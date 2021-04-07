Log in
FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

FB Financial Corporation : Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Call

04/07/2021 | 11:01am EDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FB Financial Corporation ("FB Financial" or "the Company") (NYSE:FBK) announced today that it will release its 2021 first quarter results of operations on Monday, April 26, 2021, after the close of the market.  The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, to discuss its first quarter results of operations.  For investors or analysts who want to attend the call, the listen only dial-in number is 888-317-6003, confirmation code 2908979.

A live online broadcast of FB Financial's conference call will also begin at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1631/40699.  An online replay will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for 12 months.  A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7579, confirmation code 10154025.

About FB Financial Corporation
FB Financial Corporation (NYSE: FBK) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. FB Financial Corporation operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank, the third largest Tennessee-headquartered community bank, with 81 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, Kentucky, North Alabama and North Georgia, and mortgage offices across the Southeast. FirstBank serves five of the largest metropolitan markets in Tennessee and has approximately $11.2 billion in total assets.

