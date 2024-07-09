RESULTS OF THE TWENTIETH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
The Board of Directors of FBC Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the results of the Twentieth Annual General Meeting held in the Main Lounge, Royal Harare Golf Club, 5th Street Extension, Harare, on Thursday, 27 June 2024 at 1500 hours.
1.
Resolution to receive, consider and adopt the financial statements and
PASSED
the reports of the directors and auditors of the Company for the
financial year ended 31 December 2023.
2.
Resolution to sanction the dividend paid.
PASSED
3.1.
Resolution to re-elect Mr. Gary Collins to the Board.
PASSED
3.1
3.2.
Resolution to re-elect Mr. Canada Malunga to the Board.
PASSED
3.3.
Resolution to re-elect Mr. Rute Moyo to the Board.
PASSED
3.2
Resolution to confirm the appointment of Mr. Abel Magwaza
PASSED
to the Board
4.
Resolution to approve the remuneration of the Directors
PASSED
5.
Resolution to approve the remuneration of the auditors, KPMG
PASSED
Chartered Accountants and to re-appoint them.
6.
Resolution to purchase the Company's own shares.
PASSED
By Order of the Board
Tichaona Mabeza
Company Secretary
6th Floor, FBC Centre
45 Nelson Mandela Avenue
Harare
9 July 2024
Directors: H. Nkala (Chairman), C. Mtasa (Deputy Chairperson), T. Kufazvinei (Group Chief Executive),
K. Chiketsani (Executive), A. Chuma, G.S. Collins, F.H. Kennedy, A. Magwaza (Executive), D. Makwara, C. Malunga, R. Moyo, C. Msipa, S. Ndlovu, V. Nyemba, W. Rusere (Executive)
