End-of-day quote Zimbabwe S.E. Other stock markets End-of-day quote 07:00:00 2024-03-27 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 4,100 ZWL -.--% +8.35% +352.51% Summary Quotes Charts News Company FBC : FY23 Results & Audit Opinion April 02, 2024 at 04:07 am EDT Share Historical Cost 52% (2023) 53% (2022) Interim 0.45 Financial Performance Review - Inﬂation Adjusted Notwithstanding the challenges faced in 2023, FBC Holdings achieved a commendable set of ﬁnancial results. The Group's proﬁt before tax, adjusted for inﬂation, was ZWL403.5 billion, which represents a 255% increase from ZWL113.7 billion recorded in the previous year. This notable performance was mainly driven by the growth in total income and in part, by cost containment. The Group's proﬁt after tax increased by 443% to ZWL327.4 billion. Total income for the Group increased by 138% to ZWL1.3 trillion, up from ZWL533.0 billion, driven by the growth in all revenue streams, save for insurance and property sales. The Group's net interest income increased by 69% to ZWL239.8 billion, compared to ZWL142.2 billion in 2022, supported by a 121% growth in loans and advances, which closed the year at ZWL1.6 trillion. The Group's banking subsidiaries experienced a higher demand for foreign-currency-denominated loans in response to increased usage of multiple currencies for local transactions. The loan book is now predominantly USD-denominated. The Group's net fee and commission income registered a 179% growth to ZWL231.5 billion, mainly due to increased transactional volumes across the various digital delivery channels. The Group's insurance subsidiaries reported an insurance service loss of ZWL12.4 billion due to a persistent mismatch between premium recording, collections and foreign currency-indexed claims. Total other income, which includes foreign exchange and investment income, grew by 163%, signiﬁcantly contributing to the Group's total revenue. This income was mainly derived from the Group's hedged positions. Administration expenses increased by 169% to ZWL955.5 billion from ZWL354.8 billion reported in the previous year as a result of the re-pricing of overheads in line with exchange rate movements and inﬂation trends. Consequently, the Group's cost-to-income ratio was 75%, compared to 67% in 2022. The Group's statement of ﬁnancial position strengthened to ZWL3.4 trillion, anchored by a growth in loans and advances. Shareholders' funds grew by 141% to ZWL706 billion, mainly due to increased proﬁtability for the year. The Group remains committed to preserving shareholder value and growth. Operating Environment The Zimbabwean economy experienced growth despite the currency instability and high levels of inﬂation. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country achieved a GDP growth of 5.3% in 2023, driven by the remarkable expansion of the agricultural and mining sectors. Foreign currency inﬂows and remittances continue to support the growth of domestic trade and services, which are heavily dollarized. Remittances are expected to remain strong and the current account is projected to be in a small surplus. Despite the growing disparity between the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL) and the United States Dollar (USD) in both the oﬃcial and alternative markets, we believe that increased dollarization will continue to stabilize the economy. While power outages have continued to have a signiﬁcant impact on business productivity across all sectors, there was an improvement in power generation capacity in the second half of the year. The government is making concerted eﬀorts to re-engage with the international community, restore macroeconomic stability, and establish a track record of sound economic policies. We have faith in the structural reforms being implemented by the government to improve the business climate, strengthen economic governance, and reduce vulnerabilities. FBC Holdings will continually seek opportunities to promote sustained and inclusive growth that complements Zimbabwe's development objectives embodied in the country's National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025). Financial Services The ﬁnancial services industry remained stable and proﬁtable in 2023. Market liquidity tightened as the election period approached but gradually eased towards the end of the year. As a result, the ﬁnancial services sector invested in various hedging strategies to preserve shareholder capital and proﬁtability, resulting in increased revaluation and foreign exchange gains. The banking sector experienced signiﬁcant growth in aggregate loans in real terms. Asset quality remained favourable at 3.5%, well below the regulatory threshold of 5%. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) II (2022-2026) to promote sustainable livelihoods; create wealth and employment; and support gender equality. The strategy provides clear guidelines for the ﬁnancial services sector to follow. In this regard, our microﬁnance subsidiary and ﬁntech unit are developing products and services that promote inclusivity. Foreign Exchange During the reviewed period, the country experienced signiﬁcant changes in foreign exchange rates. The oﬃcial exchange rate, which was pegged at ZWL930.00:US$1.00 at the beginning of the year, reached a rate of ZWL6 105.00:US$1.00 by the end of the year. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe implemented various measures aimed at enhancing transparency, promoting fair pricing, and stabilizing the foreign exchange market. Some of these measures include increasing the frequency of auctions and introducing a willing-buyer, willing-seller interbank foreign exchange market. Despite these eﬀorts, the foreign exchange market remained volatile throughout the year, negatively impacting economic activity. Inﬂation The government was able to control high annual headline inﬂation by implementing strict monetary and ﬁscal policies despite a diﬃcult start to the year. The inﬂation rate, which began at 34.8%, peaked at 44.1% in February but ultimately decreased to 26.5% by the end of the year. Additionally, the month-on-month inﬂation rate peaked at 12.1% in June, before dropping to 4.7% in December. Despite these ﬂuctuations, the Group managed to hedge part of its balance sheet to preserve shareholder value. We commend the government for its continuous eﬀorts to address structural challenges and guide the country towards sustained economic growth and low inﬂation. Insurance Sector The government introduced the Insurance (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (No. 26), through Statutory Instrument 81 of 2023. This regulation discourages credit insurance and aims to manage high-premium debtors as well as improve the quality of insurance collections. Our insurance subsidiaries are expected to beneﬁt through increased cash inﬂows and increased investments, subsequently improving the capacity to settle claims. On 28 November 2023, the government launched the third Money Laundering National Risk Assessment (ML-NRA). This initiative encourages all insurance companies to perform sectoral and institutional risk assessments to heighten awareness of money laundering risks on a national scale. I am pleased to report that our Group's insurance subsidiaries remained compliant with all regulatory requirements throughout the year. Property Market Although some sectors of the real estate market demonstrated resilience during the period under review, the overall market faced challenges due to the economic environment. Towards the end of the year, the multi-currency regime stabilized and there was increased circulation of the United States Dollar (USD), resulting in a slight growth in the construction of residential properties. Sales of residential properties, however, remained low due to the market's insistence on foreign currency payments. Demand for Central Business District (CBD) oﬃce space continued to decline as most occupants shifted their preference to the suburban market. This shift was primarily due to high rentals, increased parking fees, and traﬃc congestion in the CBD. Resultantly, many corporate entities are migrating to the suburban market. Nonetheless, the rental market remained highly active in 2023, with most rentals denominated in USD. The Group ﬁrmly believes that the development of strong communities is dependent on the country's ability to meet the basic needs of its people. In the review period, we supported national housing initiatives by providing over 300 rental units at Fontaine Ridge (Harare) and at Eastlea (Zvishavane). Additionally, we constructed thirteen townhouses in Glen Lorne, further contributing to the development of the area. Stock Market Performance FBCH Share Price Performance The FBCH share price closed the year at ZWL906.05 after gaining 1,361.37%. Subsequently, the Group's market capitalization improved from ZWL41.7 billion to ZWL608.8 billion. During the year, a total of 9.52 million shares were traded at a weighted average price of ZWL656.18. The Group remains committed to the preservation and growth of shareholder value. Sustainability FBC Holdings believes that the organization's long-term success hinges on its connectedness to and alignment of its operations with the environmental and social priorities of the communities it serves. The company has integrated sustainability best practices into its core strategy and is collaborating with partners and stakeholders to create more sustainable and inclusive communities. The primary goal is to redeﬁne ﬁnance by making it aﬀordable, accessible, and inclusive, while nurturing sustainable solutions in response to evolving stakeholder needs and the changing global economic and regulatory landscape. The Group appreciates the regulatory authorities' commitment to facilitating sustainable growth and returns, by prioritizing sustainability and climate-related risks and opportunities. In 2023, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Climate Risk Management Guideline and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) sustainability disclosures were introduced, capital allocation and compelling all players to consider environmental impact, as they pursue proﬁtability. The Group has signiﬁcantly progressed in adopting these sustainability best practices. Our Community Impact The Group has continued with its community-driven initiatives which are designed to create long-term beneﬁts for vulnerable communities. The Group invested over USD580,000.00 in community-driven initiatives during the review period. Entembeni Old People's Home in Bulawayo, Shungu Dzevana Children's Home farm in Mhondoro and Gurungweni Secondary School in Chikombedzi received assistance in the form of groceries, farming implements, and building materials. The Group also sponsored the 2023 Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship as the title sponsor in association with the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA), which has a vibrant grassroots training program, aimed at exposing disadvantaged youth to the world of golf. Digital Transformation and Innovation In today's fast-changing ﬁnancial landscape, digital transformation and innovation are no longer optional but necessary. FBC Holdings understands this and is committed to the journey of digital transformation. Through our dedicated ﬁntech unit, we continuously review the Group's technology architecture and develop comprehensive strategies that align with the customers' ever-changing needs. Our main goal is to provide a secure, user-friendly, and seamless digital experience, increase resource eﬃciency and foster a culture of innovation across FBC Holdings. Our major milestones for the year ending 31 December 2023 include seamless customer onboarding, lending platforms and payment solutions. These digital advancements have enabled FBCH to improve service, operational eﬃciency and ensure regulatory compliance. We aim to be a leading force in the market, building a future-proof organization centred on customer needs and continuous stakeholder engagement. While we celebrate our achievements in 2023, we understand the importance of exploring and integrating emerging technologies into our business to respond to the evolving needs of our diverse customer base. Compliance The Group understands the importance of maintaining stakeholder trust and conﬁdence in its pursuit of providing excellent service. Throughout the reporting period, we have continued to prioritize compliance and governance as fundamental pillars of our business strategy. Our Board of Directors provides robust oversight of our compliance eﬀorts, ensuring that we adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. We have established clear lines of accountability and a robust framework for monitoring and evaluating compliance risks, which enable us to identify and mitigate potential issues in a timely and eﬀective manner. Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe (SCBZ) Acquisition Update During the period under review, the shareholders of FBC Holdings Limited approved the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank's operations in Zimbabwe. The Group has subsequently received most of the necessary regulatory approvals and is working towards fulﬁlling conditions precedent to the acquisition. The complete takeover of the business is expected in the second half of the year. Directorate The Board of Directors of FBC Holdings wishes to advise that Dr John Mushayavanhu stepped down as Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings with eﬀect from 31 December 2023, following his appointment as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The Group is grateful for his exceptional leadership over the years and wishes him success in his new role. Subsequently, the Board of Directors of FBC Holdings Limited appointed Mr Trynos Kufazvinei as the Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings Limited, eﬀective 1 January 2024. Prior to his new role, he was the Deputy Chief Executive of FBC Holdings and has a proven track record of success as part of the core team that has been instrumental in the development and execution of corporate strategy over the years. He is well-positioned to lead the FBCH team and advance the growth of the FBC brand. Furthermore, the Board wishes to advise that Mr Webster Rusere, the Managing Director of FBC Bank Limited, was appointed Deputy Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings Limited, eﬀective 1 January 2024. Mr Abel Magwaza was appointed Group Finance Director with eﬀect from 1 January 2024, he was previously an executive director with FBC Bank. The Board looks forward to a productive stewardship of the new appointees. Dividend I am pleased to advise that the Company has declared a ﬁnal dividend of US 0.45 cents per share. This is in addition to an interim dividend of US 0.45 cents, which was paid in September 2023. The dividend is payable to Shareholders registered in the books of the Company at the close of business on Friday 19 April 2024. The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 15 April 2024 and ex-dividend as from 16 April 2024. The dividend payment will be made to Shareholders on or about 29 April 2024. Outlook GDP is projected to be around 3.5% in 2024, which is a decrease from 5.3% in 2023. This partly reﬂects the impact of the El Nino drought on agricultural production and lower commodity prices. The Group will continue to scout for opportunities to create value for all key stakeholders, while emphasizing the preservation of capital. Appreciation Despite operating in a challenging environment, our Group has managed to not only survive but thrive, thanks to the unwavering support of our esteemed customers. Their loyalty has been a beacon of hope and motivation, enabling us to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger than ever before. We are deeply grateful to all stakeholders for their trust and conﬁdence in us and we remain committed to providing them with the highest standards of service and quality that they have come to expect from us. To the FBC Holdings Board, management, and staﬀ, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unparalleled guidance, commitment, and exceptional performance. FBC Holdings Chairman GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT I am pleased to present FBC Holdings Limited's audited ﬁnancial results for the year ended 31 December 2023. These results showcase our journey as a diversiﬁed ﬁnancial services Group committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through value-added relationships. Operating Environment The country has witnessed a strong economic rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the Southern African Development Community. Growth is, however, expected to slow down to 3.5% in 2024, which is a decrease from 5.3% in 2023, due to depressed global growth and erratic below-average rainfall, caused by the El Niño weather pattern, aﬀecting agricultural output. The mining sector is expected to grow by 7.6% and accommodation and food services by 6.9%, while the agriculture sector is projected to contract by 4.9%. Despite the challenging operating environment, FBC Holdings Limited will strive to facilitate economic growth, manage risk, and promote ﬁnancial inclusion through various value chain ﬁnancing initiatives. Zimbabwe has faced increased global turmoil over the years, notwithstanding an expansionary monetary policy that has added initial pressure on inﬂation and the exchange rate. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has, however, taken proactive measures to bring down inﬂation and quell informal market premiums by tightening the monetary policy. The government has also extended the use of the US dollar as legal tender until 2030, inspiring conﬁdence in the local operating environment. It is noted that the attainment of foreign exchange and inﬂation rate stability is progressive and requires consistent implementation of monetary policy and budget discipline. The extension of the multi-currency environment will allow the Group to mobilize resources and realign investment tenors to achieve business growth. The ﬁrst half of 2024 could be challenging, due to local food insecurity, a slowdown in global output, reduced trade and investment and increased volatility in commodity prices. The Group will strive to preserve shareholder value and seek out opportunities for sustained growth and proﬁtability. Our Consolidated Group Performance FBC Holdings had a strong ﬁnancial performance for the period ending 31 December 2023, with solid balance sheet growth and sustained earnings across its various subsidiaries. The Group achieved a commendable proﬁt before tax of ZWL403.5 billion, which is an improvement of 255% compared to the prior year's ZWL113.7 billion. Total net income improved by 138% to ZWL1.3 trillion, largely comprising net interest income and exchange gains emanating from the group's foreign currency net asset position. The composition of the Group's earnings proﬁle demonstrates growth and agility in a challenging operating environment, where capital preservation is critical. Total operating expenses were recorded at ZWL955.5 billion, which is 169% higher than the previous year. Consequently, the cost-to-income ratio for the review period was recorded at 75%, against a ﬁgure of 67% recorded in the previous year. The increase in group expenses was primarily a reﬂection of the movement in prices of goods and services in the local currency, which responded rapidly to the depreciation in the exchange rate. The government has however, instituted ﬁscal and monetary measures to re-establish stability in the foreign exchange market. The Group is conﬁdent that these measures will relatively stabilize the prices of goods and services. An increase in lending portfolios, especially in foreign currency by the banking subsidiaries, supported the balance sheet to ZWL3.4 trillion, representing a growth of 113% compared to the ZWL1.6 trillion achieved in the previous year. Total equity increased by 141% to ZWL705.9 billion from ZWL293.1 billion, reﬂecting the Group's sustained business underwriting capacity. The Group's total equity is hedged through hard currency-denominated assets and investment properties. As of December 31, 2023, all Group subsidiaries complied with their applicable regulatory minimum capital requirements. Group Segment Reviews FBC Holdings' performance in 2023 reﬂects the Group's strength to navigate the challenging environment. The Group achieved growth well ahead of its strategic targets and maintained its focus on cost discipline while investing in key priority areas of growth. FBC Bank Limited (FBC Bank) FBC Bank made a proﬁt before tax of ZWL299 billion, representing a 150% increase from the previous year's ZWL120 billion. The impressive performance was driven by strong growth in the lending portfolio and increased transactional fees, thanks to the Group's digitalization strategy. As of 31 December 2023, FBC Bank's lending portfolio was valued at ZWL1.4 trillion, driving interest income to ZWL184.6 billion, registering a 36% growth from the previous year. The Bank's total payments and processing income improved by 182% to ZWL204.6 billion from ZWL72.6 billion in the previous year, beneﬁtting from the Group's paperless banking initiatives. The Bank has deployed 6 004 Point of Sale machines into the market and has over 300,000 active accounts across its digital banking channels. Looking ahead, FBC Bank will continue to implement strategies to grow and hedge its balance sheet in both local and foreign currency terms. FBC Building Society The Building Society achieved a surplus position of ZWL85.4 billion, which represents a growth of 166% compared to the previous year. The Society's income performance is derived mainly from fair value gains achieved through its investment properties, in line with the Group's value preservation strategy. The Building Society is committed to reducing the country's housing backlog as it undertakes housing development and student accommodation projects, following the Country's Vision 2030. During the review period, the Building Society constructed 98 high-density cluster homes at the Zvishavane Eastlea project and 13 low-density townhouses at the GlenLorne project in Harare. Rental income from the leasing of investment properties contributes to foreign currency income generation. The Fontaine Ridge Phase 1A project, with 149 units, and Phase 1B project, with 109 units, both have a 100% occupancy rate. The Zvishavane Eastlea Phase 2 project, comprising 24 housing units, had a 95% occupancy rate. In 2024, the Building Society is exploring project funding for other property segments, such as retail and commercial properties. Additionally, the Society has started to incorporate climate-prooﬁng methodologies into its project designs, to address climate risk-related concerns and create sustainable communities. Microplan Financial Services Microplan Financial Services experienced a signiﬁcant increase in proﬁtability from ZWL1.6 billion to ZWL9.01 billion, which represents a growth of 463%. The growth was due to a heightened demand for loans by micro, small-to-medium enterprises, as well as low-income households seeking to supplement their incomes. Net income also improved from ZWL7.8 billion to ZWL66.3 billion, driven by robust growth in vendor ﬁnancing partnerships across the information, communications, technology, solar, and agriculture sectors. Microplan's net interest income for the year of ZWL61.4 billion accounted for 93% of its net income. The microﬁnance sector plays a crucial role in achieving the country's goal of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030. It provides essential ﬁnancial services to low-income and marginalized communities, as well as micro and small enterprises. In 2023, Microplan introduced its digital lending platform, which is expected to signiﬁcantly boost earnings and create sustainable proﬁtability going forward. With the digitalization of ﬁnancial services, the long-term outlook for the microﬁnance sector is expected to be robust in terms of outreach and proﬁtability. FBC Securities In 2023, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange faced another tough year in terms of constrained trading liquidity. Barring tight liquidity conditions which prevailed especially in the second half of the year, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange achieved positive real returns when compared to inﬂation altitudes and interbank exchange rate developments. The benchmark All Share Index (ALSI) registered a year-to-31 December 2023 gain of 981.54%. The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange however, saw a rise in market capitalization by 74% to US$1.2 billion due to the transfer listings from ZSE by some companies. They All Share Index declined by 25.69%. As a result of the limited trading liquidity in the equities market, FBC Securities recorded a proﬁt before tax of ZWL713 million. The unit remains strategic to the Group's deal origination, structuring, and execution in capital market transactions. FBC Insurance Company FBC Insurance reported a ZWL3.8 billion proﬁt before tax, up 65% from last year's ZWL2.3 billion. The gap between the premiums collected and claims paid has been widening due to the foreign exchange rate diﬀerentials in the economy. This has made it diﬃcult for industry players to meet the expectations of both policyholders and fund members. As a result, FBC Insurance is focusing on increasing the underwriting of foreign currency-denominated businesses to preserve value. During the review period, Statutory Instrument 81 of 2023, also known as "no insurance premium, no cover," was introduced to protect the insurance industry from dishonest creditors. The regulation aims to enhance the industry's liquidity and claims settlement capacity. As a result, FBC Insurance will continue to evaluate the company's asset and liability management strategies to align revenues with the risk-based capital requirements. FBC Reinsurance Limited FBC Reinsurance reported a proﬁt before tax of ZWL7.3 billion, rebounding from a loss of ZWL2.6 billion in the previous year. The company's investment income contributed signiﬁcantly to this outcome. To enhance its product portfolio, FBC Reinsurance is developing new products focusing on Agriculture, Health, and Funeral business. The introduction of these new product segments is aimed at increasing the company's underwriting capacity and improving the quality of earnings. Furthermore, FBC Reinsurance is a signatory to the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance, which is supported by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP). The declaration encourages insurance practitioners in Africa to collaborate in the implementation of sustainable insurance solutions. Leveraging its geographical footprint in Botswana, FBC Reinsurance aims to explore opportunities to collaborate in the deployment of sustainable insurance risk solutions. Our Compliance Priorities The Group has unwaveringly, maintained its commitment to compliance and regulatory excellence amidst a rapidly changing ﬁnancial landscape. Over the past year, we have proactively monitored regulatory changes and made necessary adjustments to our policies, procedures, and systems to ensure strict alignment with the latest standards. Our compliance eﬀorts are driven by a steadfast commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability. We strongly believe in fostering a culture of compliance throughout the organization, where every employee understands their role in upholding the highest ethical standards and complying with applicable laws and regulations. Our Digital Transformation Journey The digitalization thrust of the Group is a key focus area, aimed at providing convenience to customers. To achieve this, the internal software development teams were strengthened to deliver solutions within the shortest possible time. As a result, seamless integrations with customers, back-oﬃce automation for increased eﬃciency, reduced turnaround for compliance with regulators and faster deployment of new products and services were achieved. In 2023, FBCH completed a data centre upgrade to ensure that its infrastructure continues to provide uninterrupted service. Disaster recovery and business continuity capability remain critical to the operations of the organization. During the review period, the Group also invested in sound infrastructure at its Disaster Recovery site and conducted regular drills to ensure the ability to recover in the event of a disaster. Furthermore, the organization has included the technology team in its sustainability initiatives to reduce FBCH's carbon footprint and ensure that electronic waste is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner. In 2024, FBCH will continue to focus on enhancing service delivery through its electronic channels and innovating its technology for increased customer satisfaction. Our People FBCH is an equal opportunity employer that highly values its human capital, which is its most valuable asset. Our company ﬁrmly believes that the well-being and wellness of employees are crucial factors in ensuring their productivity and service delivery to our customers. The Group is committed to creating a safe and healthy work environment that is free from any form of harassment, violence, bullying, and intimidation. This is to ensure that our employees remain focused on their work and deliver their best performance for the beneﬁt of our stakeholders. Our employee relations are sound, and we have achieved high levels of employee engagement, experience, and fulﬁlment, due to these policies. FBCH is a learning organization that ensures our skills and talent remain relevant in this fast-changing business environment. We have built a strong culture that is focused on customer service, performance, digitalization, compliance, ethics, innovation, and change, through our employees. Our Transformative Journey Towards Sustainability The Group has a vibrant human resource base, a business-oriented mindset, and a desire to impact the communities it serves. Over the past three years, we have adopted a three-dimensional approach to capital allocation, encompassing risk, return, and impact. As such, we have integrated social and environmental safeguards as part of our transaction cycle. In 2023, we partnered with the Rural Electriﬁcation Fund (REF) to construct a 50m3 biogas digester and also donated farming implements to Shungu Dzevana Children's Home. We aim to create sustainable and self-suﬃcient communities, prioritizing shared economic value. Additionally, we participated in COP28, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November and December 2023 under the slogan "Unite. Act. Deliver". This annual global platform allowed us to interact with international ﬁnancial institutions, multilateral development banks, impact investors, and United Nations ﬁnancial mechanisms to mobilize climate ﬁnance for the country. Going forward, we will take the lessons learned and progress made in this transformative year, to continuously shape our collective journey towards a more sustainable and equitable future. Outlook The El Nino eﬀect The impending drought caused by El Niño is expected to signiﬁcantly impact various industries, including agriculture, energy, food and nutrition, water, education, health and wildlife. Zimbabwe is taking decisive action by prioritizing private ﬁnancing to achieve its climate change targets and transition towards green and inclusive growth. To facilitate this, the country has developed the National Climate Change Fund, Food Relief Program, and Climate Finance Facility. The Group is actively pursuing opportunities for collaboration to support Zimbabwe's national development priorities. Financial Markets In 2024, we anticipate broader ﬁnancial market regulations, as both monetary and ﬁscal authorities strive to address market liquidity, price and exchange rate disparities, as well as public debt arrears to support economic growth and job creation. In this environment, the Group is well-prepared to leverage market opportunities and sustain shareholder value. It is critical to maintain an eﬃcient and cost-eﬀective business, coupled with the agility to move and take advantage of opportunities. The Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe. The process of acquiring Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe (SCBZ) is currently underway. We anticipate a seamless integration of operations and reporting in the second half of 2024. In the meantime, Standard Chartered Zimbabwe will operate as a semi-autonomous business. Appreciation In closing, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to all our clients for choosing FBC as your ﬁnancial services partner. We are truly humbled by the trust that you place in us and commit ourselves to building a partnership that goes beyond transactional interactions. I would also like to extend my appreciation to the FBC Holdings Limited Team, including the Board of Directors and Management. Your invaluable insights and unwavering dedication to serving our clients, have been the cornerstone of our success. Despite the challenging operating environment, I am conﬁdent that we will continue to work together to nurture sustainable solutions that promote the ﬁnancial well-being of the communities we serve. On behalf of the FBCH Group Board, Management, and Staﬀ Members, I wish to express my profound gratitude to my predecessor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, who served the entity exceptionally well for over two and a half decades. During his tenure, Dr John Mushayavanhu championed FBCH's evolution, leading to signiﬁcant market share growth across key business segments and the transformation of FBCH into a solid-performing brand. Trynos Kufazvinei Group Chief Executive 30 March 2024 Net interest income Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense Net fee and commission income Revenue Cost of sales Net income from property sales Insurance revenue Insurance service expense Net revenue/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts Insurance service result Revenue Net foreign currency dealing and trading income Net gain from ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss Other operating income Total other income Total net income Credit impairment losses Other operating expenses Monetary gain/(loss) Proﬁt before income tax Income tax expense Proﬁt for the year Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss Gains/(loss) on property revaluation Related tax Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Related tax 18 233 150 837 18.1 19 19.1

20 120 083 337

23 (113 561 440) 14.1 21

22 152 362 037 5.4

23 (901 865 008) 24 Items that may be subsequently reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss Foreign operations - foreign currency translation diﬀerences Related tax Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net income tax Total comprehensive income for the year Proﬁt attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non - controlling interest Proﬁt for the year Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent Non - controlling interest Earnings per share (ZWL cents) Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Headline earnings per share Diluted headline earnings per share 25.4 25.3 25.2 25.1 384 641 897 (144 886 870) 233 522 644 (85 559 364) 239 755 027 147 963 280 233 150 837 (1 679 058) 143 414 421 (797 966) 231 471 779 142 616 455 - - - - - - 120 083 337 (113 561 440) (18 943 638) 69 100 954 (73 199 882) (8 770 056) (12 421 741) (12 868 984) 458 805 065 277 710 751 574 648 769 84 709 378 152 362 037 560 552 053 86 665 447 265 917 980 811 720 184 913 135 480 1 270 525 249 1 190 846 231 (53 585 432) (901 865 008) 88 442 674 (53 585 432) (560 956 671) - 403 517 483 576 304 128 (76 130 389) (97 886 118) 327 387 094 478 418 010 137 686 183 (27 041 912) 1 290 171 (46 008) 218 550 301 (42 710 972) 1 230 414 (56 111) 111 888 435 177 013 632 3 108 228 - 5 285 920 - 114 996 662 182 299 552 442 383 756 660 717 562 327 243 720 143 374 478 312 818 105 192 327 387 094 478 418 010 441 981 505 402 251 660 097 874 619 688 442 383 756 660 717 562 53 593.92 53 593.92 53 948.31 53 948.31 78 335.07 78 335.07 78 379.46 78 379.46 142 166 644

239 755 027 (1 679 058) 231 471 779 - - - (18 943 638) (12 421 741) 458 805 065 574 648 769 84 709 378

811 720 184 1 270 525 249 (53 585 432)

88 442 674 403 517 483 (76 130 389) 327 387 094 137 686 183 (27 041 912) 1 290 171 (46 008) 111 888 435 3 108 228 - 114 996 662 442 383 756 327 243 720 143 374 327 387 094 441 981 505 402 251 442 383 756 84 114 900 (1 291 026) 82 823 874 148 692 (84 202) 64 490 45 202 406 (45 262 495) (102 603) (162 692) 224 892 316 200 014 441 47 936 016 60 190 199 308 140 656 533 032 972 (21 987 795) (332 845 463) (64 488 164) 113 711 550 (53 467 572) 60 243 978 30 800 633 (4 979 696) 89 525 (3 100) 25 907 362 2 640 143 - 28 547 505 88 791 483 60 177 706 66 272 60 243 978 88 612 802 178 681 88 791 483 147 963 280 143 414 421 (797 966) 142 616 455 - - - 69 100 954 (73 199 882) (8 770 056) (12 868 984) 277 710 751 560 552 053 86 665 447 265 917 980 913 135 480 1 190 846 231 (53 585 432) (560 956 671) - 576 304 128 (97 886 118) 478 418 010 218 550 301 (42 710 972) 1 230 414 (56 111) 177 013 632 5 285 920 - 182 299 552 660 717 562 478 312 818 105 192 478 418 010 660 097 874 619 688 660 717 562 21 504 272 12 618 022 (211 705) 12 406 317 10 786 (4 038) 6 748 6 318 583 (7 075 947) 440 059 (317 305) 33 600 032 39 046 719 8 508 693 21 400 724 68 956 136 102 556 168 (4 575 668) (50 119 206) - 47 861 294 (9 146 004) 38 715 290 16 001 408 (2 641 445) 56 026 (2 515) 13 413 474 549 415 - 13 962 889 52 678 179 38 708 407 6 883 38 715 290 52 617 511 60 668 52 678 179 53 593.92 9 568.25 78 335.07 6 154.63

53 593.92 9 568.25 78 335.07 6 154.63

53 948.31 9 567.93 78 379.46 6 153.07

53 948.31 9 567.93 78 379.46 6 153.07 *The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with IFRS® Accounting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinﬂationary Economies. As a result the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical ﬁnancial information. ** This is due to initial application of IFRS 17 (refer to note 2.1) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 31 December 2023 ASSETS Balances with other banks and cash Financial assets at amortised cost Loans and advances to customers Trade and other receivables Insurance contract assets Reinsurance contract assets Bonds and debentures Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Inventory Prepayments and other assets Current income tax asset Deferred tax assets Investment property Intangible assets Property and equipment Right of use asset Total assets EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Liabilities Deposits from customers Deposits from other banks Borrowings Insurance contract liabilities Reinsurance contract liabilities Trade and other payables Current income tax liability Deferred tax liability Lease liability Total liabilities Equity Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the parent entity Share capital and share premium Other reserves Retained proﬁts Total equity, excluding non controlling interest Non controlling interest in equity Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Unaudited Historical Cost* 31 Dec 2023 Note ZWL ('000) 4 5.5 5.1 1 589 110 045

5.2 734 934

14 19 912 156

14 19 921 685 -

6 122 163 188

7 1 206 639

8 5 276 220

9 164 568 434

10 326 214 413

11 2 236 599

12 239 787 402 3 393 891 910 1 593 496 137 1 042 161 456 3 389 407 631

13.1 1 017 589 872

13.2 109 706 818

13.3 716 918 176

14 73 283 220

14 9 246 112

15 628 002 363 2 688 013 578 1 300 413 693

16.3 14 451 585 218 093 199 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 01 Jan 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 31 Dec 2023 ZWL ('000) 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) Total equity 802 054 951 94 871 819 1 589 110 045 734 934 19 912 156 19 921 685 - 122 163 188 1 206 639 5 276 220 164 568 434 1 224 225 848 614 326 214 413 2 236 599 239 787 402 3 760 586 291 387 433 32 537 772 388 747 113 280 766 1 139 191 5 528 941 114 638 60 148 704 2 576 963 5 101 118 110 068 371 453 446 3 159 117 68 989 355 2 145 765 66 935 992 2 846 771 83 802 420 8 078 817 149 659 682 836 196 626 904 1 292 835 - 14 987 164 212 026 315 340 18 534 613 535 835 2 004 634 27 644 769 66 490 21 059 327 149 280 3 393 891 910 1 042 161 456 329 806 332 1 017 589 872 109 706 818 716 918 176 73 283 220 9 246 112 628 002 363 7 626 104 122 330 164 3 310 749 428 809 870 42 708 193 139 783 131 15 117 706 3 103 464 165 508 211 6 388 594 10 850 350 1 365 205 110 579 907 13 501 664 68 162 013 3 591 139 1 564 652 57 978 707 357 618 10 555 653 222 855 2 688 013 578 813 634 724 266 514 208 14 451 585 218 093 199 472 543 987 14 451 585 84 705 211 129 161 307 14 090 17 070 518 46 135 592 705 088 771 789 561 228 318 103 208 629 63 220 200 71 924 705 878 332 228 526 732 63 292 124 3 393 891 910 1 042 161 456 329 806 332 280 766 802 054 951 94 871 819 01 Jan 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 402 701 996 291 387 433 32 537 772 802 054 951 38 821 740 83 802 420 17 639 587 94 871 819 719 173 993 388 747 113 1 589 106 827 4 018 234 8 078 817 1 969 724 149 659 682 23 533 213 734 934 3 012 507 836 196 16 997 1 139 191 19 912 156 6 212 557 - 626 904 256 480 5 528 941 114 638 70 155 755 19 921 685 -60 148 704 124 182 878 1 018 865 1 292 835 - 334 703 6 940 14 987 164 3 724 820 2 576 963 1 206 639 4 206 582 92 142 221 212 026 156 000 5 101 118 2 158 210 110 068 371 158 666 880 1 224 225 315 340 102 710 18 534 613 6 546 710 2 574 889 453 446 1 224 225 848 614 535 835 27 450 10 450 096 3 159 117 8 382 302 132 843 463 2 004 634 149 384 68 989 355 326 214 413 2 037 445 27 644 769 4 176 377 2 145 765 155 071 101 197 951 66 490 16 479 66 935 992 239 787 402

3 760 586 21 059 327 4 052 073 2 927 843 2 846 771 827 239 531 377 844 428 809 870 1 017 589 872 64 880 551 149 280 75 027 329 806 332 62 784 674 110 579 907 25 958 666 42 708 193 109 706 818 327 543 986 13 501 664 2 585 406 139 783 131 716 918 176 19 377 067 68 162 013 8 461 987 15 117 706 73 283 220 7 518 740 3 591 139 915 174 3 103 464 289 472 499 9 246 112 165 508 211 619 241 197

7 626 104 1 564 652 187 873 57 978 707 9 635 885 1 718 488 6 388 594 7 626 104 122 330 164 357 618 386 743 57 453 618 10 850 350 125 076 339 3 310 749 10 555 653 675 817 1 070 900 1 365 205 3 310 749 813 634 724 2 681 998 587 222 855 82 645 266 514 208 48 890 196 14 451 585 14 451 585 14 090 14 090 14 090 105 399 387 472 543 987 84 705 211 198 423 262 17 070 518 4 515 727 172 844 162 129 161 307 508 280 080 46 135 592 9 353 404 705 088 771 292 695 134 228 318 103 706 717 432 63 220 200 13 883 221 789 561 387 310 208 629 691 612 71 924 11 257 705 878 332 293 082 444 228 526 732 707 409 044 63 292 124 13 894 478 Fair value adjustment on investment property Net unrealised exchange gains and losses Fair value adjustment on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss Proﬁt/(loss) on disposal of property and equipment Depreciation right of use asset Interest on lease liability Provisions* Net cash (used)/generated before changes in operating assets and liabilities Decrease in ﬁnancial assets at amortised cost Decrease in loans and advances Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (Increase) in insurance contract assets (Increase) in reinsurance contract assets Decrease in bonds and debentures 22 (136 405 952) (289 631 698) Decrease in ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss (Increase)/decrease in inventory Decrease in prepayments and other assets Increase in investment property Decrease in deposits from customers Decrease in deposits from other banks Increase in insurance contract liabilities (Decrease)/increase in reinsurance contract liabilities Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payablesIncome tax paid Interest on lease liability paid Net cash generated from operating activities Cash ﬂows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of property and equipment Proceeds from sale of property and equipment Net cash used in investing activities Cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities Lease liability principal payments Proceeds from borrowings Repayment of borrowings Dividend paid to the Company's shareholders Purchase of treasury shares Net cash used in ﬁnancing activities Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year Eﬀect of changes in exchange rates Eﬀects of inﬂation on cash and cash equivalents 22 403 517 483 (88 442 674) 7 751 461 252 229 53 585 432 (136 405 952) (289 631 698) (84 709 378) 2 163 896 1 064 591 445 295 41 475 361 576 304 128 - 4 049 096 31 172 53 585 432 (255 772 271) (608 531 273) (86 665 447) 271 075 470 897 296 864 41 475 361 (88 933 954) (274 484 966) 33 421 271 374 561 034 3 787 049 (4 874 856) (10 863 524) - 118 200 477 (1 069 639) 126 146 580 (22 940 532) (235 972 502) (163 172 544) 51 553 147 (7 657 558) 258 229 2 678 348 (194 950 060) 605 011 (7 260 459) (15 783 246) - 62 968 266 (1 842 871) 57 599 094 (13 162 419) 184 825 435 (111 793 657) 67 339 075 (1 703 471) 222 990 855 172 442 678 (60 914 479) (445 295) (21 975 065) (60 522 087) (296 864) 111 082 904 (82 794 016) (451 383) (14 500 856) 3 625 776 (119 754) (7 270 175) 3 106 240 (11 326 463) (4 283 689) 342 514 84 357 272 (329 978 847) (29 496 988) (90 881) 1 939 039 17 844 570 (4 084 173) (16 574 769) (25 872) (274 866 930) (901 205) (175 110 489) 402 701 996 (87 978 910) 83 802 420 804 920 345 (230 456 901) 806 231 441 - 802 054 951 802 054 951 (51 464 113) (84 709 378) 2 163 896 1 064 591 445 295 41 475 361 (88 933 954) 33 421 271 374 561 034 3 787 049 (4 874 856) (10 863 524) - 118 200 477 (1 069 639) 126 146 580 (22 940 532) (235 972 502) (163 172 544) 51 553 147 (7 657 558) 258 229 172 442 678 (60 914 479) (445 295) 111 082 904 (451 383) (14 500 856) 3 625 776 (11 326 463) 342 514 84 357 272 (329 978 847) (29 496 988) (90 881) (274 866 930) (175 110 489) 804 920 345 (230 456 901) 34 054 316 (47 936 016) (1 969) 948 397 2 240 635 61 553 226 206 010 201 10 525 841 162 393 254 (3 737 468) (1 873 316) (683 616) 114 638 37 928 966 894 536 54 868 295 (12 417 408) (158 968 146) (55 717 141) 4 259 362 4 415 276 (52 387 355) 195 625 919 (25 902 222) (2 240 635) 167 483 062 (364 264) (10 687 380) 209 776 (10 841 868) (1 323 774) 295 963 248 (357 169 368) (16 494 851) (7 740 918) (86 765 663) 69 875 531 291 387 433 312 549 811 (271 110 779) (255 772 271) (608 531 273) (86 665 447) 271 075 470 897 296 864 41 475 361 (274 484 966) 2 678 348 (194 950 060) 605 011 (7 260 459) (15 783 246) - 62 968 266 (1 842 871) 57 599 094 (13 162 419) 184 825 435 (111 793 657) 67 339 075 (1 703 471) 222 990 855 (21 975 065) (60 522 087) (296 864) (82 794 016) (119 754) (7 270 175) 3 106 240 (4 283 689) 1 939 039 17 844 570 (4 084 173) (16 574 769) (25 872) (901 205) (87 978 910) 83 802 420 806 231 441 - (19 973 502) (35 911 521) (8 508 693) (9 814) 85 168 272 768 10 685 011 (312 564) (2 610 966) (23 570 434) (819 199) (370 424) (958 132) 6 940 (2 753 651) (212 629) (4 427 475) (2 241 598) 30 195 487 (5 292 573) 2 675 965 1 376 779 13 768 222 4 453 749 (5 556 182) (272 768) (1 375 201) (57 618) (1 721 316) 27 949 (1 750 986) (19 211) 61 590 051 (53 700 136) (1 926 219) (1 354 314) 4 590 171 1 463 984 17 639 587 64 698 849 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Balance as at 1 January 2022, as previously stated Changes on initial application of IFRS 17** Restated balance as at 1 January 2022 Proﬁt for the year Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Restated balance as at 31 December 2022 Balance as at 1 January 2023 Proﬁt for the year Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax Revaluation realised Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Balance as at 31 December 2023 Unaudited Historical Cost* Balance as at 1 January 2022, as previously stated Changes on initial application of IFRS 17** Restated balance as at 1 January 2022 Proﬁt for the year Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Restated balance as at 31 December 2022 Balance as at 1 January 2023 Proﬁt for the year Other comprehensive income Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax Revaluation realised Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Balance as at 31 December 2023 Share capital ZWL ('000) 6 892 -

6 892 - - - - - - - - -

6 892

6 892 - - - - - - - - - -

6 892 7 - 7 - - - - - - - - - 7 7 - - - - - - - - - - 7 Share premium ZWL ('000)Retained proﬁts ZWL ('000) 14 444 693 - - - 67 449 405 - 3 768 897 - 237 096 352 (8 778 249) 237 427 503 (8 900 771) 14 444 693 - - - - - - - 2 640 143 - 67 449 405 - - - - 3 768 897 - - - 86 424 228 318 103 60 177 706 25 708 527 2 640 143 86 424 228 526 732 60 243 978 25 820 937 2 640 143 86 424 - - 2 640 143 2 640 143 - - 86 424 86 424 28 435 095 88 612 802 28 547 505 88 791 483 - - - - - - - - (16 494 851) (7 740 918) (16 494 851) (7 740 918) - - - - (24 235 769) (24 235 769) 14 444 693 2 640 143 67 449 405 3 855 321 292 695 134 293 082 444 14 444 693 - - - - - 2 640 143 - - -

3 108 228 - 67 449 405 - - - - - 3 855 321 - - - - 1 244 163 292 695 134 327 243 720 110 385 395 - 3 108 228 1 244 163 293 082 444 327 387 094 110 644 272 - 3 108 228 1 244 163 - - 3 108 228 3 108 228 - - 1 244 163 1 244 163 114 737 785 441 981 506 114 996 662 442 383 756 - - - - - - - - (29 496 988) (90 881) (29 496 988) (90 881) - - - - (29 587 869) (29 587 869) 14 444 693 5 748 371 67 449 405 5 099 484 705 088 771 705 878 332 14 083 - - - 1 419 826 - 152 392 - 14 310 535 (427 314) 14 330 243 (435 765) 14 083 - - - - - - - 549 415 - 1 419 826 - - - - 152 392 - - - 53 511 13 883 221 38 708 406 13 306 179 549 415 53 511 13 894 478 38 715 290 13 359 964 549 415 53 511 - - 549 415 549 415 - - 53 511 53 511 13 909 105 52 617 511 13 962 889 52 678 179 - - - - - - - - (1 926 219) (1 354 314) (1 926 219) (1 354 314) - - - - (3 280 533) (3 280 533) 14 083 549 415 1 419 826 205 903 63 220 200 63 292 124 14 083 - - - - - 549 415 - - - 5 285 920 - 1 419 826 - - - - - 205 903 - - - - 1 174 303 63 220 200 478 312 818 175 324 833 - 5 285 920 1 174 303 63 292 124 478 418 010 175 839 329 - 5 285 920 1 174 303 - - 5 285 920 5 285 920 - - 1 174 303 1 174 303 181 785 056 660 097 874 182 299 552 660 717 562 - - - - - - - - (16 574 769) (25 872) (16 574 769) (25 872) - - - - (16 600 642) (16 600 642) 14 083 5 835 335 1 419 826 1 380 206 706 717 432 707 409 044 137 939 556 14 444 693 -

14 444 693 - - - - - - - - -

14 444 693

14 444 693 - 327 243 720 - - - - - - 329 196 813 - - - 14 444 693 14 083 -

14 083 - - - - - - - - -

14 083

14 083 - 478 312 818 - - - - - - 478 719 257 - - - 14 083 (8 778 249) 129 161 307 60 177 706 - - - - 60 177 706 (16 494 851) - (16 494 851) 172 844 162 172 844 162 - 1 953 093 - - 1 953 093 (29 496 988) - (29 496 988) 472 543 987 9 780 718 (427 314) 9 353 404 38 708 406 - - - - 38 708 406 (1 926 219) - (1 926 219) 46 135 592 46 135 592 - 406 439 - - 406 439 (16 574 769) - (16 574 769) 508 280 080 Translation reserve ZWL ('000) - - - - - 2 640 143 -

2 640 143

2 640 143 - - - 2 640 143 2 640 143 - - - 3 108 228 -

3 108 228

3 108 228 - - - 5 748 371 - - - - - 549 415 - 549 415 549 415 - - - 549 415 549 415 - - - 5 285 920 -

5 285 920

5 285 920 - - - 5 835 335 Treasury shares ZWL ('000) (17 310 652 -(17 310 652) - - - - - - - (7 740 918) (7 740 918) (25 051 571) (25 051 571) -- - - - - - - (90 881) (90 881) (25 142 452) (311 545) - (311 545) - - - - - - - (1 354 314)

(1 354 314)

(1 665 859)

(1 665 859) -- - - - - - - (25 872) (25 872) (1 691 731) Non distributable reserve ZWL ('000) 67 449 405 - Financial assets at fair value Changes in reserve ownership Total ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) - - (8 7 - - 60 177 706 - - 25 708 527 - 86 424 - 86 424 86 424 - 28 4 86 424 - 88 - - (16 494 851) - - (7 740 918) - - (24 235 76 67 67 449 405 - - - - 327 243 720 - 110 385 395 - - 110 385 395 - (1 953 093) - - - - - - - - 1 244 163 - 1 244 163 - 108 432 302 1 244 163 - - 108 432 302 1 244 163 - - - - - (29 496 988) - - - - (90 881) - - - - (29 587 869) 67 449 405 1 419 82 - - - (427 3 3 253 383 - - - 38 708 406 13 306 179 - - 13 306 179 - - - - 53 511 - 53 511 13 306 179 53 511 - 13 90 13 306 179 53 511 - 52 6 - - - (1 926 219) - - - (1 354 314) - - - (3 280 533) 16 559 562 - - - 478 312 818 175 324 833 - - 175 324 833 (406 439) - - - - - - 1 174 303 - 1 174 303 174 918 394 1 174 303 174 918 394 1 174 303 - - - - (16 574 769) - - - (25 872) - - - (16 600 642) - - - - - - - - - - 1 419 826 - - - - - - - - -

1 419 826

1 419 826 - - - - - - - - - - 1 419 826 Revaluation reserve ZWL ('000) - - 25 708 527 - -

25 708 527

25 708 527 - - -5 191 477 Non controlling Total interest equity ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) 66 272 60 243 112 40 (1 (7 740 32 - - -143 374 258 - -- -6 883 53 784 - -105 192 514 - -- --(2 (90 881) 38 715 2 (1 9 (1 354 4 -(1 (25 872) *The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with IFRS® Accounting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinﬂationary Economies. As a result the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical ﬁnancial information. ** This is due to initial application of IFRS 17 (refer to note 2.1) NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS For the year ended 31 December 2023 1 GENERAL INFORMATION FBC Holdings Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") provide a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage ﬁnancing, micro lending, reinsurance, short-term insurance, stockbroking services and short-term insurance broking. The Company is a limited liability company, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. The Company and its subsidiaries are incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. These consolidated ﬁnancial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 March 2024

2 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES A full set of the Group's accounting policies is available in the Group's annual report, which is ready for inspection at the Company's registered oﬃce. The following paragraphs describe the main accounting policies applied by the Group. These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.

2.1 Basis of preparation The Group's consolidated ﬁnancial results have been prepared with policies consistent with IFRS® Accounting Standards, and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, ("IFRS IC") interpretations and in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), Securities and Exchange Act (Chapter 24:25), Building Societies Act (Chapter 24:02), Microﬁnance Act (Chapter 24:29) and the relevant Statutory Instruments ("SI") SI 62/96, SI 33/99 and SI 33/19. The consolidated ﬁnancial results have been prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost convention as modiﬁed by the revaluation of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss, through other comprehensive income, investment property, property and equipment and unlisted investments. The principal accounting policies The principle accounting policies applied in the preparation of the Group consolidation ﬁnancial statements are in compliance with IFRS and have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous consolidated ﬁnancial statements. In 2019, the Group adopted the requirements of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂation Economies). IAS 21 (The Eﬀects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates) As noted in the Group's ﬁnancial statements, Government promulgated Statutory Instrument ("SI") 33 on 22 February 2019, giving legal eﬀect to the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe Dollar (ZWL) as the legal tender and prescribed for accounting and other purposes, certain assets and liabilities on the eﬀective date would be deemed to be in Zimbabwean Dollars at the rate which was at par with the United Stated Dollar (USD). The Group adopted the following oﬃcial cross rates against major currencies for the year ended 31 December 2023. Currency British pound ("GBP") SA rand ("ZAR") Euro ("EUR") Functional Currency Pula ("BWP") United states dollar ("USD") 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Cross rate Cross rate 7 602.4346 846.1084 0.0031 41.3223 6 592.6973 747.6519 444.4806 54.8267 6 104.7200 684.339 The Group has considered which currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group and Company operates (the "functional currency"). In making this assessment, the Group has used its judgment to determine the functional currency that most faithfully represents the underlying transactions, events and conditions of the Group and Company. The Group concluded that the functional currency of the Group and its subsidiaries is the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL) since it is the main currency which represents the transactions of the company based on assessments made as at 31 December 2023. The Group has completed similar assessments for its foreign operations and have concluded, inter alia, that the functional currency of FBC Reinsurance Botswana Pty Limited is the Botswana Pula. Adoption of the IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂation Economies) In October 2019, the PAAB issued a pronouncement prescribing that the application of ﬁnancial reporting in hyperinﬂation economies had become eﬀective in Zimbabwe, for reporting periods on or after 1 July 2019. These ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 together with International Financial Reporting Standards Committee (IFRIC) 7. (Applying Restated Approach under IAS 29), as if the economy had been hyperinﬂationary from 1 October 2018. The Group adopted the Zimbabwe Consumer Price Index ("CPI") as the general price index to restate the transactions and balances. Monetary assets and liabilities and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried in the income statement have been restated applying the change in the general price index from dates when the transactions were initially recorded in the Group's ﬁnancial records (transaction date). A net monetary adjustment was recognized in the statement of proﬁt of loss for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the comparative period. As noted above, the Group adopted the Zimbabwe Consumer Price Index ("CPI") as the general price index and used the monthly indices to inﬂation adjust the historical ﬁgures. The factors used in the periods under review are as follows: Period Indices Conversion Factors at CPI as at 31 December 2021 3 977.46 16.5189 CPI as at 31 December 2022 13 672.91 4.8054 CPI as at 31 December 2023 65 703.44 1 IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts i. Recognition, measurement and presentation of insurance contracts IFRS 17 establishes principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts, reinsurance contracts and investment contracts with discretionary participation features. It introduces a model that measures groups of contracts based on the Group's estimates of the present value of future cash ﬂows that are expected to arise as the Group fulﬁls the contracts, an explicit risk adjustment for non-ﬁnancial risk and a contractual service margin (CSM). Under IFRS 17, insurance revenue in each reporting period represents the changes in the liabilities for remaining coverage that relate to services for which the Group expects to receive consideration and an allocation of premiums that relate to recovering insurance acquisition cash ﬂows. In addition, investment components are no longer included in insurance revenue and insurance service expenses. The Group no longer applies shadow accounting to insurance-related assets and liabilities. Insurance ﬁnance income and expenses, disaggregated between proﬁt or loss and OCI for life risk and non life contracts, are presented separately from insurance revenue and insurance service expenses. The Group applies the premium allocation approach (PAA) to simplify the measurement of contracts in the non-life segment, except for groupsof acquired contracts that do not qualify for the PAA. When measuring liabilities for remaining coverage, the PAA is similar to the Group's previous accounting treatment. However, when measuring liabilities for incurred claims, the Group now discounts the future cash ﬂows (unless they are expected to occur in one year or less from the date on which the claims are incurred) and includes an explicit risk adjustment for non-ﬁnancial risk. Previously, all acquisition costs were recognised and presented as separate assets from the related insurance contracts ('deferred acquisition costs') until those costs were included in proﬁt or loss and OCI. Under IFRS 17, only insurance acquisition cash ﬂows that arise before the recognition of the related insurance contracts are recognised as separate assets and are tested for recoverability. These assets are presented in the carrying amount of the related portfolio of contracts and are derecognised once the related contracts have been recognised. Income and expenses from reinsurance contracts other than insurance ﬁnance income and expenses are now presented as a single net amount in proﬁt or loss. Previously, amounts recovered from reinsurers and reinsurance expenses were presented separately. ii. Transition Changes in accounting policies resulting from the adoption of IFRS 17 have been applied using a full retrospective approach to the extent practicable. Under the full retrospective approach, at 1 January 2022 the Group: - identiﬁed, recognised and measured each group of insurance and reinsurance contracts as if IFRS 17 had always been applied; - identiﬁed, recognised and measured any assets for insurance acquisition cash ﬂows as if IFRS 17 had always been applied, except that the recoverability assessment was not applied; Directors: Herbert Nkala (Chairman), Chipo Mtasa (Deputy Chairperson), John Mushayavanhu (Group Chief Executive)*, Kleto Chiketsani*, Aeneas Chuma, Gary S Collins, Franklin H Kennedy, 4 Trynos Kufazvinei (Group Finance Director)*, David Makwara, Canada Malunga, Rute Moyo, Charles Msipa, Siﬁso Ndhlovu, Vimbai Nyemba, Webster Rusere* (*Executive) NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONTINUED) - derecognised previously reported balances that would not have existed if IFRS 17 had always been applied. These included some deferred acquisition costs for insurance contracts, intangible assets related to insurance contracts (previously referred to as 'value of business acquired'), insurance receivables and payables, and provisions for levies that are attributable to existing insurance contracts. Under IFRS 17, they are included in the measurement of the insurance contracts; - recognised any resulting net diﬀerence in equity. The Group has applied the transition provisions in IFRS 17 and has not disclosed the impact of the adoption of IFRS 17 on each ﬁnancial statement line item and EPS. The eﬀects of adopting IFRS 17 on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements at 1 January 2022 are presented in the statement of changes in equity. The full retrospective approach required assumptions about what Group management's intentions would have been in previous periods or signiﬁcant accounting estimates that could not be made without the use of hindsight. Such assumptions and estimates included for certain contracts: - expectations at contract inception about policyholders' shares of the returns on underlying items at contract inception required for identifying direct participating contracts;

- assumptions about discount rates, because the Group had not been subject to any accounting or regulatory framework that required insurance contracts to be measured on a present value basis before; and

- assumptions about the risk adjustment for non-ﬁnancial risk, because the Group had not been subject to any accounting or regulatory framework that required an explicit margin for non- ﬁnancial risk before. These condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention and are presented in Zimbabwean dollars ("ZWL") and are rounded to the nearest dollar. 2.2 Going concern The Group's forecasts and projections, taking account of changes in trading environment and performance, show that the Group should be able to operate within the level of its current ﬁnancing. After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated ﬁnancial statements.

2.3 Basis of consolidation (a) Subsidiaries The consolidated ﬁnancial results combine the ﬁnancial statements of FBC Holdings Limited ("the Company") and all its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to aﬀect those returns through its power over the entity. The Company recognises investments in subsidiaries at cost. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases. The Group applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred to the former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Identiﬁable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Group recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis, either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the recognised amounts of acquiree's identiﬁable net assets. Acquisition related costs are expensed as incurred. If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is remeasured to fair value at the acquisition date; any gains or losses arising from such remeasurement are recognised through proﬁt or loss. Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the Group is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration that is deemed to be an asset or liability is recognised in accordance with IFRS 9 either in proﬁt or loss or as a change to other comprehensive income. Contingent consideration that is classiﬁed as equity is not remeasured, and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity. The excess of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree and the acquisition-date fair value of any previous equity interest in the acquiree over the fair value of the identiﬁable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If the total of consideration transferred, non-controlling interest recognised and previously held interest measured is less than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired in the case of a bargain purchase, the diﬀerence is recognised directly in the statement of comprehensive income. Inter-company transactions, balances, income and expenses on transactions between group companies are eliminated. Unrealised proﬁts or losses are also eliminated. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group.

(b) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - that is, as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The diﬀerence between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity within "changes in ownership reserve". Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity within "changes in ownership reserve".

(c) Disposal of subsidiaries When the Group ceases to have control any retained interest in the entity is remeasured to its fair value at the date when control is lost, with the change in carrying amount recognised in proﬁt or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or ﬁnancial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss. 2.4 Segment reporting An operating segment is a distinguishable component of the Group that is engaged in business activities from which it earns revenues and incurs expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the entity); whose operating results are reviewed regularly by the entity's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and to assess its performance; and for which discrete ﬁnancial information is available. Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identiﬁed as the Group Executive Committee that makes strategic decisions. The Group's operating segments have been aggregated based on the nature of the products and services on oﬀer and the nature of the regulatory environment. The CODM is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments. In accordance with IFRS 8-Operating Segments, the Group has the following business segments: commercial banking, microlending, mortgage ﬁnancing, reinsurance, short-term insurance and stockbroking.

3 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS The Group's ﬁnancial statements and its ﬁnancial results are inﬂuenced by accounting policies, assumptions, estimates and management judgements, which necessarily have to be made in the course of the preparation of the ﬁnancial statements. The Group makes estimates and assumptions that aﬀect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities within the next ﬁnancial year. All estimates and assumptions required in conformity with IFRS are best estimates undertaken in accordance with the applicable standard. Estimates and judgements are evaluated on a continuous basis, and are based on past experience and other factors, including expectations with regard to future events. Accounting policies and management's judgements for certain items are especially critical for the Group's results and ﬁnancial situation due to their materiality. The areas involving critical accounting estimates and judgements include determination of functional curreny, impairment allowances, income taxes, insurance liabilities, inventory, investment property, property and equipment and unlisted investments. Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Unaudited Historical Cost 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 31 Dec 2023

4 BALANCES WITH BANKS AND CASH

4.1 Balances with Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") Current account balances Balances with banks and cash Notes and coins Other bank balances Balances with banks and cash (excluding bank overdrafts) Current Non-current Total

4.2 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and bank balances comprise of balances with less than three months maturity from date of acquisition, including cash on hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short-term liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less. Cash and cash equivalents include the following for the purposes of the statement of cash ﬂows; Current account balance at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") (note 4.1) Balances with banks and cash (note 4.1)

5 FINANCIAL ASSETS ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) 16 490 534 144 610 504 640 953 913 16 490 534 144 610 504 640 953 913 785 564 417 785 564 417 802 054 951 802 054 951 802 054 951 - 802 054 951 - 802 054 951 802 054 951 16 490 534 785 564 417 16 490 534 785 564 417 802 054 951 802 054 951 1 085 694 157 560 143 356 1 085 694 157 560 140 138 1 645 837 513 (56 727 468) 1 645 834 295 (56 727 468) 1 589 110 045 1 589 106 827 16 490 534 144 610 504 640 953 913 785 564 417 802 054 951 802 054 951 - 802 054 951 16 490 534 785 564 417 802 054 951 72 341 796 59 543 764 270 816 436 330 360 200 402 701 996 402 701 996 - 402 701 996 72 341 796 330 360 200 402 701 996 16 490 534 144 610 504 640 953 913 785 564 417 802 054 951 802 054 951 - 802 054 951 16 490 534 785 564 417 802 054 951 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 15 054 352 12 391 077 56 356 991 68 748 068 83 802 420 83 802 420 - 83 802 420 15 054 352 68 748 068 83 802 420 Current Non-current Total 5.3 Irrevocable commitments 734 934 734 934 734 934 - 734 934 - 734 934 734 934 734 934 - 734 934 - 734 934 734 934 734 934 734 934 734 934 - 734 934 4 018 234 4 018 234 - 4 018 234 734 934 - 734 934 836 196 836 196 - 836 196 There are no irrevocable commitments to extend credit, which can expose the Group to penalties or disproportionate expense. 5.4 Movement in credit impairment lossesAudited Inﬂation Adjusted Restated** Movement in credit impairment losses Balance at 01 January 2022 Eﬀects of IAS 29 Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance 648 (459) Bonds and debentures ZWL ('000) - (189) Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal Balance as at 31 December 2022 Balance at 01 January 2023 Eﬀects of IAS 29 Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal Balance as at 31 December 2023 Unaudited Historical Cost Restated** Movement in credit impairment losses Balance at 01 January 2022 Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal Balance as at 31 December 2022 Balance at 01 January 2023 Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal Balance as at 31 December 2023 5.5 Financial assets at amortised cost Maturing within 1 year Maturing after 1 year Gross carrying amount Impairment allowance 6 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS Listed securities at market value Unlisted securities - - - - - - - - - - 39 - (39) - - - - - - - - - Current Non-current Total Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss are presented within 'operating activities' as part of changes in working capital in the statement of cash ﬂows. Trade and other receivables ZWL ('000) 1 684 710 (1 194 627) (729 133) 321 927 - (82 877) 181 742 (128 873) - 357 822 - - 10 686 797 (7 578 000) (729 133) 21 987 795 (69 051) (82 877) - 410 691 24 215 531 - - (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501) 410 691 (325 226) - 381 385 - - 24 215 531 (19 176 271) (34 698) 53 585 432 (666 299) (63 501) - 466 850 57 860 194 101 987 (151 733) 66 993 - (17 247) 11 002 - 74 463 - - 646 942 (151 733) 4 575 668 (14 370) (17 247) - 85 465 5 039 260 - (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501) 85 465 - 381 385 - - 5 039 260 (34 698) 53 585 432 (666 299) (63 501) - 466 850 57 860 194 410 691 1 684 710 (1 194 627) - 22 930 766 - (18 158 866) (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501) Audited Inﬂation Adjusted 7 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH Changes in fair values of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss are recorded in 'other operating income' in the statement of comprehensive income. The fair value of all equity securities is based on their bid prices on an active market, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange at year end. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Listed securities at market value Current Non-current 8 INVENTORY Raw materials Work in progress Loans and at armotised commitmentsadvances ZWL ('000)FinancialUndrawnassets at contractualcost and guarantees ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) 8 667 678 181 742 152 019 (6 146 244) (128 873) (107 797) (729 133) 321 927 - (82 877) 20 478 383 (69 051) - - - 357 822 - - - 829 852 - - -22 930 766 874 074 410 691 (325 226) 874 074 (692 179) - 52 621 866 (666 299) - - 381 385 - - 483 982 - - -56 727 467 466 850 665 877 (151 733) 101 987 524 711 -11 002 - 74 463 - -9 203 - (17 247) 66 993 - 4 261 559 (14 370) - 172 692 - - -4 771 900 85 465 181 895 - (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501) 4 771 900 -85 465 - 181 895 - 52 621 866 (666 299) - 381 385 - - 483 982 - - -56 727 467 466 850 665 877 Unaudited Historical Cost 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 31 Dec 2023 ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) Current Non-current Total 34 107 465 61 231 204 34 107 465 61 231 204 95 338 669 (466 850) 95 338 669 (466 850) 94 871 819 94 871 819 76 954 767 45 208 421 78 974 456 45 208 422 122 163 188 124 182 878 122 163 188 - 124 182 878 - 122 163 188 124 182 878 1 206 639 1 206 639 1 206 639 - 1 206 639 - 1 206 639 1 206 639 626 065 4 650 155 238 683 1 919 527 5 276 220 2 158 210 5 276 220 - 2 158 210 - 5 276 220 2 158 210 34 107 465 Total ZWL ('000) 10 686 797 (7 578 000) (729 133) 21 987 795 (69 051) (82 877) 24 215 531 24 215 531 (19 176 271) (34 698) 53 585 432 (666 299) (63 501) 57 860 194 646 942 (151 733) 4 575 668 (14 370) (17 247) 5 039 260 5 039 260 (34 698) 53 585 432 (666 299) (63 501) 57 860 194 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 38 994 815 61 231 204 95 338 669 (466 850) 94 871 819 76 954 767 45 208 421 122 163 188 122 163 188 - 122 163 188 1 206 639 1 206 639 - 1 206 639 626 065 4 650 155 5 276 220 5 276 220 - 237 616 39 232 431 (410 691) 38 821 740 44 211 868 25 943 887 70 155 755 70 155 755 - 70 155 755 1 018 865 1 018 865 - 1 018 865 188 257 4 018 325 4 206 582 4 206 582 - 4 206 582 34 107 465 61 231 204 95 338 669 (466 850) 94 871 819 78 974 456 45 208 422 124 182 878 124 182 878 - 124 182 878 1 206 639 1 206 639 - 1 206 639 238 683 1 919 527 2 158 210 2 158 210 - 2 158 210 8 114 834 49 448 8 164 282 (85 465) 8 078 817 9 588 232 5 398 932 14 987 164 14 987 164 - 14 987 164 212 026 212 026 - 212 026 33 711 281 629 315 340 315 340 - 315 340

10 RBZ NNCD and auction system balances* Capital work in progress Deferred employee beneﬁt on staﬀ loan Other Current Non-current Total * RBZ NNCD and auction system balances refer to prefunded customer positions upon allotment of foreign currency from the Central bank. The Group did not impair prepayments and other assets as they comprise of non ﬁnancial assets and short term ﬁnancial assets held with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Any expected credit loss on these balances are considered to be immaterial. INVESTMENT PROPERTY Balance as at 1 January Additions Fair value adjustment Disposals Transfer from inventory Balance as at 31 December Non-current Total 11 INTANGIBLE ASSETS Year ended 31 December Opening net book amount Additions Amortisation charge Closing net book amount As at 31 December Cost Accumulated amortisation Accumulated impairment Net book amount 12 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENTAudited Inﬂation Adjusted Restated** Year ended 31 December 2022 Opening net book amount Additions Revaluation of property Disposals Depreciation Closing net book amount As at 31 December 2022 Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment Net book amount Year ended 31 December 2023 Opening net book amount Additions Revaluation of property Disposals Depreciation Closing net book amount As at 31 December 2023 Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment Net book amount Unaudited Historical Cost Restated** Year ended 31 December 2022 Opening net book amount Additions Revaluation of property Disposals Depreciation Closing net book amount As at 31 December 2022 Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment Net book amount Year ended 31 December 2023 Opening net book amount Additions Revaluation of property Adjustment to cost Disposals Depreciation Closing net book amount As at 31 December 2023 Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment 19 466 481 11 150 332 499 930 4 620 000 10 649 980 1 884 919 80 813 474 2 481 742 24 278 406 8 723 170 14 715 853 11 150 332 401 845 4 620 000 10 649 980 1 884 919 80 813 474 82 539 24 278 406 10 069 532 164 568 434 158 666 880 153 418 102 11 150 332 147 516 548 11 150 332 164 568 434 158 666 880 132 843 463 10 560 502 171 014 581 (3 294 164) 12 380 031 27 644 769 6 087 700 285 540 420 (2 843 196) 7 074 720 323 504 413 323 504 413 323 504 413 323 504 413 323 504 413 323 504 413 2 037 445 451 383 (252 229) 66 490 119 753 (31 172) 2 236 599 155 071 11 072 823 (8 836 224) - 205 729 (50 629) (29) 2 236 599 155 071 80 813 474 39 764 288 2 481 742 24 278 406 8 723 170 164 568 434 153 418 102 11 150 332 164 568 434 132 843 463 10 560 502 171 014 581 (3 294 164) 12 380 031 323 504 413 323 504 413 323 504 413 2 037 445 451 383 (252 229) 2 236 599 11 072 823 (8 836 224) - 2 236 599 2 481 742 19 557 613 689 852 92 142 221 79 290 408 12 851 813 92 142 221 68 989 355 9 940 053 51 436 699 - 2 477 356 132 843 463 132 843 463 132 843 463 2 145 766 364 264 (472 585) 2 037 445 10 621 440 (8 583 995) - 2 037 445 80 813 474 82 539 24 278 406 10 069 532 158 666 880 147 516 548 11 150 332 158 666 880 27 644 769 6 087 700 285 540 420 (2 843 196) 7 074 720 323 504 413 323 504 413 323 504 413 66 490 119 753 (31 172) 155 071 205 729 (50 629) (29) 155 071 8 274 962 82 539 4 069 946 385 481 18 534 613 15 860 146 2 674 467 18 534 613 4 176 376 1 762 249 21 226 794 - 479 350 27 644 769 27 644 769 27 644 769 16 480 57 618 (7 608) 66 490 85 975 (19 456) (29) 66 490 Land and buildingsMachineryComputer equipmentFurniture and oﬃce equipment Motor vehicles ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWLTotal ZWL 13.2 Deposits from other banks Money market deposits Current Non-current Total Current

13.3 Borrowings Bank borrowings Foreign lines of credit Other borrowingsCurrent Non-current Total Total deposits and borrowings

13.4 Deposit concentration Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Agriculture Construction Wholesale and retail trade Public sector Manufacturing Telecommunication Transport Individuals Financial services Mining Other Unaudited Historical Cost Agriculture Construction 822 316 589 109 393 919 85 879 364 822 316 589 109 393 919 85 879 364 1 017 589 872 1 017 589 872 1 017 402 213 187 659 1 017 402 213 187 659 1 017 589 872 1 017 589 872 109 706 818 109 706 818 109 706 818 109 706 818 718 204 498 (1 286 322) 718 204 498 (1 286 322) 716 918 176 716 918 176 564 438 966 152 479 210 564 438 966 152 479 210 716 918 176 716 918 176 1 844 214 866 1 844 214 866 1 017 402 213 187 659 1 017 589 872 109 706 818 109 706 818 718 204 498 (1 286 322) 716 918 176 564 438 966 152 479 210 716 918 176 1 844 214 866 530 049 052 1 328 792 531 377 844 64 880 551 64 880 551 328 938 532 (1 394 546) 327 543 986 17 382 423 310 161 563 327 543 986 923 802 381 1 017 402 213 187 659 1 017 589 872 109 706 818 109 706 818 718 204 498 (1 286 322) 716 918 176 564 438 966 152 479 210 716 918 176 1 844 214 866 ZWL ('000) 2023 % 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 24 347 514 - 164 775 071 (3 053 429) 161 721 642 162 418 377 161 721 642 148 468 103 - - 161 715 562 65 858 715 (2 275 890) 13 329 031 63 582 825 13 230 382 98 025 782 - 10 876 232 - 13 230 382 39 643 624 63 582 825 13 230 382 63 582 825 2 399 567 (527 395) (777 539) (604 166) (702 817) 119 082 890 574 621 243 (67 209) (98 650) 21 792 1 2 - - 2 539 733 236 422 674 830 - (213 012) 8 758 702 4 385 953 567 351 (69 791) (1 541 830) 66 935 991 10 687 380 29 738 018 (207 807) (5 955 631) 3 237 973 12 100 385 101 197 951 3 658 968 (420 995) - 24 961 474 (12 861 089) - 132 567 299 (31 369 348) - 3 237 973 12 100 385 101 197 951 3 237 973 1 763 836 2 999 940 - (546 341) 12 100 385 5 767 280 14 363 102 (2 281 920) (1 931 878) 101 197 951 14 500 856 134 335 565 (2 495 509) (7 751 461) 7 455 408 28 016 969 239 787 402 8 422 745 (967 337) - 42 809 935 (14 792 966) - 278 908 211 (39 120 809) - 7 455 408 28 016 969 239 787 402 153 747 43 150 491 415 - (14 489) 528 617 704 091 1 375 881 (4 225) (92 414) 4 052 073 1 721 316 15 907 522 (18 135) (603 449) 673 823 2 511 950 21 059 327 699 053 (25 230) - 2 641 443 (129 485) (8) 21 911 968 (852 382) (259) 673 823 2 511 950 21 059 327 673 823 1 068 484 5 800 228 - - (87 127) 2 511 950 2 304 836 24 216 303 (2 749) (474 044) (569 905) 21 059 327 7 270 175 216 043 864 (2 749) (534 119) (4 049 096) 7 455 408 27 986 391 239 787 402 7 567 765 (112 357) - 28 685 790 (699 390) (9) 244 689 138 (4 901 478) (268) 7 455 408 27 986 391 239 787 402 (8) Wholesale and retail trade Public sector Manufacturing Telecommunication Transport Individuals Financial services Mining 2 539 733 236 422 674 830 - (1 997 958) 2 535 424 6 883 455 (24 447) (213 012) 4 385 953 8 758 702 567 351 (69 791) 3 410 499 6 146 281 9 110 477 (113 569) 10 687 380 29 738 018 66 935 991 (207 807) Other (1 759 152) 62 541 253 124 433 321 168 351 122 162 190 647 139 408 582 18 669 888 17 093 545 102 485 764 793 404 498 133 619 921 122 016 325 42 341 920 55 002 389 70 171 772 97 760 276 73 604 464 38 248 646 37 135 227 42 020 994 365 685 974 52 385 377 49 445 342 1 844 214 866 923 802 381 62 541 253 124 433 321 168 351 122 162 190 647 139 408 582 18 669 888 17 093 545 102 485 764 793 404 498 133 619 921 122 016 325 8 811 368 11 446 016 14 602 769 20 343 946 15 317 114 7 959 556 7 727 853 8 744 583 76 099 374 10 901 415 10 289 591 1 844 214 866 192 243 585 62 541 253 110 303 385 276 522 110 579 907 13 501 664 13 501 664 68 452 219 (290 206) 68 162 013 3 617 288 64 544 725 68 162 013 192 243 584 % 3% 42 341 920 5% 124 433 321 168 351 122 162 190 647 139 408 582 18 669 888 17 093 545 102 485 764 793 404 498 133 619 921 122 016 325 1 844 214 866 62 541 253 124 433 321 168 351 122 162 190 647 139 408 582 18 669 888 17 093 545 102 485 764 793 404 498 133 619 921 122 016 325 1 844 214 866 7% 55 002 389 6% 9% 70 171 772 9% 9% 97 760 276 11% 8% 73 604 464 8% 1% 38 248 646 3% 1% 37 135 227 3% 6% 42 020 994 4% 43% 365 685 974 41% 7% 52 385 377 6% 6% 49 445 342 4% 100% 923 802 381 100% 3% 7% 11 446 016 6% 9% 14 602 769 9% 9% 20 343 946 11% 8% 15 317 114 8% 1% 1% 6% 43% 76 099 374 41% 7% 10 901 415 6% 6% 10 289 591 4% 100% 192 243 585 100% (1 541 830) 8 811 368 5% 7 959 556 3% 7 727 853 3% 8 744 583 4% (1 914 242) (5 955 631) 3 237 973 5 637 322 12 100 385 16 639 446 101 197 951 Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Unaudited Historical Cost 3 658 968 (420 995) 14 980 732 (9 343 410) 24 961 474 (12 861 089) 23 107 412 (6 467 966) 132 567 299 (31 369 348) - - - - - 14 INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CONTRACTS Insurance contracts Insurance contract liabilities 3 237 973 5 637 322 12 100 385 16 639 446 101 197 951 - Insurance contract balances - Non-Life 3 237 973 8 422 745 (967 337) 5 637 322 7 455 408 12 100 385 1 763 836 16 639 446 1 068 484 101 197 951 7 455 408 3 388 512 5 767 280 2 690 654 14 500 856 - Assets for insurance acquisition cash ﬂows 2 999 940 - (546 341) 2 553 780 699 053 (25 230) 14 363 102 673 823 16 392 961 491 415 - 134 335 565 673 823 - Non-Life (74 651) 673 823 (2 281 920) 153 747 (138 938) (14 489) (2 495 509) 43 150 (1 952 786) (1 931 878) (2 542 917) (7 751 461) Net Insurance contract liabilities 9 552 177 28 016 969 33 041 206 239 787 402 Insurance contract assets - Insurance contract balances - Non-Life 20 848 372 (11 296 195) -42 809 935 (14 792 966) - 42 052 089 (9 010 883) 9 552 177 278 908 211 (39 120 809) 1 471 081 (290 671) - - - - - Assets for insurance acquisition cash ﬂows - Non-Life 28 016 969 1 923 351 33 041 206 1 180 411 239 787 402 1 180 411 Net Insurance contract assets Reinsurance contracts Reinsurance contract assets 418 603 1 180 411 528 617 (195 182) 551 539 379 510 579 190 (1 710) 4 052 073 1 - Non-Life 704 091 2 641 443 (129 485) 572 774 2 304 836 1 721 316 2 511 950 1 375 881 2 511 950 2 584 804 2 511 950 15 907 522 (92 414) (4 225) (12 200) (18 135) Reinsurance contract liabilities (234 156) 3 771 359 (308 346) (603 449) 1 352 261 - Non-Life 3 462 761 3 462 761 21 059 327 3 462 761 21 911 968 The following sets out the carrying amounts of insurance and reinsurance contracts expected to be (recovered) settled more than 12 months after the reporting date (852 382) (252) (259) 21 059 327 Insurance contract assets Insurance contract liabilities Reinsurance contract assets Reinsurance contract liabilities 21 059 327 7 270 175 Maximum exposure to credit risk from Insurance contracts Maximum exposure to credit risk from Reinsurance contracts - 73 283 220 - 73 283 220 73 283 220 73 283 220 - - 73 283 220 73 283 220 19 912 156 19 912 156 19 912 156 19 912 156 - - 19 912 156 19 912 156 19 921 685 19 921 685 19 921 685 19 921 685 9 246 112 9 246 112 9 246 112 9 246 112 - - - - 19 912 156 19 921 685 - - - - 19 912 156 19 921 685 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) - - 73 283 220 19 377 067 73 283 220 19 377 067 - - 73 283 220 19 377 067 19 912 156 3 012 507 19 912 156 3 012 507 - - 19 912 156 3 012 507 19 921 685 6 212 557 19 921 685 6 212 557 9 246 112 7 518 740 9 246 112 7 518 740 - - - - - - - - 19 912 156 3 012 507 19 921 685 6 212 557 5 800 228 - - 7 405 734 - 24 216 303 30 153 496 - 216 043 864 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) - - 73 283 220 3 591 139 73 283 220 3 591 139 - - 73 283 220 3 591 139 19 912 156 626 904 19 912 156 626 904 - - 19 912 156 626 904 19 921 685 1 292 835 19 921 685 1 292 835 9 246 112 1 564 652 9 246 112 1 564 652 - - - - - - - - 19 912 156 626 904 19 921 685 1 292 835 (2 749) (2 749) (16 745) (474 044) (43 330) (534 119) (87 127) (904 348) (569 905) (1 883 550) (4 049 096) 7 455 408 9 588 403 27 986 391 33 041 638 239 787 402 7 567 765 (112 357)

10 783 421 (1 195 018) 28 685 790 (699 390) 35 233 785 (2 191 896) 244 689 138 (4 901 478) - - (9) (251) (268) Unaudited Historical Cost Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Insurance revenue Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds Insurance service result Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Cash ﬂows Premiums received Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance Net opening assets/(liabilities) Net opening balance Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Insurance revenue Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds Insurance service result Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Cash ﬂows Premiums received Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance (4 369 164) (10 238 355) (12 918 312) (4 369 164) (10 238 355) (12 918 312) 120 083 337 - 120 083 337 120 083 337 - 120 083 337 - (36 401 024) (7 052 081) - (62 188 429) - - (8 098 974) (62 188 429) (36 401 024) (7 052 081) (7 919 906) (43 453 105) (70 287 403) (113 561 440) - - - 76 630 232 - (21 159 759) (70 287 403) - - 6 521 897 - (21 159 759) 55 470 473 (70 287 403) (14 637 862) (110 444 705) - 36 401 025 - 48 228 790 - (110 444 705) 48 228 790 36 401 025 (74 043 680) 48 228 790 (25 814 890) - - - (22 942 371) (32 296 968) (53 371 064) (1 518 634) (1 168 848) (2 247 070) (1 518 634) (1 168 848) (2 247 070) 69 100 954 - 69 100 954 69 100 954 - 69 100 954 - (19 764 804) (7 052 080) - (38 312 575) - - (8 923 116) (38 312 575) (19 764 804) (7 052 080)

(8 070 423) (26 816 884) (47 235 691) (73 199 882) - - - 42 284 070 - 11 071 149 (47 235 691) - (1 856 125) (4 098 928) - 9 215 024 53 355 219 (49 091 816) 5 116 096 (105 125 329) - 17 772 775 - 31 112 464 - (105 125 329) 31 112 464 17 772 775 (87 352 554) 31 112 464 (56 240 090) - - - (35 515 969) (19 148 200) (53 371 064) 120 083 337 120 083 337 - -- - - - (62 188 429) (36 401 024) - 120 083 337

- 120 083 337

- (62 188 429) - - (7 052 081)

- (36 401 024) - 1 870 564 1 870 564 - - (8 098 974) (43 453 105)

- (7 052 081) (1 691 496) (7 919 906) (70 287 403) -(110 444 705) (1 691 496) (113 561 440) - - 76 630 232 Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds Insurance service result - - 1 870 564 (70 287 403) (21 159 759) (1 691 496) 6 521 897 -Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI - -- - 55 470 473 - - - (21 159 759) 1 870 564 (70 287 403) - - - 36 401 025 (74 043 680) - 48 228 790 - -

- 48 228 790 - (1 691 496) (14 637 862) - (110 444 705)

- 48 228 790

- 36 401 025

- (25 814 890) - 3 914 484 - (22 942 371) Cash ﬂows Premiums received Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance Unaudited Historical Cost - (2 046 209) - (32 296 968) (1 518 634)Net opening assets/(liabilities) (53 371 064) 425 340 425 340 (1 168 848) (1 518 634) Net opening balance 15 072 15 072 (2 247 070) (1 168 848) 69 100 954 69 100 954 (2 247 070) - -- - - - (38 312 575) (19 764 804) - 69 100 954

- 69 100 954

- (38 312 575) - -(7 052 080)

- (19 764 804) - -- (8 923 116) 3 489 143 (26 816 884)

- (7 052 080) (2 636 450) (8 070 423) 3 489 143 (47 235 691) - Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Insurance revenue Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds Insurance service result

(2 636 450) (73 199 882) - - 42 284 070

- - 3 489 143 (47 235 691) - 11 071 149 Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates

(2 636 450) (4 098 928) -- (1 856 125) 53 355 219 Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI -- 9 215 024 3 489 143 (49 091 816) (105 125 329) (2 636 450) 5 116 096 - - - 17 772 775 (87 352 554) - 31 112 464 - -

- 31 112 464 - (105 125 329)

- 31 112 464

- 17 772 775

- (56 240 090) Cash ﬂows Premiums received Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance (2 728 003) (3 781 844) (6 809 235) (2 728 003) (3 781 844) (6 809 235) 45 202 406 - 45 202 406 45 202 406 - 45 202 406 - (15 070 345) - - (25 673 008) - - (4 932 969) (25 673 008) (15 070 345) - (4 519 142) (15 070 345) (30 605 977) (45 262 495) - - - 30 132 061 - 1 260 699 (30 605 977) - - (60 089) - 1 260 699 31 392 760 (30 605 977) 1 200 610 (33 071 002) - 11 636 347 - 10 678 719 - (33 071 002) 10 678 719

11 636 347 (21 434 655) 10 678 719 (10 755 936) - - - 7 230 102 (23 709 102) (16 364 560) (210 772) (228 023) (412 209) (210 772) (228 023) (412 209) 6 318 583 - 6 318 583 6 318 583 - 6 318 583 - (2 105 988) - (4 089 997) - (1 293 789) (4 089 997) (2 105 988) (879 962) (2 105 988) (5 383 786) (7 075 947) - - - 4 212 595 - 2 518 174 (5 383 786) - - (757 364) - 2 518 174 6 730 769 (5 383 786) 1 760 810 (9 296 314) - 1 712 395 - 3 271 084 - (9 296 314) 3 271 084 1 712 395 (7 583 919) 3 271 084 (4 312 835) - - - (1 063 922) (2 340 726) (2 964 235) - - (25 673 008) (15 070 345) - (25 673 008) - - - -

- (15 070 345) (15 070 345) - 369 488 369 488 - (4 932 969) (30 605 977) -- 44 339 44 339 - (4 519 142) (45 262 495) - - 30 132 061 - - 369 488 (30 605 977) - 1 260 699 44 339 (60 089) - -- - 31 392 760 - - - 1 260 699 369 488 (30 605 977) (33 071 002) 44 339 1 200 610 - - - 11 636 347 (21 434 655) - 10 678 719 - -

- 10 678 719 - 7 230 102 - (33 071 002)

- 10 678 719

- 11 636 347

- (10 755 936) - 637 879 - (23 709 102) (210 772) - (523 439) - (16 364 560) 55 852 55 852 (228 023) (210 772) (29 266) (412 209) (228 023) 6 318 583 6 318 583 (29 266) (412 209) - -- - -(2 105 988) - (4 089 997) - 6 318 583

- 6 318 583

- (4 089 997) - -

- (2 105 988) - (2 105 988) 369 488 (1 293 789) 44 339 (879 962) 369 488 (5 383 786)

44 339 (7 075 947) - - - - - 4 212 595 369 488 (5 383 786)

44 339 (757 364) - 2 518 174 - -- -- - - 2 518 174 6 730 769 369 488 (5 383 786) 44 339 1 760 810 (9 296 314) - - - - - 3 271 084 - 3 271 084 - (9 296 314) - 1 712 395 (7 583 919)

- 3 271 084

- 1 712 395

- (4 312 835) - (1 063 922) - 425 340 - (2 340 726) - 15 073 - (2 964 235) - - 3 914 483 - - (2 621 378) - (35 515 969) (19 148 200) (53 371 064) Net opening assets/(liabilities) Net opening balance Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims Premium refunds Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Cash ﬂows Premiums paid Amounts received Total cash ﬂows Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance Unaudited Historical Cost Net opening assets/(liabilities) Net opening balance Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims Premium refunds Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Cash ﬂows Premiums paid Amounts received Total cash ﬂows Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance (2 188 563) 709 331 (2 188 563) 709 331 40 849 193 - 40 849 193 - (23 833 250) - - (4 829 251) - - - - 5 584 861 - (28 682 501) 5 584 861 - - - - 12 186 692 - 11 367 150 5 584 861 - (18 303 467) 23 553 842 (12 718 604) - - (6 198 480) 6 172 914 - (25 566) - - - 21 365 279 (12 034 841) (569 811) 261 931 (569 811) 261 931 22 030 158 - 22 030 158 - (14 222 477) - - (5 794 570) - - - - 5 584 860 - (20 017 047) 5 584 860 - - - - 2 013 111 - 8 672 936 5 584 860 - (9 034 678) 10 686 047 (3 449 818) - - 185 665 2 353 410 - 2 539 075 - - 10 116 237 (648 811) (2 188 563) 173 050 (2 188 563) 40 849 193 40 849 193 (23 833 250) - - (4 829 251) - (28 682 501) - - 12 186 692 - 11 367 150 23 553 842 - - - - 21 365 279 (569 811) (569 811) 22 030 158 22 030 158 (14 222 477) - - (5 794 570) - (20 017 047) - - 2 013 111 - 8 672 936 10 686 047 - - - - 10 116 237 173 050 -709 331 709 331 - - - - 1 172 085 - 1 172 085 - - - - - - - 5 584 861 -

5 584 861 - - 1 172 085

5 584 861 - - - (18 303 467) 1 172 085 - - - - 1 345 135 36 062 36 062 - - - - - 1 172 085 - 1 172 085 - - 1 172 085 - - 1 172 085 - - - - 1 208 147 (12 718 604) (6 198 480) 6 172 914 (25 566) - - (12 034 841) 261 931 261 931 - - - - - 5 584 860 -

5 584 860 - -

5 584 860 - (9 034 678) (3 449 818) 185 665 2 353 410 2 539 075 - (648 811) (1 306 183) (1 306 183) 40 849 193 40 849 193 (23 833 250) - - 1 927 695 - (21 905 555) - - 18 943 638 - (6 936 317) 12 007 321 (6 198 480) 6 172 914 (25 566) 10 675 573 (271 817) (271 817) 22 030 158 22 030 158 (14 222 477) - - 962 375 - (13 260 102) - - 8 770 056 - (361 742) 8 408 314 185 665 2 353 410 2 539 075 - 10 675 573 Opening assets Net opening balance Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims Premium refunds Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Cash ﬂows Premiums paids Amounts received Total cash ﬂows Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance Unaudited Historical Cost Opening assets Net opening balance Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims Premium refunds Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Cash ﬂows Premiums paid Amounts received Total cash ﬂows Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance 527 997 2 822 368 527 997 2 822 368 10 574 191 - 10 574 191 - (9 229 830) - - (1 436 306) - - - - 188 373 - (10 666 136) 188 373 - - - - (91 945) - 1 334 672 188 373 - (88 499) 1 242 727 99 874 (9 934 819) 3 786 117 - (6 148 702) 1 770 724 (3 226 460) 16 470 184 453 16 470 184 453 1 620 584 - 1 620 584 - (1 806 981) - - (448 210) - - - - 188 373 - (2 255 191) 188 373 - - (634 607) - 417 177 188 373 - 384 416 (217 430) 572 789 - - (1 297 999) 433 838 - (864 161) - - (200 961) (106 918) 527 997 275 143 527 997 10 574 191 10 574 191 (9 229 830) - - (1 436 306) - (10 666 136) - - (91 945) - 1 334 672 1 242 727 -1 770 724 16 470 16 470 1 620 584 1 620 584 (1 806 981) - - (448 210) -

(2 255 191) - (634 607) - 417 177 (217 430) - - - - (200 961) 275 143 - - - - - 6 175 - 6 175 - - 6 175 - (131 765) (125 590) -149 553 18 553 18 553 -- - - 6 175 - 6 175 - - 1 620 584 - (1 806 981) - - - - 188 373 (253 662) - - - 6 175 - 11 334 17 509 - - - - 36 062 2 822 368 2 822 368 - - - - - 188 373 - 188 373 - - 188 373 - (88 499) 99 874 (9 934 819) 3 786 117 (6 148 702) (3 226 460) 184 453 184 453 - 188 373 - 188 373 - 384 416 572 789 (1 297 999) 433 838 (864 161) - (106 918) 3 625 508 3 625 508 10 574 191 10 574 191 (9 229 830) - - (1 241 758) - (10 471 588) - - 102 603 - 1 114 409 1 217 012 (9 934 819) 3 786 117 (6 148 702) (1 306 183) 219 476 219 476 1 620 584 (2 060 643) - (440 059) - 812 926 372 867 (1 297 999) 433 838 (864 161) - (271 817) Directors: Herbert Nkala (Chairman), Chipo Mtasa (Deputy Chairperson), John Mushayavanhu (Group Chief Executive)*, Kleto Chiketsani*, Aeneas Chuma, Gary S Collins, Franklin H Kennedy, Trynos Kufazvinei (Group Finance Director)*, David Makwara, Canada Malunga, Rute Moyo, Charles Msipa, Siﬁso Ndhlovu, Vimbai Nyemba, Webster Rusere* (*Executive) 16 SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARE PREMIUM

RBZ cash cover Zimswitch settlement Instant banking balances Other liabilities Intermediary tax Customer funds awaiting paymentCurrent Non-current Total

16.1 Authorised Number of ordinary shares, with a nominal value of ZWL0,00001

16.2 Issued and fully paid Number of ordinary shares, with a nominal value of ZWL0,00001 16.3 Share capital movement INFLATION ADJUSTED As at 1 January 2022 Share issue As at 31 December 2022 Share issue As at 31 December 2023 HISTORICAL COST As at 1 January 2022 Share issue As at 31 December 2022 Share issue As at 31 December 2023

17 INTEREST INCOME Cash and cash equivalents Loans and advances to other banks Loans and advances to customers Banker's acceptances and tradable bills Other interest income Credit related fees that are an intergral part of the eﬀective interest on loans and advances have been classiﬁed under interest income.

17.1 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposit from other banks Demand deposits Lines of credit from ﬁnancial institutions Time deposits

18 FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME Retail service fees Credit related fees Investment banking fees Brokerage commission

18.1 FEE AND COMMISSION EXPENSE Brokerage

19 REVENUE Property sales

19.1 COST OF SALES Property costs

20 INSURANCE REVENUE Contracts measured under PAA Non-life

21 NET GAIN FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS CARRIED AT FAIR VALUE Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss (note 6), fair value gains

22 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Rental income (Loss)/proﬁt disposal of property and equipment Sundry income Bad debts (written oﬀ)/recoveries Fair value adjustment on investment property 266 138 078 14 421 601 69 657 688 4 169 680 53 954 286 6 470 849 1 987 202 127 150 767 9 223 434 74 828 780 262 522 797 9 766 023 69 657 688 4 169 680 53 954 286 6 470 849 1 987 202 126 660 458 9 223 434 74 828 780 628 002 363 619 241 197 491 074 819 136 927 544 487 459 538 131 781 659 628 002 363 619 241 197 800 000 000 800 000 000 671 949 927 671 949 927 53 954 286 92 337 712 6 470 849 1 987 202 127 150 767 9 223 434 74 828 780 628 002 363 491 074 819 136 927 544 628 002 363 800 000 000 671 949 927 3 827 653 2 226 357 9 541 415 8 428 420 31 881 026 289 472 499 167 153 105 122 319 394 289 472 499 800 000 000 671 949 927 53 954 286 6 470 849 1 987 202 126 660 458 9 223 434 74 828 780 619 241 197 487 459 538 131 781 659 619 241 197 800 000 000 671 949 927 Number of Shares Capital ZWL ('000)ShareShare Premium ZWL ('000) 671 949 927 - 14 444 693 - 671 949 927 - 14 444 693 - 671 949 927 14 444 693 671 949 927 - 14 083 - 671 949 927 - 14 083 - 671 949 927 14 083 671 949 927 19 215 509 796 536 463 306 1 970 405 1 753 957 6 634 451 57 978 707 33 101 457 24 877 250 57 978 707 800 000 000 671 949 927 Total ZWL ('000) 671 949 927 - 671 949 927 -671 949 927 - 671 949 927 - 671 949 927 6 892 -

6 892 -

6 892 Audited Inﬂation Adjusted 7 - 7 - 7 14 444 693 -

14 444 693 -

14 444 693 14 083 -

14 083 -

14 083 Unaudited Historical Cost 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 31 Dec 2023 ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) 10 394 115 34 260 727 315 514 258 11 150 951 13 321 846 6 977 113 20 806 992 193 817 990 4 755 583 7 164 966 384 641 897 233 522 644 35 235 784 7 055 841 78 610 830 23 984 415 18 730 513 4 386 130 50 076 582 12 366 139 144 886 870 85 559 364 214 437 616 4 097 266 11 963 013 2 652 941 127 941 566 2 586 713 11 329 179 1 556 963 233 150 837 143 414 421 1 679 058 797 966 - - - - - - - - 120 083 337 69 100 954 120 083 337 69 100 954 84 709 378 86 665 447 8 811 911 (2 163 896) 9 753 275 (445 205) 136 405 952 5 735 019 (271 075) 5 215 619 (533 854) 255 772 271 152 362 037 265 917 980 10 394 115 34 260 727 315 514 258 11 150 951 13 321 846 384 641 897 35 235 784 7 055 841 78 610 830 23 984 415 144 886 870 214 437 616 4 097 266 11 963 013 2 652 941 233 150 837 1 679 058 - -- - 120 083 337 120 083 337 84 709 378 8 811 911 (2 163 896) 9 753 275 (445 205) 136 405 952 152 362 037 661 019 21 570 098 167 227 708 9 868 764 6 887 554 206 215 143 26 532 574 475 830 8 073 714 28 966 381 64 048 499 80 060 504 1 810 617 71 636 2 172 143 84 114 900 1 291 026 148 692 148 692 84 202 84 202 45 202 406 45 202 406 47 936 016 1 122 345 1 969 7 600 211 1 561 51 464 113 60 190 199 6 977 113 20 806 992 193 817 990 4 755 583 7 164 966 233 522 644 18 730 513 4 386 130 50 076 582 12 366 139 85 559 364 127 941 566 2 586 713 11 329 179 1 556 963 143 414 421 797 966 - -- -69 100 954 69 100 954 86 665 447 5 735 019 (271 075) 5 215 619 (533 854) 255 772 271 265 917 980 14 451 585 -

14 451 585 -

14 451 585 14 090 -

14 090 -

14 090 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 102 298 3 402 068 26 180 979 1 470 534 996 166 32 152 045 4 684 781 76 283 1 157 162 4 729 547 10 647 773 12 039 039 236 413 11 579 330 991 12 618 022 211 705 10 786 10 786 4 038

4 038 6 318 583 6 318 583 8 508 693 176 776 9 814 1 240 525 107 19 973 502 21 400 724 23.1 Staﬀ costs insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Staﬀ costs (note 23.1) Administration expenses Other operating expenses Administrative expenses Staﬀ costs (note 23.1) Directors' remuneration (note 23.2) Audit fees: - Financial statements audit-current year fees - Financial statements audit-prior year fees - Other services Depreciation Amortisation Leases of low value items and short term leases Salaries and allowances Social security Pension contribution

23.2 Director's remuneration Board fees Other emoluments For services as management

24 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Charge for the year Current income tax on income for the reporting year Adjustments in respect of prior years Deferred income tax Income tax expense

25 EARNINGS PER SHARE

25.1 Basic earnings per share Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent Total Basic earnings per share (ZWL cents) Year ended 31 December 2023 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Issued ordinary shares as at 1 January 2023 Treasury shares purchased Treasury shares sold Weighted average number of ordinary shares as at 31 December Year ended 31 December 2022 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Issued ordinary shares as at 1 January 2022 Treasury shares purchased Treasury shares sold Weighted average number of ordinary shares as at 31 December

25.2 Diluted earnings per share 59 058 177 7 052 080 36 401 024 8 484 042 2 566 117 37 309 334 7 052 080 19 764 804 6 507 547 2 566 117 113 561 440 73 199 882 190 331 419 499 275 874 197 317 538 5 606 905 920 799 381 499 7 751 461 252 229 27 285 105 457 140 340 586 036 106 429 752 3 700 743 387 835 313 055 4 049 096 31 172 1 841 901 865 008 560 956 671 1 015 426 449 634 156 553 496 650 793 2 015 322 9 093 800 340 448 614 1 204 538 5 440 431 507 759 915 347 093 583 5 427 953 610 191 888 975 3 649 967 375 102 779 410 197 317 538 106 429 752 26 635 249 401 826 49 093 314 26 399 449 83 620 71 403 049 76 130 389 97 886 118 327 243 720 478 312 818 327 243 720 478 312 818 53 593.92 78 335.07 53 593.92 78 335.07 36 401 024 8 484 042 2 566 117 113 561 440 190 331 419 499 275 874 197 317 538 5 606 905 920 799 381 499 7 751 461 252 229 27 285 901 865 008 1 015 426 449 496 650 793 2 015 322 9 093 800 507 759 915 5 427 953 610 191 888 975 197 317 538 26 635 249 401 826 49 093 314 76 130 389 327 243 720 327 243 720 53 593.92 53 593.92 15 070 345 3 424 604 1 283 592 45 262 495 78 336 415 182 549 031 62 211 754 2 654 830 81 407 - 5 955 631 472 585 583 810 332 845 463 378 107 958 176 674 120 1 607 544 7 691 971 185 973 635 2 377 525 - 59 834 229 62 211 754 18 547 815 - 34 919 758 53 467 572 60 177 706 60 177 706 9 568.25 9 568.25 19 764 804 6 507 547 2 566 117 73 199 882 105 457 140 340 586 036 106 429 752 3 700 743 387 835 313 055 4 049 096 31 172 1 841 560 956 671 634 156 553 340 448 614 1 204 538 5 440 431 347 093 583 3 649 967 375 102 779 410 106 429 752 26 399 449 83 620 71 403 049 97 886 118 478 312 818 478 312 818 78 335.07 78 335.07 Shares issued Treasury shares Shares outstanding 671 949 927 - - 610 701 522 (158 500) - 671 949 927 610 543 022 671 949 927 - - 637 419 443 (26 717 921) - 671 949 927 610 701 522 671 949 927 - - 2 105 988 495 510 323 750 7 075 947 12 038 697 26 719 970 10 201 924 466 699 10 186 - 603 449 7 608 70 673 50 119 206 57 195 153 26 039 494 205 005 970 982 27 215 481 392 464 - 9 809 460 10 201 924 3 754 789 - 5 391 215 9 146 004 38 708 406 38 708 406 6 154.63 6 154.63 Weighted 61 248 405 158 500 - 671 949 927 671 949 927 - - 671 949 927 61 406 905 34 530 484 26 717 921 - 61 248 405 610 701 522 (158 500) - 610 543 022 637 419 443 (26 717 921) - 610 701 522 610 701 522 (102 916) - 610 598 606 637 419 443 (8 488 036) - 628 931 407 Diluted earnings per share is calculated after adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company does not have dilutive ordinary shares. Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Unaudited Historical Cost 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 31 Dec 2023 ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000)

25.3 Headline earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent Total Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 31 DecemberDiluted earnings per share (ZWL cents) Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent Adjusted for excluded remeasurements Proﬁt on the disposal of property and equipment (note 22) Impairment on asset (note 11 & 12) Headline earnings Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 31 December Headline earnings per share (ZWL cents)

25.4 Diluted headline earnings per share Diluted headline earnings per share is calculated after adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company does not have dilutive ordinary shares. Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent Adjusted for excluded remeasurements Proﬁt on the disposal of property and equipment (note 22) Impairment on asset (note 11 & 12) Diluted headline earnings 327 243 720 478 312 818 327 243 720 478 312 818 610 598 606 610 598 606 53 593.92 78 335.07 327 243 720 2 163 896 - 478 312 818 271 075 - 329 407 616 478 583 893 610 598 606 610 598 606 53 948.31 78 379.46 327 243 720 2 163 896 - 478 312 818 271 075 - 329 407 616 478 583 893 610 598 606 610 598 606 53 948.31 78 379.46 327 243 720 31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000) 60 177 706 327 243 720 610 598 606 53 593.92 327 243 720 2 163 896 - 329 407 616 610 598 606 53 948.31 327 243 720 2 163 896 - 329 407 616 60 177 706 628 931 407 9 568.25 60 177 706 (1 969) - 60 175 737 628 931 407 9 567.93 60 177 706 (1 969) - 60 175 737 478 312 818 478 312 818 610 598 606 78 335.07 478 312 818 271 075 - 478 583 893 610 598 606 78 379.46 478 312 818 271 075 - 478 583 893 38 708 406 38 708 406 628 931 407 6 154.63 38 708 406 (9 814) - 38 698 592 628 931 407 6 153.07 38 708 406 (9 814) - 38 698 592 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONTINUED) 26 SEGMENT REPORTING Segment information is presented in respect of business segments. Segment revenue, expenses, liabilities and assets are items that are directly attributable to the business segment or which can be allocated on a reasonable basis to a business segment. The Group comprises of seven business segments i.e. commercial banking, microlending, mortgage ﬁnancing, short term reinsurance, short term insurance, stockbroking and insurance broking. Performance is measured based on segment proﬁt before income tax, as included in the internal management reports that are reviewed by the Group Executive Committee. Audited Inﬂation Adjusted Commercial banking Microlending 31 Dec 2023 ZWL ('000)ZWL ('000)Mortgage ﬁnancing ZWL ('000)Short term reinsurance ZWL ('000) Short term insurance Stockbroking ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000) Short term Insurance Broking ZWL ('000)Consolidated ZWL ('000) Type of revenue generating activity Commercial and retail banking Type of revenue generating activity and retail banking CommercialMicrolending ﬁnancingMortgage general classes of short term re-insuranceUnderwriting general classes of short term insurance UnderwritingEquity market insurance broking Short term DealingMicrolending Mortgage ﬁnancingUnderwriting general classes of short term re-insuranceUnderwriting general classes of short term insuranceEquity market dealingShort term insurance broking Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here . Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer FBC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 08:06:02 UTC. Share © Publicnow - 2024 © Publicnow - 2024 Latest news about FBC Holdings Limited Chart FBC Holdings Limited Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week More charts Company Profile FBC Holdings Limited is a financial services group organized around 4 areas of activity: - commercial banking (87.3% of income); - microlending (7.9%); - mortgage financing (4.6%); - insurance (0.2%). Sector Banks More about the company Sector Other Banks 1st Jan change Capi. FBC HOLDINGS LIMITED +352.51% 0 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. +16.95% 573B BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION +11.43% 296B INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED +5.50% 241B WELLS FARGO & COMPANY +17.05% 204B BANK OF CHINA LIMITED +10.40% 165B CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION +4.30% 154B HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.99% 145B ROYAL BANK OF CANADA +1.55% 142B HDFC BANK LIMITED -12.97% 134B Other Banks Indexes Europe America Asia More Indexes My Watchlist My lists Rankings More Top / Flop Rankings More Top / Flop Currency / Forex Forex Commodities Commodities Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Stock Equities Stock FBC Holdings Limited - Zimbabwe S.E. News FBC Holdings Limited FBC : FY23 Results & Audit Opinion Best financial

portal +951% of historical

performance More than 20 years

at your side + 950,000

members Quick & easy

cancellation Our Experts

are here for you OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1 +229% on MICROSOFT CORPORATION since our purchase on January 11, 2019 Replicate our performance