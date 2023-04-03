FB Financial : Proxy Statement 2023

We would like to extend a personal invitation for you to join us at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders which will be held on May 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time at Hilton Nashville Green Hills located at 3801 Cleghorn Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.
We intend to hold our annual meeting in person. However, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our shareholders may have. As a result, we may impose additional procedures or limitations on meeting attendees or may decide to hold the meeting in a different location or solely by means of remote communication (i.e., a virtual- only meeting). We plan to announce any such updates on our proxy website (https://investors.firstbankonline.com), and we encourage you to check the proxy website prior to the meeting if you plan to attend.
We have elected to provide access to our proxy materials by internet in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Commission's "notice and access" rules. Accordingly, on or about April 6, 2023, we will mail to our shareholders a notice of internet availability of proxy materials. On the date of the mailing of the notice of internet availability of proxy materials, all shareholders of record and beneficial owners will have the ability to access all of our proxy materials at the website address set forth in the notice of internet availability of proxy materials and in the accompanying proxy statement. These proxy materials will be available free of charge. We are constantly focused on improving the ways our shareholders can access information about FB Financial Corporation and believe that providing our proxy materials by internet increases the ability of our shareholders to access the information they need while simultaneously reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting.
To ensure that your vote is recorded promptly, please vote as soon as possible, even if you plan to attend the meeting in person. For instructions on voting, please refer to the instructions on the notice of internet availability of proxy materials that you received in the mail or, if you received a hard copy of the proxy statement, on the accompanying proxy card. You can request to receive proxy materials by mail or email. You may vote by mail or on the internet. You will find our proxy statement, 2022 annual report to shareholders, and other important information at our website: https://investors.firstbankonline.com.
Your vote is important. We hope that you will be able to attend the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. We look forward to seeing you.
Christopher T. Holmes
William F. Carpenter III
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chair of the Board
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
You are hereby invited to attend the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of FB Financial Corporation.
WHEN
May 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.
WHERE
The annual meeting will be held at Hilton Nashville Green Hills located at 3801
Cleghorn Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37215.
RECORD DATE
Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2023 will be entitled to
notice of and to vote at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
ITEMS OF
BUSINESS
1.
Election of 11 directors to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of shareholders
and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified;
2.
To conduct a non-binding, advisory vote on the compensation of our named
executive officers;
3.
Approval of amendments to the Company's amended and restated charter to
eliminate supermajority voting standards;
4.
Ratification of the appointment of Crowe LLP as our independent registered
public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; and
5.
Such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any
adjournment or postponement thereof.
PROXY
Our proxy materials, which include the accompanying proxy statement, proxy card, and
MATERIALS
2022 annual report to shareholders are first being sent or made available to
shareholders on or about April 6, 2023. You may access the proxy materials
electronically under the "Stock and Filings" link on the Investor Relations page of our
the notice of internet availability or proxy card.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Beth W. Sims
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
April 6, 2023
211 Commerce Street, Suite 300
Nashville, Tennessee 37201
Important Notice regarding the Internet availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to be Held on May 18, 2023. This proxy statement, the proxy card, and 2022 annual report to shareholders are available under the "Stock and Filings" link on the Investor Relations page of our website at: https:// investors.firstbankonline.com or by visiting the website included on the notice of internet availability or proxy card.
Table of Contents
Proxy Statement and Annual Meeting
Summary
Questions and Answers
Proposal 1 - Election of Directors
Director Nominees
Board Diversity, Tenure, Skills, and Qualifications
Corporate Governance
Overview
Board Composition
Board Leadership Structure and Executive Sessions
Shareholder's Agreement and Board Designation Rights
Director Independence
Director Refreshment
Board's Role in Risk Management and Oversight
Cyber Security Pledging and Hedging
Meetings of the Board and Committees Standing Committees of the Board Director Nomination Process Shareholder Nominations to the Board Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Corporate Governance Guidelines Corporate Responsibility Communications with the Board Independent Compensation Consultant
Certain Relationships and Related Transactions
Loans to Officers, Directors and Affiliates Related Person Transaction Policy
Security Ownership of Management and Certain Beneficial Owners
Executive Officers
1
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
26
2
Compensation Best Practices
27
6
Compensation Philosophy and Objectives
27
6
Compensation Decision-Making
28
13
Market Competitiveness
29
Elements and Mix of Compensation
29
14
Policies, Guidelines and Other Practices
37
14
Compensation Committee Interlocks and
14
Insider Participation
39
14
Compensation Committee Report
39
Executive Compensation Tables
40
15
Summary Compensation Table
40
Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table
41
15
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year
15
42
End
16
Stock Vested
43
Employment Agreements and Potential Post-
16
43
Employment Payments
16
CEO Pay Ratio
48
17
Pay Versus Performance
48
17
Equity Compensation Plan Information
52
19
Director Compensation
53
19
Proposal 2 - Non-Binding, Advisory Vote
20
Regarding the Compensation of the Named
54
20
Executive Officers
Proposal 3 - Approval of Amendments to the
20
Company's Charter to Eliminate
21
Supermajority Voting Requirements
55
21 Proposal 4 - Ratification of the Appointment of Our Independent Registered Public
21
Accounting Firm
57
Audit Committee Report
59
21
Submission of Shareholder Proposals
60
22
Additional Information
61
23
Other Matters
61
23
Appendix A - Second Amended and
A-1
23
Restated Charter
Appendix B - GAAP to non-GAAP
25
Reconciliations
A-4
211 Commerce Street, Suite 300
Nashville, Tennessee 37201
(615) 564-1212
Proxy Statement and Annual Meeting Summary
This proxy statement is furnished by FB Financial Corporation, on behalf of its board of directors, for use at the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders, and at any adjournment or postponement of the meeting (the "annual meeting"). In this proxy statement, we sometimes refer to FB Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries, including our wholly owned subsidiary, FirstBank, as "we," "us," "our," "the Company," and "FB Financial." This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy card are first being delivered or made available to our shareholders on or about April 6, 2023.
Voting Matters
Board
Page
Proposal
Recommendation
Vote Requirement
Number
Proposal 1: Election of directors
FOR
Directors are elected
6
by a plurality of the
votes cast at the
annual meeting.
Proposal 2: Non-binding, advisory vote on the
FOR
The votes cast for
54
compensation of our named executive officers
exceed the votes
cast against.
Proposal 3: Approval of amendments to the Company's
FOR
The affirmative vote
55
amended and restated charter ("charter") to eliminate
of the holders of
supermajority voting standard
80% of the
outstanding shares
of common stock
then entitled to vote
at the annual
meeting is required
to adopt this
proposal pursuant to
the charter as
currently in effect.
Proposal 4: Ratification of the appointment of Crowe LLP
FOR
The votes cast for
57
as our independent registered public accounting firm for the
exceed the votes
fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
cast against.
We are not aware of any other matters that will be brought before the shareholders for a vote at the annual meeting. If any other matter is properly brought before the meeting, your completed proxy may, if you have so selected, give your proxies the authority to vote on these other matters in their best judgment.
