FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on February 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 13, 2024.

Christopher T. Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the board of directors’ decision to pay our 24th consecutive quarterly dividend and are happy to be able to increase the dividend by 13% compared to prior quarters. We remain committed to building long-term shareholder value by returning a portion of the Company’s earnings through cash dividends.”

ABOUT FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FB Financial Corporation has approximately $12.6 billion in total assets.

