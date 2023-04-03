FB Financial : Proxy Statement 2023

211 Commerce Street, Suite 300

Nashville, Tennessee 37201

April 6, 2023

Dear Shareholder,

We would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders which will be held on May 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at Hilton Nashville Green Hills located at 3801 Cleghorn Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.

We intend to hold our annual meeting in person. However, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our shareholders may have. As a result, we may impose additional procedures or limitations on meeting attendees or may decide to hold the meeting in a different location or solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual- only meeting). We plan to announce any such updates on our proxy website (https://investors.firstbankonline.com), and we encourage you to check the proxy website prior to the meeting if you plan to attend.

We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials by internet in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Accordingly, on or about April 6, 2023, we will mail to our shareholders a notice of internet availability of proxy materials. On the date of the mailing of the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, all shareholders of record and beneficial owners will have the ability to access all of our proxy materials at the website address set forth in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials and in the accompanying proxy statement. These proxy materials will be available free of charge. We are constantly focused on improving the ways our shareholders can access information about FB Financial Corporation and believe that providing our proxy materials by internet increases the ability of our shareholders to access the information they need while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting.

To ensure that your vote is recorded promptly, please vote as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person. For instructions on voting, please refer to the instructions on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials that you received in the mail or, if you received a hard copy of the proxy statement, on the accompanying proxy card. You can request to receive proxy materials by mail or email. You may vote by mail or on the internet. You will find our proxy statement, 2022 annual report to shareholders, and other important information at our website: https://investors.firstbankonline.com.

Your vote is important. We hope that you will be able to attend the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. We look forward to seeing you.