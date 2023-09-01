INTERIM DIVIDEND

ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of FBC Holdings Limited has declared an interim dividend of 0,45 US cents per share on 671 949 927 ordinary shares in issue on 29 August 2023 as reflected in our Reviewed Consolidated Financial Results for the six months ended 30 June 2023. The dividend is in respect of the six months ended 30 June 2023. The dividend will be payable to shareholders registered in the books of the Company at close of business on Friday, 22 September 2023.

The payment of dividend will take place on or about 29 September 2023.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 18 September 2023 and ex-dividend as from 19 September 2023.

Shareholders are requested to submit their bank details to our transfer secretaries who are First Transfer Secretaries situated at:-

No. 1 Armagh Avenue Eastlea

P O Box 11

HARARE

e-mailaddress:ftsgen@fts-net.com

By Order of the Board

Tichaona Mabeza

Group Company Secretary

31 August 2023

