecutive quarterly dividend and are happy to be able to increase the dividend by 15% compared to prior quarters. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the company’s earnings to shareholders through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 82 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank has approximately $12.8 billion in total assets.

