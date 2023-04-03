Advanced search
    FBK   US30257X1046

FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FBK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-03 pm EDT
30.52 USD   -1.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FB Financial : Proxy Statement 2023

04/03/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

211 Commerce Street, Suite 300

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

April 6, 2023

Dear Shareholder,

We would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders which will be held on May 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at Hilton Nashville Green Hills located at 3801 Cleghorn Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.

We intend to hold our annual meeting in person. However, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our shareholders may have. As a result, we may impose additional procedures or limitations on meeting attendees or may decide to hold the meeting in a different location or solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual- only meeting). We plan to announce any such updates on our proxy website (https://investors.firstbankonline.com), and we encourage you to check the proxy website prior to the meeting if you plan to attend.

We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials by internet in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Accordingly, on or about April 6, 2023, we will mail to our shareholders a notice of internet availability of proxy materials. On the date of the mailing of the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, all shareholders of record and beneficial owners will have the ability to access all of our proxy materials at the website address set forth in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials and in the accompanying proxy statement. These proxy materials will be available free of charge. We are constantly focused on improving the ways our shareholders can access information about FB Financial Corporation and believe that providing our proxy materials by internet increases the ability of our shareholders to access the information they need while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting.

To ensure that your vote is recorded promptly, please vote as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person. For instructions on voting, please refer to the instructions on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials that you received in the mail or, if you received a hard copy of the proxy statement, on the accompanying proxy card. You can request to receive proxy materials by mail or email. You may vote by mail or on the internet. You will find our proxy statement, 2022 annual report to shareholders, and other important information at our website: https://investors.firstbankonline.com.

Your vote is important. We hope that you will be able to attend the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. We look forward to seeing you.

Christopher T. Holmes

William F. Carpenter III

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chair of the Board

i

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

You are hereby invited to attend the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of FB Financial Corporation.

WHEN

May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

WHERE

The annual meeting will be held at Hilton Nashville Green Hills located at 3801

Cleghorn Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.

RECORD DATE

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2023 will be entitled to

notice of and to vote at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.

ITEMS OF

BUSINESS

1.

Election of 11 directors to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders

and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;

2.

To conduct a non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation of our named

executive officers;

3.

Approval of amendments to the Company's amended and restated charter to

eliminate supermajority voting standards;

4.

Ratification of the appointment of Crowe LLP as our independent registered

public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; and

5.

Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any

adjournment or postponement thereof.

PROXY

Our proxy materials, which include the accompanying proxy statement, proxy card, and

MATERIALS

2022 annual report to shareholders are first being sent or made available to

shareholders on or about April 6, 2023. You may access the proxy materials

electronically under the "Stock and Filings" link on the Investor Relations page of our

website at https://investors.firstbankonline.com/ or by visiting the website included on

the notice of internet availability or proxy card.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Beth W. Sims

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

April 6, 2023

211 Commerce Street, Suite 300

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

Important Notice regarding the Internet availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to be Held on May 18, 2023. This proxy statement, the proxy card, and 2022 annual report to shareholders are available under the "Stock and Filings" link on the Investor Relations page of our website at: https:// investors.firstbankonline.com or by visiting the website included on the notice of internet availability or proxy card.

ii

Table of Contents

Proxy Statement and Annual Meeting

Summary

Questions and Answers

Proposal 1 - Election of Directors

Director Nominees

Board Diversity, Tenure, Skills, and Qualifications

Corporate Governance

Overview

Board Composition

Board Leadership Structure and Executive Sessions

Shareholder's Agreement and Board Designation Rights

Director Independence

Director Refreshment

Board's Role in Risk Management and Oversight

Cyber Security Pledging and Hedging

Meetings of the Board and Committees Standing Committees of the Board Director Nomination Process Shareholder Nominations to the Board Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Corporate Governance Guidelines Corporate Responsibility Communications with the Board Independent Compensation Consultant

Certain Relationships and Related Transactions

Loans to Officers, Directors and Affiliates Related Person Transaction Policy

Stock Ownership Matters Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

Security Ownership of Management and Certain Beneficial Owners

Executive Officers

1

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

26

2

Compensation Best Practices

27

6

Compensation Philosophy and Objectives

27

6

Compensation Decision-Making

28

13

Market Competitiveness

29

Elements and Mix of Compensation

29

14

Policies, Guidelines and Other Practices

37

14

Compensation Committee Interlocks and

14

Insider Participation

39

14

Compensation Committee Report

39

Executive Compensation Tables

40

15

Summary Compensation Table

40

Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table

41

15

Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year

15

42

End

16

Stock Vested

43

Employment Agreements and Potential Post-

16

43

Employment Payments

16

CEO Pay Ratio

48

17

Pay Versus Performance

48

17

Equity Compensation Plan Information

52

19

Director Compensation

53

19

Proposal 2 - Non-Binding, Advisory Vote

20

Regarding the Compensation of the Named

54

20

Executive Officers

Proposal 3 - Approval of Amendments to the

20

Company's Charter to Eliminate

21

Supermajority Voting Requirements

55

21 Proposal 4 - Ratification of the Appointment of Our Independent Registered Public

21

Accounting Firm

57

Audit Committee Report

59

21

Submission of Shareholder Proposals

60

22

Additional Information

61

23

Other Matters

61

23

Appendix A - Second Amended and

A-1

23

Restated Charter

Appendix B - GAAP to non-GAAP

25

Reconciliations

A-4

iii

211 Commerce Street, Suite 300

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

(615) 564-1212

Proxy Statement and Annual Meeting Summary

This proxy statement is furnished by FB Financial Corporation, on behalf of its board of directors, for use at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, and at any adjournment or postponement of the meeting (the "annual meeting"). In this proxy statement, we sometimes refer to FB Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, including our wholly owned subsidiary, FirstBank, as "we," "us," "our," "the Company," and "FB Financial." This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy card are first being delivered or made available to our shareholders on or about April 6, 2023.

Voting Matters

Board

Page

Proposal

Recommendation

Vote Requirement

Number

Proposal 1: Election of directors

FOR

Directors are elected

6

by a plurality of the

votes cast at the

annual meeting.

Proposal 2: Non-binding, advisory vote on the

FOR

The votes cast for

54

compensation of our named executive officers

exceed the votes

cast against.

Proposal 3: Approval of amendments to the Company's

FOR

The affirmative vote

55

amended and restated charter ("charter") to eliminate

of the holders of

supermajority voting standard

80% of the

outstanding shares

of common stock

then entitled to vote

at the annual

meeting is required

to adopt this

proposal pursuant to

the charter as

currently in effect.

Proposal 4: Ratification of the appointment of Crowe LLP

FOR

The votes cast for

57

as our independent registered public accounting firm for the

exceed the votes

fiscal year ending December 31, 2023

cast against.

We are not aware of any other matters that will be brought before the shareholders for a vote at the annual meeting. If any other matter is properly brought before the meeting, your completed proxy may, if you have so selected, give your proxies the authority to vote on these other matters in their best judgment.

1

Disclaimer

FB Financial Corporation published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 21:04:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
