Financial Performance Review - Inﬂation Adjusted
Notwithstanding the challenges faced in 2023, FBC Holdings achieved a commendable set of ﬁnancial results. The Group's proﬁt before tax, adjusted for inﬂation, was ZWL403.5 billion, which represents a 255% increase from ZWL113.7 billion recorded in the previous year. This notable performance was mainly driven by the growth in total income and in part, by cost containment. The Group's proﬁt after tax increased by 443% to ZWL327.4 billion.
Total income for the Group increased by 138% to ZWL1.3 trillion, up from ZWL533.0 billion, driven by the growth in all revenue streams, save for insurance and property sales. The Group's net interest income increased by 69% to ZWL239.8 billion, compared to ZWL142.2 billion in 2022, supported by a 121% growth in loans and advances, which closed the year at ZWL1.6 trillion. The Group's banking subsidiaries experienced a higher demand for foreign-currency-denominated loans in response to increased usage of multiple currencies for local transactions. The loan book is now predominantly USD-denominated.
The Group's net fee and commission income registered a 179% growth to ZWL231.5 billion, mainly due to increased transactional volumes across the various digital delivery channels. The Group's insurance subsidiaries reported an insurance service loss of ZWL12.4 billion due to a persistent mismatch between premium recording, collections and foreign currency-indexed claims.
Total other income, which includes foreign exchange and investment income, grew by 163%, signiﬁcantly contributing to the Group's total revenue. This income was mainly derived from the Group's hedged positions.
Administration expenses increased by 169% to ZWL955.5 billion from ZWL354.8 billion reported in the previous year as a result of the re-pricing of overheads in line with exchange rate movements and inﬂation trends. Consequently, the Group's cost-to-income ratio was 75%, compared to 67% in 2022.
The Group's statement of ﬁnancial position strengthened to ZWL3.4 trillion, anchored by a growth in loans and advances. Shareholders' funds grew by 141% to ZWL706 billion, mainly due to increased proﬁtability for the year. The Group remains committed to preserving shareholder value and growth.
Operating Environment
The Zimbabwean economy experienced growth despite the currency instability and high levels of inﬂation. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country achieved a GDP growth of 5.3% in 2023, driven by the remarkable expansion of the agricultural and mining sectors. Foreign currency inﬂows and remittances continue to support the growth of domestic trade and services, which are heavily dollarized. Remittances are expected to remain strong and the current account is projected to be in a small surplus.
Despite the growing disparity between the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL) and the United States Dollar (USD) in both the oﬃcial and alternative markets, we believe that increased dollarization will continue to stabilize the economy. While power outages have continued to have a signiﬁcant impact on business productivity across all sectors, there was an improvement in power generation capacity in the second half of the year.
The government is making concerted eﬀorts to re-engage with the international community, restore macroeconomic stability, and establish a track record of sound economic policies. We have faith in the structural reforms being implemented by the government to improve the business climate, strengthen economic governance, and reduce vulnerabilities. FBC Holdings will continually seek opportunities to promote sustained and inclusive growth that complements Zimbabwe's development objectives embodied in the country's National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025).
Financial Services
The ﬁnancial services industry remained stable and proﬁtable in 2023. Market liquidity tightened as the election period approached but gradually eased towards the end of the year. As a result, the ﬁnancial services sector invested in various hedging strategies to preserve shareholder capital and proﬁtability, resulting in increased revaluation and foreign exchange gains.
The banking sector experienced signiﬁcant growth in aggregate loans in real terms. Asset quality remained favourable at 3.5%, well below the regulatory threshold of 5%.
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe launched the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) II (2022-2026) to promote sustainable livelihoods; create wealth and employment; and support gender equality. The strategy provides clear guidelines for the ﬁnancial services sector to follow. In this regard, our microﬁnance subsidiary and ﬁntech unit are developing products and services that promote inclusivity.
Foreign Exchange
During the reviewed period, the country experienced signiﬁcant changes in foreign exchange rates. The oﬃcial exchange rate, which was pegged at ZWL930.00:US$1.00 at the beginning of the year, reached a rate of ZWL6 105.00:US$1.00 by the end of the year. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe implemented various measures aimed at enhancing transparency, promoting fair pricing, and stabilizing the foreign exchange market. Some of these measures include increasing the frequency of auctions and introducing a willing-buyer, willing-seller interbank foreign exchange market. Despite these eﬀorts, the foreign exchange market remained volatile throughout the year, negatively impacting economic activity.
Inﬂation
The government was able to control high annual headline inﬂation by implementing strict monetary and ﬁscal policies despite a diﬃcult start to the year. The inﬂation rate, which began at 34.8%, peaked at 44.1% in February but ultimately decreased to 26.5% by the end of the year. Additionally, the month-on-month inﬂation rate peaked at 12.1% in June, before dropping to 4.7% in December.
Despite these ﬂuctuations, the Group managed to hedge part of its balance sheet to preserve shareholder value. We commend the government for its continuous eﬀorts to address structural challenges and guide the country towards sustained economic growth and low inﬂation.
Insurance Sector
The government introduced the Insurance (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (No. 26), through Statutory Instrument 81 of 2023. This regulation discourages credit insurance and aims to manage high-premium debtors as well as improve the quality of insurance collections. Our insurance subsidiaries are expected to beneﬁt through increased cash inﬂows and increased investments, subsequently improving the capacity to settle claims. On 28 November 2023, the government launched the third Money Laundering National Risk Assessment (ML-NRA). This initiative encourages all insurance companies to perform sectoral and institutional risk assessments to heighten awareness of money laundering risks on a national scale. I am pleased to report that our Group's insurance subsidiaries remained compliant with all regulatory requirements throughout the year.
Property Market
Although some sectors of the real estate market demonstrated resilience during the period under review, the overall market faced challenges due to the economic environment. Towards the end of the year, the multi-currency regime stabilized and there was increased circulation of the United States Dollar (USD), resulting in a slight growth in the construction of residential properties. Sales of residential properties, however, remained low due to the market's insistence on foreign currency payments. Demand for Central Business District (CBD) oﬃce space continued to decline as most occupants shifted their preference to the suburban market. This shift was primarily due to high rentals, increased parking fees, and traﬃc congestion in the CBD. Resultantly, many corporate entities are migrating to the suburban market. Nonetheless, the rental market remained highly active in 2023, with most rentals denominated in USD.
The Group ﬁrmly believes that the development of strong communities is dependent on the country's ability to meet the basic needs of its people. In the review period, we supported national housing initiatives by providing over 300 rental units at Fontaine Ridge (Harare) and at Eastlea (Zvishavane). Additionally, we constructed thirteen townhouses in Glen Lorne, further contributing to the development of the area.
Stock Market Performance
FBCH Share Price Performance
The FBCH share price closed the year at ZWL906.05 after gaining 1,361.37%. Subsequently, the Group's market capitalization improved from ZWL41.7 billion to ZWL608.8 billion. During the year, a total of 9.52 million shares were traded at a weighted average price of ZWL656.18. The Group remains committed to the preservation and growth of shareholder value.
Sustainability
FBC Holdings believes that the organization's long-term success hinges on its connectedness to and alignment of its operations with the environmental and social priorities of the communities it serves. The company has integrated sustainability best practices into its core strategy and is collaborating with partners and stakeholders to create more sustainable and inclusive communities. The primary goal is to redeﬁne ﬁnance by making it aﬀordable, accessible, and inclusive, while nurturing sustainable solutions in response to evolving stakeholder needs and the changing global economic and regulatory landscape.
The Group appreciates the regulatory authorities' commitment to facilitating sustainable growth and returns, by prioritizing sustainability and climate-related risks and opportunities. In 2023, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Climate Risk Management Guideline and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) sustainability disclosures were introduced, capital allocation and compelling all players to consider environmental impact, as they pursue proﬁtability. The Group has signiﬁcantly progressed in adopting these sustainability best practices.
Our Community Impact
The Group has continued with its community-driven initiatives which are designed to create long-term beneﬁts for vulnerable communities. The Group invested over USD580,000.00 in community-driven initiatives during the review period. Entembeni Old People's Home in Bulawayo, Shungu Dzevana Children's Home farm in Mhondoro and Gurungweni Secondary School in Chikombedzi received assistance in the form of groceries, farming implements, and building materials. The Group also sponsored the 2023 Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship as the title sponsor in association with the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA), which has a vibrant grassroots training program, aimed at exposing disadvantaged youth to the world of golf.
Digital Transformation and Innovation
In today's fast-changing ﬁnancial landscape, digital transformation and innovation are no longer optional but necessary. FBC Holdings understands this and is committed to the journey of digital transformation. Through our dedicated ﬁntech unit, we continuously review the Group's technology architecture and develop comprehensive strategies that align with the customers' ever-changing needs. Our main goal is to provide a secure, user-friendly, and seamless digital experience, increase resource eﬃciency and foster a culture of innovation across FBC Holdings.
Our major milestones for the year ending 31 December 2023 include seamless customer onboarding, lending platforms and payment solutions. These digital advancements have enabled FBCH to improve service, operational eﬃciency and ensure regulatory compliance. We aim to be a leading force in the market, building a future-proof organization centred on customer needs and continuous stakeholder engagement. While we celebrate our achievements in 2023, we understand the importance of exploring and integrating emerging technologies into our business to respond to the evolving needs of our diverse customer base.
Compliance
The Group understands the importance of maintaining stakeholder trust and conﬁdence in its pursuit of providing excellent service. Throughout the reporting period, we have continued to prioritize compliance and governance as fundamental pillars of our business strategy. Our Board of Directors provides robust oversight of our compliance eﬀorts, ensuring that we adhere to the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. We have established clear lines of accountability and a robust framework for monitoring and evaluating compliance risks, which enable us to identify and mitigate potential issues in a timely and eﬀective manner.
Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe (SCBZ) Acquisition Update
During the period under review, the shareholders of FBC Holdings Limited approved the acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank's operations in Zimbabwe. The Group has subsequently received most of the necessary regulatory approvals and is working towards fulﬁlling conditions precedent to the acquisition. The complete takeover of the business is expected in the second half of the year.
Directorate
The Board of Directors of FBC Holdings wishes to advise that Dr John Mushayavanhu stepped down as Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings with eﬀect from 31 December 2023, following his appointment as Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The Group is grateful for his exceptional leadership over the years and wishes him success in his new role.
Subsequently, the Board of Directors of FBC Holdings Limited appointed Mr Trynos Kufazvinei as the Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings Limited, eﬀective 1 January 2024. Prior to his new role, he was the Deputy Chief Executive of FBC Holdings and has a proven track record of success as part of the core team that has been instrumental in the development and execution of corporate strategy over the years. He is well-positioned to lead the FBCH team and advance the growth of the FBC brand.
Furthermore, the Board wishes to advise that Mr Webster Rusere, the Managing Director of FBC Bank Limited, was appointed Deputy Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings Limited, eﬀective 1 January 2024. Mr Abel Magwaza was appointed Group Finance Director with eﬀect from 1 January 2024, he was previously an executive director with FBC Bank.
The Board looks forward to a productive stewardship of the new appointees.
Dividend
I am pleased to advise that the Company has declared a ﬁnal dividend of US 0.45 cents per share. This is in addition to an interim dividend of US 0.45 cents, which was paid in September 2023. The dividend is payable to Shareholders registered in the books of the Company at the close of business on Friday 19 April 2024. The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange up to the market day of 15 April 2024 and ex-dividend as from 16 April 2024. The dividend payment will be made to Shareholders on or about 29 April 2024.
Outlook
GDP is projected to be around 3.5% in 2024, which is a decrease from 5.3% in 2023. This partly reﬂects the impact of the El Nino drought on agricultural production and lower commodity prices. The Group will continue to scout for opportunities to create value for all key stakeholders, while emphasizing the preservation of capital.
Appreciation
Despite operating in a challenging environment, our Group has managed to not only survive but thrive, thanks to the unwavering support of our esteemed customers. Their loyalty has been a beacon of hope and motivation, enabling us to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger than ever before. We are deeply grateful to all stakeholders for their trust and conﬁdence in us and we remain committed to providing them with the highest standards of service and quality that they have come to expect from us. To the FBC Holdings Board, management, and staﬀ, we extend our heartfelt appreciation for your unparalleled guidance, commitment, and exceptional performance.
FBC Holdings Chairman
GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REPORT
I am pleased to present FBC Holdings Limited's audited ﬁnancial results for the year ended 31 December 2023. These results showcase our journey as a diversiﬁed ﬁnancial services Group committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience through value-added relationships.
Operating Environment
The country has witnessed a strong economic rebound since the COVID-19 pandemic, making it one of the fastest-growing economies in the Southern African Development Community. Growth is, however, expected to slow down to 3.5% in 2024, which is a decrease from 5.3% in 2023, due to depressed global growth and erratic below-average rainfall, caused by the El Niño weather pattern, aﬀecting agricultural output. The mining sector is expected to grow by 7.6% and accommodation and food services by 6.9%, while the agriculture sector is projected to contract by 4.9%. Despite the challenging operating environment, FBC Holdings Limited will strive to facilitate economic growth, manage risk, and promote ﬁnancial inclusion through various value chain ﬁnancing initiatives.
Zimbabwe has faced increased global turmoil over the years, notwithstanding an expansionary monetary policy that has added initial pressure on inﬂation and the exchange rate. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has, however, taken proactive measures to bring down inﬂation and quell informal market premiums by tightening the monetary policy. The government has also extended the use of the US dollar as legal tender until 2030, inspiring conﬁdence in the local operating environment. It is noted that the attainment of foreign exchange and inﬂation rate stability is progressive and requires consistent implementation of monetary policy and budget discipline. The extension of the multi-currency environment will allow the Group to mobilize resources and realign investment tenors to achieve business growth.
The ﬁrst half of 2024 could be challenging, due to local food insecurity, a slowdown in global output, reduced trade and investment and increased volatility in commodity prices. The Group will strive to preserve shareholder value and seek out opportunities for sustained growth and proﬁtability.
Our Consolidated Group Performance
FBC Holdings had a strong ﬁnancial performance for the period ending 31 December 2023, with solid balance sheet growth and sustained earnings across its various subsidiaries. The Group achieved a commendable proﬁt before tax of ZWL403.5 billion, which is an improvement of 255% compared to the prior year's ZWL113.7 billion. Total net income improved by 138% to ZWL1.3 trillion, largely comprising net interest income and exchange gains emanating from the group's foreign currency net asset position. The composition of the Group's earnings proﬁle demonstrates growth and agility in a challenging operating environment, where capital preservation is critical.
Total operating expenses were recorded at ZWL955.5 billion, which is 169% higher than the previous year. Consequently, the cost-to-income ratio for the review period was recorded at 75%, against a ﬁgure of 67% recorded in the previous year. The increase in group expenses was primarily a reﬂection of the movement in prices of goods and services in the local currency, which responded rapidly to the depreciation in the exchange rate. The government has however, instituted ﬁscal and monetary measures to re-establish stability in the foreign exchange market. The Group is conﬁdent that these measures will relatively stabilize the prices of goods and services.
An increase in lending portfolios, especially in foreign currency by the banking subsidiaries, supported the balance sheet to ZWL3.4 trillion, representing a growth of 113% compared to the ZWL1.6 trillion achieved in the previous year. Total equity increased by 141% to ZWL705.9 billion from ZWL293.1 billion, reﬂecting the Group's sustained business underwriting capacity. The Group's total equity is hedged through hard currency-denominated assets and investment properties. As of December 31, 2023, all Group subsidiaries complied with their applicable regulatory minimum capital requirements.
Group Segment Reviews
FBC Holdings' performance in 2023 reﬂects the Group's strength to navigate the challenging environment. The Group achieved growth well ahead of its strategic targets and maintained its focus on cost discipline while investing in key priority areas of growth.
FBC Bank Limited (FBC Bank)
FBC Bank made a proﬁt before tax of ZWL299 billion, representing a 150% increase from the previous year's ZWL120 billion. The impressive performance was driven by strong growth in the lending portfolio and increased transactional fees, thanks to the Group's digitalization strategy. As of 31 December 2023, FBC Bank's lending portfolio was valued at ZWL1.4 trillion, driving interest income to ZWL184.6 billion, registering a 36% growth from the previous year.
The Bank's total payments and processing income improved by 182% to ZWL204.6 billion from ZWL72.6 billion in the previous year, beneﬁtting from the Group's paperless banking initiatives. The Bank has deployed 6 004 Point of Sale machines into the market and has over 300,000 active accounts across its digital banking channels.
Looking ahead, FBC Bank will continue to implement strategies to grow and hedge its balance sheet in both local and foreign currency terms.
FBC Building Society
The Building Society achieved a surplus position of ZWL85.4 billion, which represents a growth of 166% compared to the previous year. The Society's income performance is derived mainly from fair value gains achieved through its investment properties, in line with the Group's value preservation strategy. The Building Society is committed to reducing the country's housing backlog as it undertakes housing development and student accommodation projects, following the Country's Vision 2030.
During the review period, the Building Society constructed 98 high-density cluster homes at the Zvishavane Eastlea project and 13 low-density townhouses at the GlenLorne project in Harare. Rental income from the leasing of investment properties contributes to foreign currency income generation. The Fontaine Ridge Phase 1A project, with 149 units, and Phase 1B project, with 109 units, both have a 100% occupancy rate. The Zvishavane Eastlea Phase 2 project, comprising 24 housing units, had a 95% occupancy rate. In 2024, the Building Society is exploring project funding for other property segments, such as retail and commercial properties. Additionally, the Society has started to incorporate climate-prooﬁng methodologies into its project designs, to address climate risk-related concerns and create sustainable communities.
Microplan Financial Services
Microplan Financial Services experienced a signiﬁcant increase in proﬁtability from ZWL1.6 billion to ZWL9.01 billion, which represents a growth of 463%. The growth was due to a heightened demand for loans by micro, small-to-medium enterprises, as well as low-income households seeking to supplement their incomes. Net income also improved from ZWL7.8 billion to ZWL66.3 billion, driven by robust growth in vendor ﬁnancing partnerships across the information, communications, technology, solar, and agriculture sectors. Microplan's net interest income for the year of ZWL61.4 billion accounted for 93% of its net income.
The microﬁnance sector plays a crucial role in achieving the country's goal of becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030. It provides essential ﬁnancial services to low-income and marginalized communities, as well as micro and small enterprises. In 2023, Microplan introduced its digital lending platform, which is expected to signiﬁcantly boost earnings and create sustainable proﬁtability going forward. With the digitalization of ﬁnancial services, the long-term outlook for the microﬁnance sector is expected to be robust in terms of outreach and proﬁtability.
FBC Securities
In 2023, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange faced another tough year in terms of constrained trading liquidity. Barring tight liquidity conditions which prevailed especially in the second half of the year, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange achieved positive real returns when compared to inﬂation altitudes and interbank exchange rate developments. The benchmark All Share Index (ALSI) registered a year-to-31 December 2023 gain of 981.54%.
The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange however, saw a rise in market capitalization by 74% to US$1.2 billion due to the transfer listings from ZSE by some companies. They All Share Index declined by 25.69%.
As a result of the limited trading liquidity in the equities market, FBC Securities recorded a proﬁt before tax of ZWL713 million. The unit remains strategic to the Group's deal origination, structuring, and execution in capital market transactions.
FBC Insurance Company
FBC Insurance reported a ZWL3.8 billion proﬁt before tax, up 65% from last year's ZWL2.3 billion. The gap between the premiums collected and claims paid has been widening due to the foreign exchange rate diﬀerentials in the economy. This has made it diﬃcult for industry players to meet the expectations of both policyholders and fund members. As a result, FBC Insurance is focusing on increasing the underwriting of foreign currency-denominated businesses to preserve value.
During the review period, Statutory Instrument 81 of 2023, also known as "no insurance premium, no cover," was introduced to protect the insurance industry from dishonest creditors. The regulation aims to enhance the industry's liquidity and claims settlement capacity. As a result, FBC Insurance will continue to evaluate the company's asset and liability management strategies to align revenues with the risk-based capital requirements.
FBC Reinsurance Limited
FBC Reinsurance reported a proﬁt before tax of ZWL7.3 billion, rebounding from a loss of ZWL2.6 billion in the previous year. The company's investment income contributed signiﬁcantly to this outcome.
To enhance its product portfolio, FBC Reinsurance is developing new products focusing on Agriculture, Health, and Funeral business. The introduction of these new product segments is aimed at increasing the company's underwriting capacity and improving the quality of earnings. Furthermore, FBC Reinsurance is a signatory to the Nairobi Declaration on Sustainable Insurance, which is supported by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP). The declaration encourages insurance practitioners in Africa to collaborate in the implementation of sustainable insurance solutions. Leveraging its geographical footprint in Botswana, FBC Reinsurance aims to explore opportunities to collaborate in the deployment of sustainable insurance risk solutions.
Our Compliance Priorities
The Group has unwaveringly, maintained its commitment to compliance and regulatory excellence amidst a rapidly changing ﬁnancial landscape. Over the past year, we have proactively monitored regulatory changes and made necessary adjustments to our policies, procedures, and systems to ensure strict alignment with the latest standards.
Our compliance eﬀorts are driven by a steadfast commitment to integrity, transparency, and accountability. We strongly believe in fostering a culture of compliance throughout the organization, where every employee understands their role in upholding the highest ethical standards and complying with applicable laws and regulations.
Our Digital Transformation Journey
The digitalization thrust of the Group is a key focus area, aimed at providing convenience to customers. To achieve this, the internal software development teams were strengthened to deliver solutions within the shortest possible time. As a result, seamless integrations with customers, back-oﬃce automation for increased eﬃciency, reduced turnaround for compliance with regulators and faster deployment of new products and services were achieved.
In 2023, FBCH completed a data centre upgrade to ensure that its infrastructure continues to provide uninterrupted service. Disaster recovery and business continuity capability remain critical to the operations of the organization. During the review period, the Group also invested in sound infrastructure at its Disaster Recovery site and conducted regular drills to ensure the ability to recover in the event of a disaster.
Furthermore, the organization has included the technology team in its sustainability initiatives to reduce FBCH's carbon footprint and ensure that electronic waste is disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner. In 2024, FBCH will continue to focus on enhancing service delivery through its electronic channels and innovating its technology for increased customer satisfaction.
Our People
FBCH is an equal opportunity employer that highly values its human capital, which is its most valuable asset. Our company ﬁrmly believes that the well-being and wellness of employees are crucial factors in ensuring their productivity and service delivery to our customers.
The Group is committed to creating a safe and healthy work environment that is free from any form of harassment, violence, bullying, and intimidation. This is to ensure that our employees remain focused on their work and deliver their best performance for the beneﬁt of our stakeholders. Our employee relations are sound, and we have achieved high levels of employee engagement, experience, and fulﬁlment, due to these policies.
FBCH is a learning organization that ensures our skills and talent remain relevant in this fast-changing business environment. We have built a strong culture that is focused on customer service, performance, digitalization, compliance, ethics, innovation, and change, through our employees.
Our Transformative Journey Towards Sustainability
The Group has a vibrant human resource base, a business-oriented mindset, and a desire to impact the communities it serves. Over the past three years, we have adopted a three-dimensional approach to capital allocation, encompassing risk, return, and impact. As such, we have integrated social and environmental safeguards as part of our transaction cycle.
In 2023, we partnered with the Rural Electriﬁcation Fund (REF) to construct a 50m3 biogas digester and also donated farming implements to Shungu Dzevana Children's Home. We aim to create sustainable and self-suﬃcient communities, prioritizing shared economic value.
Additionally, we participated in COP28, which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November and December 2023 under the slogan "Unite. Act. Deliver". This annual global platform allowed us to interact with international ﬁnancial institutions, multilateral development banks, impact investors, and United Nations ﬁnancial mechanisms to mobilize climate ﬁnance for the country.
Going forward, we will take the lessons learned and progress made in this transformative year, to continuously shape our collective journey towards a more sustainable and equitable future.
Outlook
The El Nino eﬀect
The impending drought caused by El Niño is expected to signiﬁcantly impact various industries, including agriculture, energy, food and nutrition, water, education, health and wildlife. Zimbabwe is taking decisive action by prioritizing private ﬁnancing to achieve its climate change targets and transition towards green and inclusive growth. To facilitate this, the country has developed the National Climate Change Fund, Food Relief Program, and Climate Finance Facility. The Group is actively pursuing opportunities for collaboration to support Zimbabwe's national development priorities.
Financial Markets
In 2024, we anticipate broader ﬁnancial market regulations, as both monetary and ﬁscal authorities strive to address market liquidity, price and exchange rate disparities, as well as public debt arrears to support economic growth and job creation. In this environment, the Group is well-prepared to leverage market opportunities and sustain shareholder value. It is critical to maintain an eﬃcient and cost-eﬀective business, coupled with the agility to move and take advantage of opportunities.
The Acquisition of Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe.
The process of acquiring Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe (SCBZ) is currently underway. We anticipate a seamless integration of operations and reporting in the second half of 2024. In the meantime, Standard Chartered Zimbabwe will operate as a semi-autonomous business.
Appreciation
In closing, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to all our clients for choosing FBC as your ﬁnancial services partner. We are truly humbled by the trust that you place in us and commit ourselves to building a partnership that goes beyond transactional interactions.
I would also like to extend my appreciation to the FBC Holdings Limited Team, including the Board of Directors and Management. Your invaluable insights and unwavering dedication to serving our clients, have been the cornerstone of our success. Despite the challenging operating environment, I am conﬁdent that we will continue to work together to nurture sustainable solutions that promote the ﬁnancial well-being of the communities we serve.
On behalf of the FBCH Group Board, Management, and Staﬀ Members, I wish to express my profound gratitude to my predecessor, Dr John Mushayavanhu, who served the entity exceptionally well for over two and a half decades. During his tenure, Dr John Mushayavanhu championed FBCH's evolution, leading to signiﬁcant market share growth across key business segments and the transformation of FBCH into a solid-performing brand.
Trynos Kufazvinei Group Chief Executive
30 March 2024
Net interest income
Fee and commission income Fee and commission expense
Net fee and commission income
Revenue
Cost of sales
Net income from property sales
Insurance revenue
Insurance service expense
Net revenue/(expenses) from reinsurance contracts
Insurance service result
Revenue
Net foreign currency dealing and trading income Net gain from ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss Other operating income
Total other income
Total net income
Credit impairment losses
Other operating expenses
Monetary gain/(loss)
Proﬁt before income tax
Income tax expense
Proﬁt for the year
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
Items that will not be reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss Gains/(loss) on property revaluation
Related tax
Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Related tax
18 233 150 837
18.1
19 19.1
20 120 083 337
23 (113 561 440)
14.1
21
22 152 362 037
5.4
23 (901 865 008)
24
Items that may be subsequently reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss Foreign operations - foreign currency translation diﬀerences Related tax
Total other comprehensive income/(loss), net income tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Proﬁt attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent Non - controlling interest
Proﬁt for the year
Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the parent
Non - controlling interest
Earnings per share (ZWL cents)
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Headline earnings per share
Diluted headline earnings per share
25.4
25.3
25.2
25.1
384 641 897 (144 886 870)
233 522 644 (85 559 364)
239 755 027
147 963 280
233 150 837
(1 679 058)
143 414 421
(797 966)
231 471 779
142 616 455
- -
- -
-
-
120 083 337 (113 561 440) (18 943 638)
69 100 954 (73 199 882) (8 770 056)
(12 421 741)
(12 868 984)
458 805 065
277 710 751
574 648 769
84 709 378
152 362 037
560 552 053
86 665 447
265 917 980
811 720 184
913 135 480
1 270 525 249
1 190 846 231
(53 585 432)
(901 865 008)
88 442 674
(53 585 432)
(560 956 671)
-
403 517 483
576 304 128
(76 130 389)
(97 886 118)
327 387 094
478 418 010
137 686 183 (27 041 912)
1 290 171
(46 008)
218 550 301 (42 710 972)
1 230 414
(56 111)
111 888 435
177 013 632
3 108 228 -
5 285 920 -
114 996 662
182 299 552
442 383 756
660 717 562
327 243 720 143 374
478 312 818 105 192
327 387 094
478 418 010
441 981 505 402 251
660 097 874 619 688
442 383 756
660 717 562
53 593.92
53 593.92
53 948.31
53 948.31
78 335.07
78 335.07
78 379.46
78 379.46
142 166 644
239 755 027
(1 679 058)
231 471 779
- -
-
(18 943 638)
(12 421 741)
458 805 065
574 648 769
84 709 378
811 720 184 1 270 525 249
(53 585 432)
88 442 674
403 517 483
(76 130 389)
327 387 094
137 686 183 (27 041 912)
1 290 171
(46 008) 111 888 435
3 108 228 -
114 996 662
442 383 756
327 243 720
143 374
327 387 094
441 981 505 402 251
442 383 756
84 114 900 (1 291 026)
82 823 874
148 692 (84 202)
64 490
45 202 406 (45 262 495)
(102 603)
(162 692)
224 892 316
200 014 441
47 936 016
60 190 199
308 140 656
533 032 972
(21 987 795)
(332 845 463)
(64 488 164)
113 711 550
(53 467 572)
60 243 978
30 800 633 (4 979 696)
89 525
(3 100) 25 907 362
2 640 143 -
28 547 505
88 791 483
60 177 706
66 272
60 243 978
88 612 802 178 681
88 791 483
147 963 280
143 414 421
(797 966)
142 616 455
- -
-
69 100 954 (73 199 882) (8 770 056)
(12 868 984)
277 710 751
560 552 053
86 665 447
265 917 980
913 135 480
1 190 846 231
(53 585 432)
(560 956 671)
-
576 304 128
(97 886 118)
478 418 010
218 550 301 (42 710 972)
1 230 414
(56 111) 177 013 632
5 285 920 -
182 299 552
660 717 562
478 312 818
105 192
478 418 010
660 097 874 619 688
660 717 562
21 504 272
12 618 022
(211 705)
12 406 317
10 786 (4 038)
6 748
6 318 583 (7 075 947)
440 059
(317 305)
33 600 032
39 046 719
8 508 693
21 400 724
68 956 136
102 556 168
(4 575 668)
(50 119 206)
-
47 861 294
(9 146 004)
38 715 290
16 001 408 (2 641 445)
56 026
(2 515) 13 413 474
549 415 -
13 962 889 52 678 179
38 708 407
6 883
38 715 290
52 617 511 60 668
52 678 179
53 593.92
9 568.25
78 335.07
6 154.63
53 593.92
9 568.25
78 335.07
6 154.63
53 948.31
9 567.93
78 379.46
6 153.07
53 948.31
9 567.93
78 379.46
6 153.07
*The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with IFRS® Accounting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinﬂationary Economies. As a result the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical ﬁnancial information.
** This is due to initial application of IFRS 17 (refer to note 2.1)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 31 December 2023
ASSETS
Balances with other banks and cash Financial assets at amortised cost Loans and advances to customers Trade and other receivables Insurance contract assets Reinsurance contract assets Bonds and debentures Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Inventory
Prepayments and other assets Current income tax asset Deferred tax assets Investment property Intangible assets Property and equipment Right of use asset
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Liabilities
Deposits from customers Deposits from other banks Borrowings
Insurance contract liabilities Reinsurance contract liabilities Trade and other payables Current income tax liability Deferred tax liability Lease liability
Total liabilities
Equity
Capital and reserves attributable to equity holders of the parent entity Share capital and share premium Other reserves
Retained proﬁts
Total equity, excluding non controlling interest
Non controlling interest in equity
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Unaudited Historical Cost*
31 Dec 2023
Note
ZWL ('000)
4 5.5
5.1 1 589 110 045
5.2 734 934
14 19 912 156
14 19 921 685 -
6 122 163 188
7 1 206 639
8 5 276 220
9 164 568 434
10 326 214 413
11 2 236 599
12 239 787 402
3 393 891 910 1 593 496 137 1 042 161 456 3 389 407 631
13.1 1 017 589 872
13.2 109 706 818
13.3 716 918 176
14 73 283 220
14 9 246 112
15 628 002 363
2 688 013 578 1 300 413 693
16.3 14 451 585
218 093 199
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
01 Jan 2022
Restated** ZWL ('000)
31 Dec 2023
ZWL ('000)
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
Total equity
802 054 951
94 871 819
1 589 110 045
734 934
19 912 156
19 921 685 -
122 163 188
1 206 639
5 276 220
164 568 434
1 224 225
848 614
326 214 413
2 236 599
239 787 402
3 760 586
291 387 433
32 537 772
388 747 113
280 766
1 139 191
5 528 941
114 638
60 148 704
2 576 963
5 101 118
110 068 371
453 446
3 159 117
68 989 355
2 145 765
66 935 992
2 846 771
83 802 420
8 078 817
149 659 682
836 196
626 904
1 292 835 -
14 987 164
212 026
315 340
18 534 613
535 835
2 004 634
27 644 769
66 490
21 059 327
149 280
3 393 891 910
1 042 161 456
329 806 332
1 017 589 872
109 706 818
716 918 176
73 283 220
9 246 112
628 002 363
7 626 104
122 330 164
3 310 749
428 809 870
42 708 193
139 783 131
15 117 706
3 103 464
165 508 211
6 388 594
10 850 350
1 365 205
110 579 907
13 501 664
68 162 013
3 591 139
1 564 652
57 978 707
357 618
10 555 653
222 855
2 688 013 578
813 634 724
266 514 208
14 451 585
218 093 199
472 543 987
14 451 585
84 705 211
129 161 307
14 090
17 070 518
46 135 592
705 088 771
789 561
228 318 103
208 629
63 220 200
71 924
705 878 332
228 526 732
63 292 124
3 393 891 910
1 042 161 456
329 806 332
280 766
802 054 951 94 871 819
01 Jan 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
402 701 996
291 387 433 32 537 772
802 054 951
38 821 740
83 802 420
17 639 587
94 871 819
719 173 993
388 747 113 1 589 106 827
4 018 234
8 078 817
1 969 724
149 659 682
23 533 213
734 934
3 012 507
836 196
16 997
1 139 191
19 912 156
6 212 557 -
626 904
256 480
5 528 941
114 638
70 155 755
19 921 685 -60 148 704
124 182 878
1 018 865
1 292 835 -
334 703
6 940
14 987 164
3 724 820
2 576 963
1 206 639
4 206 582
92 142 221
212 026
156 000
5 101 118
2 158 210
110 068 371
158 666 880
1 224 225
315 340
102 710
18 534 613
6 546 710
2 574 889
453 446
1 224 225
848 614
535 835
27 450
10 450 096
3 159 117
8 382 302
132 843 463
2 004 634
149 384
68 989 355
326 214 413
2 037 445
27 644 769
4 176 377
2 145 765
155 071
101 197 951
66 490
16 479
66 935 992
239 787 402
3 760 586
21 059 327
4 052 073
2 927 843
2 846 771
827 239
531 377 844
428 809 870 1 017 589 872
64 880 551
149 280
75 027
329 806 332
62 784 674
110 579 907
25 958 666
42 708 193
109 706 818
327 543 986
13 501 664
2 585 406
139 783 131
716 918 176
19 377 067
68 162 013
8 461 987
15 117 706
73 283 220
7 518 740
3 591 139
915 174
3 103 464
289 472 499
9 246 112
165 508 211
619 241 197
7 626 104
1 564 652
187 873
57 978 707
9 635 885
1 718 488
6 388 594
7 626 104
122 330 164
357 618
386 743
57 453 618
10 850 350
125 076 339
3 310 749
10 555 653
675 817
1 070 900
1 365 205
3 310 749
813 634 724 2 681 998 587
222 855
82 645
266 514 208
48 890 196
14 451 585
14 451 585
14 090
14 090
14 090
105 399 387
472 543 987
84 705 211
198 423 262
17 070 518
4 515 727
172 844 162
129 161 307
508 280 080
46 135 592
9 353 404
705 088 771
292 695 134
228 318 103
706 717 432
63 220 200
13 883 221
789 561
387 310
208 629
691 612
71 924
11 257
705 878 332
293 082 444
228 526 732
707 409 044
63 292 124
13 894 478
Fair value adjustment on investment property Net unrealised exchange gains and losses Fair value adjustment on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss
Proﬁt/(loss) on disposal of property and equipment Depreciation right of use asset
Interest on lease liability Provisions*
Net cash (used)/generated before changes in operating assets and liabilities
Decrease in ﬁnancial assets at amortised cost Decrease in loans and advances Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables
(Increase) in insurance contract assets (Increase) in reinsurance contract assets Decrease in bonds and debentures
22 (136 405 952) (289 631 698)
Decrease in ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss (Increase)/decrease in inventory
Decrease in prepayments and other assets Increase in investment property
Decrease in deposits from customers Decrease in deposits from other banks Increase in insurance contract liabilities (Decrease)/increase in reinsurance contract liabilities Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payablesIncome tax paid
Interest on lease liability paid
Net cash generated from operating activities
Cash ﬂows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of property and equipment Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
Net cash used in investing activities
Cash ﬂows from ﬁnancing activities Lease liability principal payments Proceeds from borrowings Repayment of borrowings
Dividend paid to the Company's shareholders Purchase of treasury shares
Net cash used in ﬁnancing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
Eﬀect of changes in exchange rates
Eﬀects of inﬂation on cash and cash equivalents
22
403 517 483
(88 442 674)
7 751 461
252 229
53 585 432
(136 405 952)
(289 631 698)
(84 709 378)
2 163 896
1 064 591
445 295
41 475 361
576 304 128
-
4 049 096
31 172
53 585 432
(255 772 271)
(608 531 273)
(86 665 447)
271 075
470 897
296 864
41 475 361
(88 933 954)
(274 484 966)
33 421 271
374 561 034
3 787 049
(4 874 856)
(10 863 524)
-
118 200 477
(1 069 639)
126 146 580
(22 940 532)
(235 972 502)
(163 172 544)
51 553 147
(7 657 558)
258 229
2 678 348
(194 950 060)
605 011
(7 260 459)
(15 783 246)
-
62 968 266
(1 842 871)
57 599 094
(13 162 419)
184 825 435
(111 793 657)
67 339 075
(1 703 471)
222 990 855
172 442 678 (60 914 479)
(445 295)
(21 975 065)
(60 522 087)
(296 864)
111 082 904
(82 794 016)
(451 383) (14 500 856)
3 625 776
(119 754) (7 270 175) 3 106 240
(11 326 463)
(4 283 689)
342 514
84 357 272
(329 978 847)
(29 496 988)
(90 881)
1 939 039
17 844 570
(4 084 173)
(16 574 769)
(25 872)
(274 866 930)
(901 205)
(175 110 489)
402 701 996
(87 978 910)
83 802 420
804 920 345
(230 456 901)
806 231 441
-
802 054 951
802 054 951
(51 464 113)
(84 709 378)
2 163 896
1 064 591
445 295
41 475 361
(88 933 954)
33 421 271
374 561 034
3 787 049
(4 874 856)
(10 863 524)
-
118 200 477
(1 069 639)
126 146 580
(22 940 532)
(235 972 502)
(163 172 544)
51 553 147
(7 657 558)
258 229
172 442 678 (60 914 479)
(445 295)
111 082 904
(451 383) (14 500 856)
3 625 776
(11 326 463)
342 514
84 357 272
(329 978 847)
(29 496 988)
(90 881)
(274 866 930)
(175 110 489)
804 920 345
(230 456 901)
34 054 316
(47 936 016)
(1 969)
948 397
2 240 635
61 553 226
206 010 201
10 525 841
162 393 254
(3 737 468)
(1 873 316)
(683 616)
114 638
37 928 966
894 536
54 868 295
(12 417 408)
(158 968 146)
(55 717 141)
4 259 362
4 415 276
(52 387 355)
195 625 919 (25 902 222) (2 240 635)
167 483 062
(364 264) (10 687 380)
209 776
(10 841 868)
(1 323 774)
295 963 248
(357 169 368)
(16 494 851)
(7 740 918)
(86 765 663)
69 875 531
291 387 433
312 549 811
(271 110 779)
(255 772 271)
(608 531 273)
(86 665 447)
271 075
470 897
296 864
41 475 361
(274 484 966)
2 678 348
(194 950 060)
605 011
(7 260 459)
(15 783 246)
-
62 968 266
(1 842 871)
57 599 094
(13 162 419)
184 825 435
(111 793 657)
67 339 075
(1 703 471)
222 990 855
(21 975 065)
(60 522 087)
(296 864)
(82 794 016)
(119 754) (7 270 175) 3 106 240
(4 283 689)
1 939 039
17 844 570
(4 084 173)
(16 574 769)
(25 872)
(901 205)
(87 978 910)
83 802 420
806 231 441
-
(19 973 502)
(35 911 521)
(8 508 693)
(9 814)
85 168
272 768
10 685 011
(312 564)
(2 610 966)
(23 570 434)
(819 199)
(370 424)
(958 132)
6 940
(2 753 651)
(212 629)
(4 427 475)
(2 241 598)
30 195 487
(5 292 573)
2 675 965
1 376 779
13 768 222
4 453 749 (5 556 182)
(272 768)
(1 375 201)
(57 618) (1 721 316)
27 949
(1 750 986)
(19 211)
61 590 051
(53 700 136)
(1 926 219)
(1 354 314)
4 590 171
1 463 984
17 639 587
64 698 849
-
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Balance as at 1 January 2022, as previously stated Changes on initial application of IFRS 17**
Restated balance as at 1 January 2022
Proﬁt for the year
Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax
Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income
Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase
Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Restated balance as at 31 December 2022
Balance as at 1 January 2023
Proﬁt for the year
Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax Revaluation realised
Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income
Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase
Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Balance as at 31 December 2023
Unaudited Historical Cost*
Balance as at 1 January 2022, as previously stated Changes on initial application of IFRS 17**
Restated balance as at 1 January 2022
Proﬁt for the year
Other comprehensive income: Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax
Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income
Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase
Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity
Restated balance as at 31 December 2022
Balance as at 1 January 2023
Proﬁt for the year
Other comprehensive income Gain on revaluation of property and equipment, net of tax Revaluation realised
Foreign operations - foreign translation diﬀerences Gain on ﬁnancial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income
Transaction with owners: Dividend declared and paid Treasury share purchase
Total transactions with owners recognised directly in equity Balance as at 31 December 2023
Share capital ZWL ('000)
6 892 -
6 892 -
- - -
- -
- -
-
6 892
6 892 -
- - - -
- -
- -
-
6 892
7 -
7 -
- - - - -
- -
- 7 7 -
- - - - - -
- -
- 7
Share premium ZWL ('000)Retained proﬁts ZWL ('000)
14 444 693 -
- -
67 449 405 -
3 768 897 -
237 096 352
(8 778 249)
237 427 503
(8 900 771)
14 444 693 -
- - -
- -
- 2 640 143
-
67 449 405 -
- - -
3 768 897 -
- - 86 424
228 318 103 60 177 706
25 708 527
2 640 143
86 424
228 526 732 60 243 978
25 820 937
2 640 143
86 424
- -
2 640 143 2 640 143
- -
86 424 86 424
28 435 095 88 612 802
28 547 505 88 791 483
- -
- -
- -
- -
(16 494 851) (7 740 918)
(16 494 851) (7 740 918)
-
-
-
-
(24 235 769)
(24 235 769)
14 444 693
2 640 143
67 449 405
3 855 321
292 695 134
293 082 444
14 444 693 -
- - - -
-
67 449 405 -
- - - -
3 855 321 -
- - - 1 244 163
292 695 134 327 243 720
110 385 395 - 3 108 228 1 244 163
293 082 444 327 387 094
110 644 272 - 3 108 228 1 244 163
- -
3 108 228 3 108 228
- -
1 244 163 1 244 163
114 737 785 441 981 506
114 996 662 442 383 756
- -
- -
- -
- -
(29 496 988)
(90 881)
(29 496 988)
(90 881)
-
-
-
-
(29 587 869)
(29 587 869)
14 444 693
5 748 371
67 449 405
5 099 484
705 088 771
705 878 332
14 083 -
- -
1 419 826 -
152 392 -
14 310 535
(427 314)
14 330 243
(435 765)
14 083 -
- - -
- -
- 549 415
-
1 419 826 -
- - -
152 392 -
- - 53 511
13 883 221 38 708 406
13 306 179
549 415
53 511
13 894 478 38 715 290
13 359 964
549 415
53 511
- -
549 415 549 415
- -
53 511 53 511
13 909 105 52 617 511
13 962 889 52 678 179
- -
- -
- -
- -
(1 926 219) (1 354 314)
(1 926 219) (1 354 314)
-
-
-
-
(3 280 533)
(3 280 533)
14 083
549 415
1 419 826
205 903
63 220 200
63 292 124
14 083 -
- - - -
549 415 -
- - 5 285 920
-
1 419 826 -
- - - -
205 903 -
- - - 1 174 303
63 220 200 478 312 818
175 324 833 - 5 285 920 1 174 303
63 292 124 478 418 010
175 839 329 - 5 285 920 1 174 303
- -
5 285 920 5 285 920
- -
1 174 303 1 174 303
181 785 056 660 097 874
182 299 552 660 717 562
- -
- -
- -
- -
(16 574 769)
(25 872)
(16 574 769)
(25 872)
-
-
-
-
(16 600 642)
(16 600 642)
14 083
5 835 335
1 419 826
1 380 206
706 717 432
707 409 044
137 939 556
14 444 693 -
14 444 693 -
- - -
- -
- -
-
14 444 693
14 444 693
- 327 243 720
- - - -
-
- 329 196 813
- -
- 14 444 693
14 083 -
14 083 -
- - - - -
- -
-
14 083
14 083
- 478 312 818
- - - - -
- 478 719 257
- -
- 14 083
(8 778 249)
129 161 307 60 177 706
- - -
- 60 177 706
(16 494 851)
-
(16 494 851)
172 844 162 172 844 162
- 1 953 093 - -
1 953 093
(29 496 988)
-
(29 496 988) 472 543 987
9 780 718 (427 314)
9 353 404
38 708 406
- - - - 38 708 406
(1 926 219)
-
(1 926 219)
46 135 592 46 135 592
- 406 439 -
- 406 439
(16 574 769)
-
(16 574 769) 508 280 080
Translation reserve ZWL ('000)
- -
- -
-
2 640 143
-
2 640 143
2 640 143
- -
- 2 640 143 2 640 143 -
- -
3 108 228
-
3 108 228
3 108 228
- -
- 5 748 371
- -
- -
-
549 415
-
549 415
549 415
- -
- 549 415 549 415 -
- -
5 285 920
-
5 285 920
5 285 920
- -
- 5 835 335
Treasury shares ZWL ('000)
(17 310 652 -(17 310 652)
-
- - -
- -
- (7 740 918)
(7 740 918)
(25 051 571)
(25 051 571)
-- - - -
- -
- (90 881)
(90 881) (25 142 452)
(311 545)
-
(311 545)
-
- - - - -
-
(1 354 314)
(1 354 314)
(1 665 859)
(1 665 859)
-- - - - - -
- (25 872)
(25 872) (1 691 731)
Non distributable reserve ZWL ('000)
67 449 405 -
Financial assets
at fair value
Changes in
reserve
ownership
Total
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
-
-
(8 7
-
-
60 177 706
-
-
25 708 527
-
86 424
-
86 424
86 424
-
28 4
86 424
-
88
-
-
(16 494 851)
-
-
(7 740 918)
-
-
(24 235 76
67
67 449 405
-
-
-
-
327 243 720
-
110 385 395
-
-
110 385 395
-
(1 953 093)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 244 163
-
1 244 163
-
108 432 302
1 244 163
-
-
108 432 302
1 244 163
-
-
-
-
-
(29 496 988)
-
-
-
-
(90 881)
-
-
-
-
(29 587 869)
67 449 405
1 419 82
-
-
-
(427 3
3 253 383
-
-
-
38 708 406
13 306 179
-
-
13 306 179
-
-
-
-
53 511
-
53 511
13 306 179
53 511
-
13 90
13 306 179
53 511
-
52 6
-
-
-
(1 926 219)
-
-
-
(1 354 314)
-
-
-
(3 280 533)
16 559 562
-
-
-
478 312 818
175 324 833
-
-
175 324 833
(406 439)
-
-
-
-
-
-
1 174 303
-
1 174 303
174 918 394
1 174 303
174 918 394
1 174 303
-
-
-
-
(16 574 769)
-
-
-
(25 872)
-
-
-
(16 600 642)
-
- - -
- -
- -
-
-
1 419 826 -
- - - - -
- -
-
1 419 826
1 419 826 -
- - - - - -
- -
- 1 419 826
Revaluation reserve ZWL ('000)
-
-
25 708 527 - -
25 708 527
25 708 527
- -
-5
191 477
Non
controlling
Total
interest
equity
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
66 272
60 243
112 40
(1
(7 740
32
-
- -143 374
258
-
-- -6 883
53 784
- -105 192
514
-
-- --(2
(90 881)
38 715 2
(1 9
(1 354
4
-(1
(25 872)
*The historical amounts are shown as supplementary information. This information does not comply with IFRS® Accounting Standards in that it has not taken into account the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting for Hyperinﬂationary Economies. As a result the auditors have not expressed an opinion on this historical ﬁnancial information.
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
For the year ended 31 December 2023
1 GENERAL INFORMATION
FBC Holdings Limited ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") provide a wide range of commercial banking, mortgage ﬁnancing, micro lending, reinsurance, short-term insurance, stockbroking services and short-term insurance broking.
The Company is a limited liability company, which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. The Company and its subsidiaries are incorporated and domiciled in Zimbabwe. These consolidated ﬁnancial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 March 2024
2 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
A full set of the Group's accounting policies is available in the Group's annual report, which is ready for inspection at the Company's registered oﬃce. The following paragraphs describe the main accounting policies applied by the Group.
These policies have been consistently applied to all the years presented, unless otherwise stated.
2.1 Basis of preparation
The Group's consolidated ﬁnancial results have been prepared with policies consistent with IFRS® Accounting Standards, and the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee, ("IFRS IC") interpretations and in the manner required by the Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31), Banking Act (Chapter 24:20), Insurance Act (Chapter 24:07), Securities and Exchange Act (Chapter 24:25), Building Societies Act (Chapter 24:02), Microﬁnance Act (Chapter 24:29) and the relevant Statutory Instruments ("SI") SI 62/96, SI 33/99 and SI 33/19. The consolidated ﬁnancial results have been prepared from statutory records that are maintained under the historical cost convention as modiﬁed by the revaluation of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss, through other comprehensive income, investment property, property and equipment and unlisted investments.
The principal accounting policies
The principle accounting policies applied in the preparation of the Group consolidation ﬁnancial statements are in compliance with IFRS and have been applied consistently in all material respects with those of the previous consolidated ﬁnancial statements. In 2019, the Group adopted the requirements of IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂation Economies).
IAS 21 (The Eﬀects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates)
As noted in the Group's ﬁnancial statements, Government promulgated Statutory Instrument ("SI") 33 on 22 February 2019, giving legal eﬀect to the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe Dollar (ZWL) as the legal tender and prescribed for accounting and other purposes, certain assets and liabilities on the eﬀective date would be deemed to be in Zimbabwean Dollars at the rate which was at par with the United Stated Dollar (USD).
The Group adopted the following oﬃcial cross rates against major currencies for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Currency
British pound ("GBP")
SA rand ("ZAR")
Euro ("EUR")
Functional Currency
Pula ("BWP")
United states dollar ("USD")
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Cross rate
Cross rate
7 602.4346 846.1084
0.0031 41.3223
6 592.6973 747.6519
444.4806 54.8267
6 104.7200 684.339
The Group has considered which currency is the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Group and Company operates (the "functional currency"). In making this assessment, the Group has used its judgment to determine the functional currency that most faithfully represents the underlying transactions, events and conditions of the Group and Company. The Group concluded that the functional currency of the Group and its subsidiaries is the Zimbabwean Dollar (ZWL) since it is the main currency which represents the transactions of the company based on assessments made as at 31 December 2023. The Group has completed similar assessments for its foreign operations and have concluded, inter alia, that the functional currency of FBC Reinsurance Botswana Pty Limited is the Botswana Pula.
Adoption of the IAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinﬂation Economies)
In October 2019, the PAAB issued a pronouncement prescribing that the application of ﬁnancial reporting in hyperinﬂation economies had become eﬀective in Zimbabwe, for reporting periods on or after 1 July 2019. These ﬁnancial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 29 together with International Financial Reporting Standards Committee (IFRIC) 7. (Applying Restated Approach under IAS 29), as if the economy had been hyperinﬂationary from 1 October 2018.
The Group adopted the Zimbabwe Consumer Price Index ("CPI") as the general price index to restate the transactions and balances. Monetary assets and liabilities and non-monetary assets and liabilities carried in the income statement have been restated applying the change in the general price index from dates when the transactions were initially recorded in the Group's ﬁnancial records (transaction date). A net monetary adjustment was recognized in the statement of proﬁt of loss for the year ended 31 December 2023 and the comparative period.
As noted above, the Group adopted the Zimbabwe Consumer Price Index ("CPI") as the general price index and used the monthly indices to inﬂation adjust the historical ﬁgures.
The factors used in the periods under review are as follows:
Period
Indices
Conversion Factors at
CPI as at 31 December 2021
3 977.46
16.5189
CPI as at 31 December 2022
13 672.91
4.8054
CPI as at 31 December 2023
65 703.44
1
IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts
i. Recognition, measurement and presentation of insurance contracts
IFRS 17 establishes principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of insurance contracts, reinsurance contracts and investment contracts with discretionary participation features. It introduces a model that measures groups of contracts based on the Group's estimates of the present value of future cash ﬂows that are expected to arise as the Group fulﬁls the contracts, an explicit risk adjustment for non-ﬁnancial risk and a contractual service margin (CSM). Under IFRS 17, insurance revenue in each reporting period represents the changes in the liabilities for remaining coverage that relate to services for which the Group expects to receive consideration and an allocation of premiums that relate to recovering insurance acquisition cash ﬂows. In addition, investment components are no longer included in insurance revenue and insurance service expenses.
The Group no longer applies shadow accounting to insurance-related assets and liabilities. Insurance ﬁnance income and expenses, disaggregated between proﬁt or loss and OCI for life risk and non life contracts, are presented separately from insurance revenue and insurance service expenses. The Group applies the premium allocation approach (PAA) to simplify the measurement of contracts in the non-life segment, except for groupsof acquired contracts that do not qualify for the PAA. When measuring liabilities for remaining coverage, the PAA is similar to the Group's previous accounting treatment. However, when measuring liabilities for incurred claims, the Group now discounts the future cash ﬂows (unless they are expected to occur in one year or less from the date on which the claims are incurred) and includes an explicit risk adjustment for non-ﬁnancial risk.
Previously, all acquisition costs were recognised and presented as separate assets from the related insurance contracts ('deferred acquisition costs') until those costs were included in proﬁt or loss and OCI. Under IFRS 17, only insurance acquisition cash ﬂows that arise before the recognition of the related insurance contracts are recognised as separate assets and are tested for recoverability. These assets are presented in the carrying amount of the related portfolio of contracts and are derecognised once the related contracts have been recognised. Income and expenses from reinsurance contracts other than insurance ﬁnance income and expenses are now presented as a single net amount in proﬁt or loss. Previously, amounts recovered from reinsurers and reinsurance expenses were presented separately.
ii. Transition
Changes in accounting policies resulting from the adoption of IFRS 17 have been applied using a full retrospective approach to the extent practicable. Under the full retrospective approach, at 1 January 2022 the Group: - identiﬁed, recognised and measured each group of insurance and reinsurance contracts as if IFRS 17 had always been applied; - identiﬁed, recognised and measured any assets for insurance acquisition cash ﬂows as if IFRS 17 had always been applied, except that the recoverability assessment was not applied;
Directors: Herbert Nkala (Chairman), Chipo Mtasa (Deputy Chairperson), John Mushayavanhu (Group Chief Executive)*, Kleto Chiketsani*, Aeneas Chuma, Gary S Collins, Franklin H Kennedy,
4
Trynos Kufazvinei (Group Finance Director)*, David Makwara, Canada Malunga, Rute Moyo, Charles Msipa, Siﬁso Ndhlovu, Vimbai Nyemba, Webster Rusere* (*Executive)
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONTINUED)
- derecognised previously reported balances that would not have existed if IFRS 17 had always been applied. These included some deferred acquisition costs for insurance contracts, intangible assets related to insurance contracts (previously referred to as 'value of business acquired'), insurance receivables and payables, and provisions for levies that are attributable to existing insurance contracts. Under IFRS 17, they are included in the measurement of the insurance contracts;
-
recognised any resulting net diﬀerence in equity.
The Group has applied the transition provisions in IFRS 17 and has not disclosed the impact of the adoption of IFRS 17 on each ﬁnancial statement line item and EPS. The eﬀects of adopting IFRS 17 on the consolidated ﬁnancial statements at 1 January 2022 are presented in the statement of changes in equity.
The full retrospective approach required assumptions about what Group management's intentions would have been in previous periods or signiﬁcant accounting estimates that could not be made without the use of hindsight. Such assumptions and estimates included for certain contracts:
- expectations at contract inception about policyholders' shares of the returns on underlying items at contract inception required for identifying direct participating contracts;
- assumptions about discount rates, because the Group had not been subject to any accounting or regulatory framework that required insurance contracts to be measured on a present value basis before; and
- assumptions about the risk adjustment for non-ﬁnancial risk, because the Group had not been subject to any accounting or regulatory framework that required an explicit margin for non- ﬁnancial risk before.
These condensed interim consolidated ﬁnancial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention and are presented in Zimbabwean dollars ("ZWL") and are rounded to the nearest dollar.
2.2 Going concern
The Group's forecasts and projections, taking account of changes in trading environment and performance, show that the Group should be able to operate within the level of its current ﬁnancing. After making enquiries, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. The Group therefore continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing its consolidated ﬁnancial statements.
2.3 Basis of consolidation
(a) Subsidiaries
The consolidated ﬁnancial results combine the ﬁnancial statements of FBC Holdings Limited ("the Company") and all its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are all entities (including structured entities) over which the Group has control. The Group controls an entity when the Group is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to aﬀect those returns through its power over the entity.
The Company recognises investments in subsidiaries at cost. Subsidiaries are fully consolidated from the date on which control is transferred to the Group. They are deconsolidated from the date that control ceases.
The Group applies the acquisition method to account for business combinations. The consideration transferred for the acquisition of a subsidiary is the fair values of the assets transferred, the liabilities incurred to the former owners of the acquiree and the equity interests issued by the Group. The consideration transferred includes the fair value of any asset or liability resulting from a contingent consideration arrangement. Identiﬁable assets acquired and liabilities and contingent liabilities assumed in a business combination are measured initially at their fair values at the acquisition date. The Group recognises any non-controlling interest in the acquiree on an acquisition-by-acquisition basis, either at fair value or at the non-controlling interest's proportionate share of the recognised amounts of acquiree's identiﬁable net assets. Acquisition related costs are expensed as incurred.
If the business combination is achieved in stages, the acquisition date carrying value of the acquirer's previously held equity interest in the acquiree is remeasured to fair value at the acquisition date; any gains or losses arising from such remeasurement are recognised through proﬁt or loss.
Any contingent consideration to be transferred by the Group is recognised at fair value at the acquisition date. Subsequent changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration that is deemed to be an asset or liability is recognised in accordance with IFRS 9 either in proﬁt or loss or as a change to other comprehensive income. Contingent consideration that is classiﬁed as equity is not remeasured, and its subsequent settlement is accounted for within equity.
The excess of the consideration transferred, the amount of any non-controlling interest in the acquiree and the acquisition-date fair value of any previous equity interest in the acquiree over the fair value of the identiﬁable net assets acquired is recorded as goodwill. If the total of consideration transferred, non-controlling interest recognised and previously held interest measured is less than the fair value of the net assets of the subsidiary acquired in the case of a bargain purchase, the diﬀerence is recognised directly in the statement of comprehensive income.
Inter-company transactions, balances, income and expenses on transactions between group companies are eliminated. Unrealised proﬁts or losses are also eliminated. Accounting policies of subsidiaries have been changed where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group.
(b) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries without change of control
Transactions with non-controlling interests that do not result in loss of control are accounted for as equity transactions - that is, as transactions with the owners in their capacity as owners. The diﬀerence between fair value of any consideration paid and the relevant share acquired of the carrying value of net assets of the subsidiary is recorded in equity within "changes in ownership reserve". Gains or losses on disposals to non-controlling interests are also recorded in equity within "changes in ownership reserve".
(c) Disposal of subsidiaries
When the Group ceases to have control any retained interest in the entity is remeasured to its fair value at the date when control is lost, with the change in carrying amount recognised in proﬁt or loss. The fair value is the initial carrying amount for the purposes of subsequently accounting for the retained interest as an associate, joint venture or ﬁnancial asset. In addition, any amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income in respect of that entity are accounted for as if the Group had directly disposed of the related assets or liabilities. This may mean that amounts previously recognised in other comprehensive income are reclassiﬁed to proﬁt or loss.
2.4 Segment reporting
An operating segment is a distinguishable component of the Group that is engaged in business activities from which it earns revenues and incurs expenses (including revenues and expenses relating to transactions with other components of the entity); whose operating results are reviewed regularly by the entity's chief operating decision maker ("CODM") to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and to assess its performance; and for which discrete ﬁnancial information is available.
Operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker. The chief operating decision-maker, who is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments, has been identiﬁed as the Group Executive Committee that makes strategic decisions.
The Group's operating segments have been aggregated based on the nature of the products and services on oﬀer and the nature of the regulatory environment. The CODM is responsible for allocating resources and assessing performance of the operating segments.
In accordance with IFRS 8-Operating Segments, the Group has the following business segments: commercial banking, microlending, mortgage ﬁnancing, reinsurance, short-term insurance and stockbroking.
3 CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
The Group's ﬁnancial statements and its ﬁnancial results are inﬂuenced by accounting policies, assumptions, estimates and management judgements, which necessarily have to be made in the course of the preparation of the ﬁnancial statements.
The Group makes estimates and assumptions that aﬀect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities within the next ﬁnancial year. All estimates and assumptions required in conformity with IFRS are best estimates undertaken in accordance with the applicable standard. Estimates and judgements are evaluated on a continuous basis, and are based on past experience and other factors, including expectations with regard to future events. Accounting policies and management's judgements for certain items are especially critical for the Group's results and ﬁnancial situation due to their materiality.
The areas involving critical accounting estimates and judgements include determination of functional curreny, impairment allowances, income taxes, insurance liabilities, inventory, investment property, property and equipment and unlisted investments.
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Unaudited Historical Cost
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
31 Dec 2023
4 BALANCES WITH BANKS AND CASH
4.1 Balances with Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ")
Current account balances
Balances with banks and cash
Notes and coins
Other bank balances
Balances with banks and cash (excluding bank overdrafts)
Current Non-current
Total
4.2 Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and bank balances comprise of balances with less than three months maturity from date of acquisition, including cash on hand, deposits held at call with banks, other short-term liquid investments with original maturities of three months or less.
Cash and cash equivalents include the following for the purposes of the statement of cash ﬂows;
Current account balance at Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") (note 4.1)
Balances with banks and cash (note 4.1)
5 FINANCIAL ASSETS
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
16 490 534
144 610 504 640 953 913
16 490 534
144 610 504 640 953 913
785 564 417
785 564 417
802 054 951
802 054 951
802 054 951 -
802 054 951 -
802 054 951
802 054 951
16 490 534 785 564 417
16 490 534 785 564 417
802 054 951
802 054 951
1 085 694 157 560 143 356
1 085 694 157 560 140 138
1 645 837 513
(56 727 468)
1 645 834 295
(56 727 468)
1 589 110 045
1 589 106 827
16 490 534
144 610 504 640 953 913
785 564 417
802 054 951
802 054 951 -
802 054 951
16 490 534
785 564 417
802 054 951
72 341 796
59 543 764 270 816 436
330 360 200
402 701 996
402 701 996 -
402 701 996
72 341 796
330 360 200
402 701 996
16 490 534
144 610 504
640 953 913
785 564 417
802 054 951
802 054 951 -
802 054 951
16 490 534
785 564 417
802 054 951
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
15 054 352
12 391 077
56 356 991
68 748 068
83 802 420
83 802 420 -
83 802 420
15 054 352
68 748 068
83 802 420
Current Non-current
Total
5.3 Irrevocable commitments
734 934
734 934
734 934 -
734 934 -
734 934
734 934
734 934 -
734 934 -
734 934
734 934
734 934
734 934
734 934 -
734 934
4 018 234
4 018 234 -
4 018 234
734 934 -
734 934
836 196
836 196 -
836 196
There are no irrevocable commitments to extend credit, which can expose the Group to penalties or disproportionate expense.
5.4 Movement in credit impairment lossesAudited Inﬂation Adjusted Restated**
Movement in credit impairment losses Balance at 01 January 2022
Eﬀects of IAS 29
Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance
648 (459)
Bonds and debentures ZWL ('000)
- (189)
Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal
Balance as at 31 December 2022
Balance at 01 January 2023 Eﬀects of IAS 29
Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance
Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal
Balance as at 31 December 2023
Unaudited Historical Cost Restated**
Movement in credit impairment losses Balance at 01 January 2022
Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance
Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal
Balance as at 31 December 2022
Balance at 01 January 2023 Change on application of IFRS 17 Impairment loss allowance
Amounts written oﬀ /reversals during the year Impairment reversal
Balance as at 31 December 2023
5.5 Financial assets at amortised cost Maturing within 1 year
Maturing after 1 year Gross carrying amount Impairment allowance
6 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT OR LOSS
Listed securities at market value
Unlisted securities
- -
-
- - - - - -
-
39 - (39)
- -
-
- - - - -
-
Current Non-current
Total
Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss are presented within 'operating activities' as part of changes in working capital in the statement of cash ﬂows.
Trade and other receivables ZWL ('000)
1 684 710
(1 194 627)
(729 133)
321 927 -
(82 877)
181 742 (128 873)
- 357 822 - -
10 686 797
(7 578 000)
(729 133)
21 987 795
(69 051)
(82 877)
-
410 691
24 215 531
- - (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501)
410 691 (325 226)
- 381 385 - -
24 215 531
(19 176 271)
(34 698)
53 585 432
(666 299)
(63 501)
-
466 850
57 860 194
101 987
(151 733)
66 993 -
(17 247)
11 002 - 74 463 - -
646 942
(151 733)
4 575 668
(14 370)
(17 247)
-
85 465
5 039 260
- (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501)
85 465 - 381 385 - -
5 039 260
(34 698)
53 585 432
(666 299)
(63 501)
-
466 850
57 860 194
410 691
1 684 710
(1 194 627)
- 22 930 766
- (18 158 866)
(34 698) 98 199 - (63 501)
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
7 FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH
Changes in fair values of ﬁnancial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss are recorded in 'other operating income' in the statement of comprehensive income. The fair value of all equity securities is based on their bid prices on an active market, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the
Victoria Falls Stock Exchange at year end.
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Listed securities at market value
Current
Non-current
8 INVENTORY Raw materials Work in progress
Loans and at armotised commitmentsadvances ZWL ('000)FinancialUndrawnassets at contractualcost and guarantees ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000)
8 667 678
181 742 152 019
(6 146 244)
(128 873)
(107 797)
(729 133)
321 927 -
(82 877)
20 478 383
(69 051)
-
-
- 357 822 - -
- 829 852 - -
-22 930 766
874 074
410 691 (325 226)
874 074 (692 179)
- 52 621 866
(666 299)
-
- 381 385 - -
483 982 - -
-56 727 467
466 850
665 877
(151 733)
101 987
524 711 -11 002 - 74 463 - -9 203 -
(17 247)
66 993 -
4 261 559
(14 370)
-
172 692 - -
-4 771 900
85 465
181 895
- (34 698) 98 199 - (63 501)
4 771 900 -85 465 -
181 895 -
52 621 866
(666 299)
-
381 385 - -
483 982 - -
-56 727 467
466 850
665 877
Unaudited Historical Cost
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
31 Dec 2023
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
Current Non-current
Total
34 107 465 61 231 204
34 107 465 61 231 204
95 338 669
(466 850)
95 338 669
(466 850)
94 871 819
94 871 819
76 954 767 45 208 421
78 974 456 45 208 422
122 163 188
124 182 878
122 163 188 -
124 182 878 -
122 163 188
124 182 878
1 206 639
1 206 639
1 206 639 -
1 206 639 -
1 206 639
1 206 639
626 065 4 650 155
238 683 1 919 527
5 276 220
2 158 210
5 276 220 -
2 158 210 -
5 276 220
2 158 210
34 107 465
Total ZWL ('000)
10 686 797
(7 578 000)
(729 133)
21 987 795
(69 051)
(82 877)
24 215 531
24 215 531
(19 176 271)
(34 698)
53 585 432
(666 299)
(63 501)
57 860 194
646 942
(151 733)
4 575 668
(14 370)
(17 247)
5 039 260
5 039 260
(34 698)
53 585 432
(666 299) (63 501)
57 860 194
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
38 994 815
61 231 204
95 338 669
(466 850)
94 871 819
76 954 767
45 208 421
122 163 188
122 163 188 -
122 163 188
1 206 639
1 206 639 -
1 206 639
626 065 4 650 155
5 276 220
5 276 220 -
237 616
39 232 431
(410 691)
38 821 740
44 211 868
25 943 887
70 155 755
70 155 755 -
70 155 755
1 018 865
1 018 865 -
1 018 865
188 257
4 018 325
4 206 582
4 206 582 -
4 206 582
34 107 465
61 231 204
95 338 669
(466 850)
94 871 819
78 974 456
45 208 422
124 182 878
124 182 878 -
124 182 878
1 206 639
1 206 639 -
1 206 639
238 683
1 919 527
2 158 210
2 158 210 -
2 158 210
8 114 834
49 448
8 164 282
(85 465)
8 078 817
9 588 232
5 398 932
14 987 164
14 987 164 -
14 987 164
212 026
212 026 -
212 026
33 711
281 629
315 340
315 340 -
315 340
10
RBZ NNCD and auction system balances* Capital work in progress
Deferred employee beneﬁt on staﬀ loan Other
Current Non-current
Total
* RBZ NNCD and auction system balances refer to prefunded customer positions upon allotment of foreign currency from the Central bank. The Group did not impair prepayments and other assets as they comprise of non ﬁnancial assets and short term ﬁnancial assets held with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Any expected credit loss on these balances are considered to be immaterial.
INVESTMENT PROPERTY Balance as at 1 January Additions
Fair value adjustment Disposals
Transfer from inventory
Balance as at 31 December
Non-current
Total
11
INTANGIBLE ASSETS Year ended 31 December Opening net book amount Additions
Amortisation charge
Closing net book amount
As at 31 December
Cost
Accumulated amortisation Accumulated impairment
Net book amount
12
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENTAudited Inﬂation Adjusted Restated**
Year ended 31 December 2022
Opening net book amount Additions
Revaluation of property Disposals Depreciation
Closing net book amount
As at 31 December 2022
Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment
Net book amount
Year ended 31 December 2023
Opening net book amount Additions
Revaluation of property Disposals Depreciation
Closing net book amount
As at 31 December 2023
Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment
Net book amount
Unaudited Historical Cost Restated**
Year ended 31 December 2022
Opening net book amount Additions
Revaluation of property Disposals Depreciation
Closing net book amount
As at 31 December 2022
Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment
Net book amount
Year ended 31 December 2023
Opening net book amount Additions
Revaluation of property Adjustment to cost Disposals Depreciation
Closing net book amount
As at 31 December 2023
Cost or valuation Accumulated depreciation Accumulated impairment
19 466 481
11 150 332
499 930
4 620 000
10 649 980
1 884 919
80 813 474
2 481 742
24 278 406
8 723 170
14 715 853
11 150 332
401 845
4 620 000
10 649 980
1 884 919
80 813 474
82 539
24 278 406
10 069 532
164 568 434
158 666 880
153 418 102 11 150 332
147 516 548 11 150 332
164 568 434
158 666 880
132 843 463
10 560 502
171 014 581
(3 294 164)
12 380 031
27 644 769
6 087 700
285 540 420
(2 843 196)
7 074 720
323 504 413
323 504 413
323 504 413
323 504 413
323 504 413
323 504 413
2 037 445 451 383 (252 229)
66 490 119 753 (31 172)
2 236 599
155 071
11 072 823 (8 836 224)
-
205 729 (50 629)
(29)
2 236 599
155 071
80 813 474
39 764 288
2 481 742
24 278 406
8 723 170
164 568 434
153 418 102
11 150 332
164 568 434
132 843 463
10 560 502
171 014 581
(3 294 164)
12 380 031
323 504 413
323 504 413
323 504 413
2 037 445 451 383 (252 229)
2 236 599
11 072 823 (8 836 224)
-
2 236 599
2 481 742
19 557 613
689 852
92 142 221
79 290 408
12 851 813
92 142 221
68 989 355
9 940 053
51 436 699 -
2 477 356
132 843 463
132 843 463
132 843 463
2 145 766 364 264 (472 585)
2 037 445
10 621 440 (8 583 995)
-
2 037 445
80 813 474
82 539
24 278 406
10 069 532
158 666 880
147 516 548
11 150 332
158 666 880
27 644 769
6 087 700
285 540 420
(2 843 196)
7 074 720
323 504 413
323 504 413
323 504 413
66 490 119 753 (31 172)
155 071
205 729 (50 629)
(29)
155 071
8 274 962
82 539
4 069 946
385 481
18 534 613
15 860 146
2 674 467
18 534 613
4 176 376
1 762 249
21 226 794 -
479 350
27 644 769
27 644 769
27 644 769
16 480 57 618 (7 608)
66 490
85 975 (19 456)
(29)
66 490
Land and buildingsMachineryComputer equipmentFurniture and oﬃce equipment
Motor vehicles
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWL
ZWLTotal ZWL
13.2 Deposits from other banks Money market deposits
Current Non-current
Total
Current
13.3 Borrowings Bank borrowings Foreign lines of credit Other borrowingsCurrent Non-current
Total
Total deposits and borrowings
13.4 Deposit concentration Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Agriculture Construction
Wholesale and retail trade Public sector Manufacturing Telecommunication Transport Individuals Financial services Mining
Other
Unaudited Historical Cost
Agriculture
Construction
822 316 589
109 393 919
85 879 364
822 316 589
109 393 919
85 879 364
1 017 589 872
1 017 589 872
1 017 402 213 187 659
1 017 402 213 187 659
1 017 589 872
1 017 589 872
109 706 818
109 706 818
109 706 818
109 706 818
718 204 498
(1 286 322)
718 204 498
(1 286 322)
716 918 176
716 918 176
564 438 966 152 479 210
564 438 966 152 479 210
716 918 176
716 918 176
1 844 214 866
1 844 214 866
1 017 402 213
187 659
1 017 589 872
109 706 818
109 706 818
718 204 498
(1 286 322)
716 918 176
564 438 966
152 479 210
716 918 176 1 844 214 866
530 049 052
1 328 792
531 377 844
64 880 551
64 880 551
328 938 532
(1 394 546)
327 543 986
17 382 423 310 161 563
327 543 986
923 802 381
1 017 402 213
187 659
1 017 589 872
109 706 818
109 706 818
718 204 498
(1 286 322)
716 918 176
564 438 966
152 479 210
716 918 176 1 844 214 866
ZWL ('000)
2023
%
2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
24 347 514 -
164 775 071 (3 053 429)
161 721 642
162 418 377
161 721 642
148 468 103 - -
161 715 562
65 858 715 (2 275 890)
13 329 031
63 582 825
13 230 382
98 025 782 -
10 876 232 -
13 230 382
39 643 624
63 582 825
13 230 382
63 582 825
2 399 567
(527 395)
(777 539)
(604 166)
(702 817)
119 082
890 574
621 243
(67 209)
(98 650)
21 792
1
2
-
-
2 539 733
236 422
674 830 -
(213 012)
8 758 702
4 385 953
567 351
(69 791)
(1 541 830)
66 935 991
10 687 380
29 738 018
(207 807)
(5 955 631)
3 237 973
12 100 385
101 197 951
3 658 968 (420 995)
-
24 961 474 (12 861 089)
-
132 567 299 (31 369 348)
-
3 237 973
12 100 385
101 197 951
3 237 973
1 763 836
2 999 940 -
(546 341)
12 100 385
5 767 280
14 363 102
(2 281 920)
(1 931 878)
101 197 951
14 500 856
134 335 565
(2 495 509)
(7 751 461)
7 455 408
28 016 969
239 787 402
8 422 745 (967 337)
-
42 809 935 (14 792 966)
-
278 908 211 (39 120 809)
-
7 455 408
28 016 969
239 787 402
153 747
43 150
491 415 -
(14 489)
528 617
704 091
1 375 881
(4 225)
(92 414)
4 052 073
1 721 316
15 907 522
(18 135)
(603 449)
673 823
2 511 950
21 059 327
699 053 (25 230)
-
2 641 443 (129 485)
(8)
21 911 968
(852 382)
(259)
673 823
2 511 950
21 059 327
673 823
1 068 484
5 800 228 - -
(87 127)
2 511 950
2 304 836
24 216 303
(2 749)
(474 044)
(569 905)
21 059 327
7 270 175
216 043 864
(2 749)
(534 119)
(4 049 096)
7 455 408
27 986 391
239 787 402
7 567 765 (112 357)
-
28 685 790
(699 390)
(9)
244 689 138 (4 901 478)
(268)
7 455 408
27 986 391
239 787 402
(8)
Wholesale and retail trade Public sector Manufacturing Telecommunication Transport Individuals Financial services Mining
2 539 733
236 422
674 830 -
(1 997 958)
2 535 424
6 883 455
(24 447)
(213 012)
4 385 953
8 758 702
567 351
(69 791)
3 410 499
6 146 281
9 110 477
(113 569)
10 687 380
29 738 018
66 935 991
(207 807)
Other
(1 759 152)
62 541 253
124 433 321
168 351 122
162 190 647
139 408 582
18 669 888
17 093 545
102 485 764
793 404 498
133 619 921
122 016 325
42 341 920
55 002 389
70 171 772
97 760 276
73 604 464
38 248 646
37 135 227
42 020 994
365 685 974
52 385 377
49 445 342
1 844 214 866
923 802 381
62 541 253
124 433 321
168 351 122
162 190 647
139 408 582
18 669 888
17 093 545
102 485 764
793 404 498
133 619 921
122 016 325
8 811 368
11 446 016
14 602 769
20 343 946
15 317 114
7 959 556
7 727 853
8 744 583
76 099 374
10 901 415
10 289 591
1 844 214 866
192 243 585
62 541 253
110 303 385
276 522
110 579 907
13 501 664
13 501 664
68 452 219
(290 206)
68 162 013
3 617 288
64 544 725
68 162 013 192 243 584
%
3% 42 341 920 5%
124 433 321
168 351 122
162 190 647
139 408 582
18 669 888
17 093 545
102 485 764
793 404 498
133 619 921
122 016 325
1 844 214 866
62 541 253
124 433 321
168 351 122
162 190 647
139 408 582
18 669 888
17 093 545
102 485 764
793 404 498
133 619 921
122 016 325
1 844 214 866
7% 55 002 389 6%
9% 70 171 772 9%
9% 97 760 276 11%
8% 73 604 464 8%
1% 38 248 646 3%
1% 37 135 227 3%
6% 42 020 994 4%
43% 365 685 974 41%
7% 52 385 377 6%
6% 49 445 342 4%
100% 923 802 381 100%
3%
7% 11 446 016 6%
9% 14 602 769 9%
9% 20 343 946 11%
8% 15 317 114 8%
1% 1% 6%
43% 76 099 374 41%
7% 10 901 415 6%
6% 10 289 591 4%
100% 192 243 585 100%
(1 541 830)
8 811 368 5%
7 959 556 3%
7 727 853 3%
8 744 583 4%
(1 914 242)
(5 955 631)
3 237 973
5 637 322
12 100 385
16 639 446
101 197 951
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Unaudited Historical Cost
3 658 968 (420 995)
14 980 732 (9 343 410)
24 961 474 (12 861 089)
23 107 412 (6 467 966)
132 567 299 (31 369 348)
-
-
-
-
-
14 INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE CONTRACTS Insurance contracts
Insurance contract liabilities
3 237 973
5 637 322
12 100 385
16 639 446
101 197 951
- Insurance contract balances
- Non-Life
3 237 973
8 422 745 (967 337)
5 637 322
7 455 408
12 100 385
1 763 836
16 639 446
1 068 484
101 197 951
7 455 408
3 388 512
5 767 280
2 690 654
14 500 856
- Assets for insurance acquisition cash ﬂows
2 999 940 -
(546 341)
2 553 780
699 053 (25 230)
14 363 102
673 823
16 392 961
491 415 -
134 335 565
673 823
- Non-Life
(74 651)
673 823
(2 281 920)
153 747
(138 938)
(14 489)
(2 495 509)
43 150
(1 952 786)
(1 931 878)
(2 542 917)
(7 751 461)
Net Insurance contract liabilities
9 552 177
28 016 969
33 041 206
239 787 402
Insurance contract assets
- Insurance contract balances
- Non-Life
20 848 372 (11 296 195)
-42 809 935 (14 792 966)
-
42 052 089 (9 010 883)
9 552 177
278 908 211 (39 120 809)
1 471 081 (290 671)
-
-
-
-
- Assets for insurance acquisition cash ﬂows
- Non-Life
28 016 969
1 923 351
33 041 206
1 180 411
239 787 402
1 180 411
Net Insurance contract assets
Reinsurance contracts Reinsurance contract assets
418 603
1 180 411
528 617
(195 182)
551 539
379 510
579 190
(1 710)
4 052 073
1
- Non-Life
704 091
2 641 443 (129 485)
572 774
2 304 836
1 721 316
2 511 950
1 375 881
2 511 950
2 584 804
2 511 950
15 907 522
(92 414)
(4 225)
(12 200)
(18 135)
Reinsurance contract liabilities
(234 156)
3 771 359 (308 346)
(603 449)
1 352 261
- Non-Life
3 462 761
3 462 761
21 059 327
3 462 761
21 911 968
The following sets out the carrying amounts of insurance and reinsurance contracts expected to be (recovered) settled more than 12 months after the reporting date
(852 382)
(252)
(259)
21 059 327
Insurance contract assets Insurance contract liabilities Reinsurance contract assets Reinsurance contract liabilities
21 059 327
7 270 175
Maximum exposure to credit risk from Insurance contracts Maximum exposure to credit risk from Reinsurance contracts
- 73 283 220
- 73 283 220
73 283 220
73 283 220
-
-
73 283 220
73 283 220
19 912 156
19 912 156
19 912 156
19 912 156
-
-
19 912 156
19 912 156
19 921 685
19 921 685
19 921 685
19 921 685
9 246 112
9 246 112
9 246 112
9 246 112
- - - - 19 912 156 19 921 685
- - - - 19 912 156 19 921 685
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Restated**
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
-
-
73 283 220
19 377 067
73 283 220
19 377 067
-
-
73 283 220
19 377 067
19 912 156
3 012 507
19 912 156
3 012 507
-
-
19 912 156
3 012 507
19 921 685
6 212 557
19 921 685
6 212 557
9 246 112
7 518 740
9 246 112
7 518 740
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19 912 156
3 012 507
19 921 685
6 212 557
5 800 228 - -
7 405 734 -
24 216 303
30 153 496 -
216 043 864
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022
Restated**
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
-
-
73 283 220
3 591 139
73 283 220
3 591 139
-
-
73 283 220
3 591 139
19 912 156
626 904
19 912 156
626 904
-
-
19 912 156
626 904
19 921 685
1 292 835
19 921 685
1 292 835
9 246 112
1 564 652
9 246 112
1 564 652
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
19 912 156
626 904
19 921 685
1 292 835
(2 749)
(2 749)
(16 745)
(474 044)
(43 330)
(534 119)
(87 127)
(904 348)
(569 905)
(1 883 550)
(4 049 096)
7 455 408
9 588 403
27 986 391
33 041 638
239 787 402
7 567 765 (112 357)
10 783 421 (1 195 018)
28 685 790
(699 390)
35 233 785 (2 191 896)
244 689 138 (4 901 478)
-
-
(9)
(251)
(268)
Unaudited Historical Cost
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Insurance revenue
Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts
Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds
Insurance service result
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Cash ﬂows
Premiums received
Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows
Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance
Net opening assets/(liabilities)
Net opening balance
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Insurance revenue
Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts
Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds
Insurance service result
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Cash ﬂows Premiums received
Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows
Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance
(4 369 164)
(10 238 355)
(12 918 312)
(4 369 164)
(10 238 355)
(12 918 312)
120 083 337
-
120 083 337
120 083 337
-
120 083 337
-
(36 401 024)
(7 052 081)
-
(62 188 429)
-
- (8 098 974)
(62 188 429)
(36 401 024)
(7 052 081) (7 919 906)
(43 453 105)
(70 287 403)
(113 561 440)
-
-
-
76 630 232
-
(21 159 759)
(70 287 403)
- -
6 521 897
-
(21 159 759)
55 470 473
(70 287 403)
(14 637 862)
(110 444 705)
- 36 401 025
- 48 228 790 -
(110 444 705)
48 228 790 36 401 025
(74 043 680)
48 228 790
(25 814 890)
-
-
-
(22 942 371)
(32 296 968)
(53 371 064)
(1 518 634)
(1 168 848)
(2 247 070)
(1 518 634)
(1 168 848)
(2 247 070)
69 100 954
-
69 100 954
69 100 954
-
69 100 954
-
(19 764 804)
(7 052 080)
-
(38 312 575)
-
- (8 923 116)
(38 312 575)
(19 764 804)
(26 816 884)
(47 235 691)
(73 199 882)
-
-
-
42 284 070
- 11 071 149
(47 235 691)
- (1 856 125)
(4 098 928)
- 9 215 024
53 355 219
(49 091 816)
5 116 096
(105 125 329)
- 17 772 775
- 31 112 464 -
(105 125 329)
31 112 464 17 772 775
(87 352 554)
31 112 464
(56 240 090)
-
-
-
(35 515 969)
(19 148 200)
(53 371 064)
120 083 337 120 083 337
- -- -
-
- (62 188 429)
(36 401 024)
- 120 083 337
- 120 083 337
- (62 188 429)
-
-
(7 052 081)
- (36 401 024)
- 1 870 564 1 870 564
-
- (8 098 974)
(43 453 105)
- (7 052 081)
(1 691 496)
(7 919 906)
(70 287 403)
-(110 444 705)
(1 691 496)
(113 561 440)
-
-
76 630 232
Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts
Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds
Insurance service result
-
-
1 870 564
(70 287 403)
(21 159 759)
(1 691 496)
6 521 897
-Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
- -- -
55 470 473
-
-
- (21 159 759)
1 870 564
(70 287 403)
-
-
- 36 401 025 (74 043 680)
- 48 228 790
-
-
- 48 228 790
-
(1 691 496)
(14 637 862)
- (110 444 705)
- 48 228 790
- 36 401 025
- (25 814 890)
- 3 914 484
-
(22 942 371)
Cash ﬂows
Premiums received
Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows
Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance
Unaudited Historical Cost
- (2 046 209)
-
(32 296 968)
(1 518 634)Net opening assets/(liabilities)
(53 371 064)
425 340 425 340
(1 168 848)
(1 518 634)
Net opening balance
15 072 15 072
(2 247 070)
(1 168 848)
69 100 954 69 100 954
(2 247 070)
- -- -
-
- (38 312 575)
(19 764 804)
- 69 100 954
- 69 100 954
- (38 312 575)
-
-(7 052 080)
- (19 764 804)
-
-- (8 923 116)
3 489 143
(26 816 884)
- (7 052 080)
(2 636 450)
(8 070 423)
3 489 143
(47 235 691)
-
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI Insurance revenue
Insurance service expense Incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Amortisation of insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts
Adjustment to liabilities for incurred claimsPremium refunds
Insurance service result
(2 636 450)
(73 199 882)
-
-
42 284 070
-
-
3 489 143
(47 235 691)
- 11 071 149
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
(2 636 450)
(4 098 928)
-- (1 856 125)
53 355 219
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
-- 9 215 024
3 489 143
(49 091 816)
(105 125 329)
(2 636 450)
5 116 096
-
-
- 17 772 775 (87 352 554)
- 31 112 464
-
-
- 31 112 464
- (105 125 329)
- 31 112 464
- 17 772 775
- (56 240 090)
Cash ﬂows
Premiums received
Claims and other insurance service expenses paid Insurance acquisition cash ﬂows Total cash ﬂows
Transfer to other items in the statement of ﬁnancial position Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary Net closing balance
(2 728 003)
(3 781 844)
(6 809 235)
(2 728 003)
(3 781 844)
(6 809 235)
45 202 406
-
45 202 406
45 202 406
-
45 202 406
-
(15 070 345)
- -
(25 673 008)
-
- (4 932 969)
(25 673 008)
(15 070 345)
- (4 519 142)
(15 070 345)
(30 605 977)
(45 262 495)
-
-
-
30 132 061
- 1 260 699
(30 605 977)
- -
(60 089)
- 1 260 699
31 392 760
(30 605 977)
1 200 610
(33 071 002)
- 11 636 347
- 10 678 719 -
(33 071 002)
(21 434 655)
10 678 719
(10 755 936)
-
-
-
7 230 102
(23 709 102)
(16 364 560)
(210 772)
(228 023)
(412 209)
(210 772)
(228 023)
(412 209)
6 318 583
-
6 318 583
6 318 583
-
6 318 583
-
(2 105 988)
-
(4 089 997)
-
(1 293 789)
(4 089 997)
(2 105 988)
(879 962)
(2 105 988)
(5 383 786)
(7 075 947)
-
-
-
4 212 595
- 2 518 174
(5 383 786)
- -
(757 364)
- 2 518 174
6 730 769
(5 383 786)
1 760 810
(9 296 314)
- 1 712 395
- 3 271 084 -
(9 296 314)
3 271 084 1 712 395
(7 583 919)
3 271 084
(4 312 835)
-
-
-
(1 063 922)
(2 340 726)
(2 964 235)
-
- (25 673 008)
(15 070 345)
- (25 673 008)
-
-
- -
- (15 070 345)
(15 070 345)
- 369 488 369 488
- (4 932 969)
(30 605 977)
-- 44 339 44 339
- (4 519 142)
(45 262 495)
-
-
30 132 061
-
-
369 488
(30 605 977)
- 1 260 699
44 339
(60 089)
- -- -
31 392 760
-
-
- 1 260 699
369 488
(30 605 977)
(33 071 002)
44 339
1 200 610
-
-
- 11 636 347 (21 434 655)
- 10 678 719
-
-
- 10 678 719
- 7 230 102
- (33 071 002)
- 10 678 719
- 11 636 347
- (10 755 936)
- 637 879
-
(23 709 102)
(210 772)
- (523 439)
-
(16 364 560)
55 852 55 852
(228 023)
(210 772)
(29 266)
(412 209)
(228 023)
6 318 583 6 318 583
(29 266)
(412 209)
- -- -
-(2 105 988)
- (4 089 997)
- 6 318 583
- 6 318 583
- (4 089 997)
-
-
- (2 105 988)
- (2 105 988)
369 488
(1 293 789)
44 339
(879 962)
369 488
(5 383 786)
44 339
(7 075 947)
-
-
-
-
-
4 212 595
369 488
(5 383 786)
44 339
(757 364)
- 2 518 174
- -- --
-
- 2 518 174
6 730 769
369 488
(5 383 786)
44 339
1 760 810
(9 296 314)
- - - -
- 3 271 084 - 3 271 084
- (9 296 314)
- 1 712 395 (7 583 919)
- 3 271 084
- 1 712 395
- (4 312 835)
- (1 063 922)
- 425 340
- (2 340 726)
- 15 073
- (2 964 235)
-
- 3 914 483
-
- (2 621 378)
-
(35 515 969)
(19 148 200)
(53 371 064)
Net opening assets/(liabilities)
Net opening balance
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts
Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims
Premium refunds
Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers
Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Cash ﬂows
Premiums paid Amounts received
Total cash ﬂows
Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary
Net closing balance
Unaudited Historical Cost
Net opening assets/(liabilities)
Net opening balance
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses
Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts
Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims
Premium refunds
Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers
Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Cash ﬂows
Premiums paid Amounts received
Total cash ﬂows
Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary
Net closing balance
(2 188 563)
709 331
(2 188 563)
709 331
40 849 193
-
40 849 193
-
(23 833 250)
-
- (4 829 251)
-
- - - 5 584 861 -
(28 682 501)
5 584 861
- -
- -
12 186 692
- 11 367 150
5 584 861
- (18 303 467)
23 553 842
(12 718 604)
- -
(6 198 480) 6 172 914
-
(25 566)
-
- -
21 365 279
(12 034 841)
(569 811)
261 931
(569 811)
261 931
22 030 158
-
22 030 158
-
(14 222 477)
-
- (5 794 570)
-
- - - 5 584 860 -
(20 017 047)
5 584 860
- -
- -
2 013 111
- 8 672 936
5 584 860
- (9 034 678)
10 686 047
(3 449 818)
- -
185 665 2 353 410
-
2 539 075
-
-
10 116 237
(648 811)
(2 188 563)
173 050
(2 188 563)
40 849 193 40 849 193
(23 833 250)
-
- (4 829 251)
- (28 682 501)
- -
12 186 692
-
11 367 150
23 553 842
- -
-
-
21 365 279
(569 811)
(569 811)
22 030 158 22 030 158
(14 222 477)
-
- (5 794 570)
- (20 017 047)
- -
2 013 111
-
8 672 936
10 686 047
- -
-
-
10 116 237
173 050
-709 331
709 331
-
- - - 1 172 085 - 1 172 085
- -
- -
- - -
5 584 861 -
5 584 861
- -
1 172 085
5 584 861
-
-
- (18 303 467)
1 172 085
- -
-
-
1 345 135
36 062
36 062
- -
- - - 1 172 085 - 1 172 085
- -
1 172 085
- -
1 172 085
- -
-
-
1 208 147
(12 718 604)
(6 198 480) 6 172 914
(25 566)
- -
(12 034 841)
261 931
261 931
- -
-
-
-
5 584 860 -
5 584 860
- -
5 584 860
- (9 034 678)
(3 449 818)
185 665
2 353 410
2 539 075
-
(648 811)
(1 306 183)
(1 306 183)
40 849 193 40 849 193
(23 833 250)
-
- 1 927 695 - (21 905 555)
- -
18 943 638
- (6 936 317)
12 007 321
(6 198 480) 6 172 914
(25 566)
10 675 573
(271 817)
(271 817)
22 030 158 22 030 158
(14 222 477)
-
- 962 375 - (13 260 102)
- -
8 770 056
- (361 742)
8 408 314
185 665
2 353 410
2 539 075
-
10 675 573
Opening assets
Net opening balance
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses
Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts
Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims
Premium refunds
Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers
Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Cash ﬂows
Premiums paids Amounts received
Total cash ﬂows
Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary
Net closing balance
Unaudited Historical Cost
Opening assets
Net opening balance
Changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Allocation of reinsurance premiums paid
Amounts recoverable from reinsurers Amortisation of reinsurance acquisition cash ﬂows Recoveries of incurred claims and other insurance service expenses Recoveries and reversals of recoveries of losses on onerous underlying contracts
Losses and reversals of losses on onerous contracts Adjustment to assets for incurred claims
Premium refunds
Eﬀect of changes in non-performance risk of reinsurers
Net (revenue)/expenses from reinsurance contracts
Net ﬁnance expenses from insurance contracts
Eﬀect of movement in exchange rates
Total changes in the statement of proﬁt or loss and OCI
Cash ﬂows
Premiums paid Amounts received
Total cash ﬂows
Contracts derecognised on disposal of subsidiary
Net closing balance
527 997
2 822 368
527 997
2 822 368
10 574 191
-
10 574 191
-
(9 229 830)
-
- (1 436 306)
-
- - - 188 373 -
(10 666 136)
188 373
- -
- -
(91 945)
- 1 334 672
188 373
- (88 499)
1 242 727
99 874
(9 934 819) 3 786 117
-
(6 148 702)
1 770 724
(3 226 460)
16 470
184 453
16 470
184 453
1 620 584
-
1 620 584
-
(1 806 981)
-
- (448 210)
-
- - - 188 373 -
(2 255 191)
188 373
-
-
(634 607)
- 417 177
188 373
- 384 416
(217 430)
572 789
- -
(1 297 999)
433 838
-
(864 161)
-
-
(200 961)
(106 918)
527 997
275 143
527 997
10 574 191 10 574 191
(9 229 830)
-
- (1 436 306)
- (10 666 136)
- -
(91 945)
- 1 334 672
1 242 727
-1 770 724
16 470
16 470
1 620 584 1 620 584
(1 806 981)
-
- (448 210)
-
(2 255 191)
-
(634 607)
- 417 177
(217 430)
- -
-
-
(200 961)
275 143
- -
- - - 6 175 - 6 175
- -
6 175
- (131 765)
(125 590)
-149 553
18 553
18 553
-- - - 6 175 - 6 175
-
-
1 620 584
-
(1 806 981)
-
-
-
-
188 373
(253 662)
-
-
-
6 175
- 11 334
17 509
- -
-
-
36 062
2 822 368
2 822 368
- -
- - - 188 373 - 188 373
- -
188 373
- (88 499)
99 874
(9 934 819) 3 786 117
(6 148 702)
(3 226 460)
184 453
184 453
-
188 373
-
188 373
- 384 416
572 789
(1 297 999)
433 838
(864 161)
-
(106 918)
3 625 508
3 625 508
10 574 191 10 574 191
(9 229 830)
-
- (1 241 758)
- (10 471 588)
- -
102 603
- 1 114 409
1 217 012
(9 934 819) 3 786 117
(6 148 702)
(1 306 183)
219 476
219 476
1 620 584
(2 060 643)
-
(440 059)
- 812 926
372 867
(1 297 999)
433 838
(864 161)
-
(271 817)
Directors: Herbert Nkala (Chairman), Chipo Mtasa (Deputy Chairperson), John Mushayavanhu (Group Chief Executive)*, Kleto Chiketsani*, Aeneas Chuma, Gary S Collins, Franklin H Kennedy,
Trynos Kufazvinei (Group Finance Director)*, David Makwara, Canada Malunga, Rute Moyo, Charles Msipa, Siﬁso Ndhlovu, Vimbai Nyemba, Webster Rusere* (*Executive)
16 SHARE CAPITAL AND SHARE PREMIUM
RBZ cash cover
Zimswitch settlement
Instant banking balances
Other liabilities
Intermediary tax
Customer funds awaiting paymentCurrent Non-current
Total
16.1 Authorised
Number of ordinary shares, with a nominal
value of ZWL0,00001
16.2 Issued and fully paid
Number of ordinary shares, with a nominal value of ZWL0,00001
16.3 Share capital movement
INFLATION ADJUSTED
As at 1 January 2022
Share issue
As at 31 December 2022
Share issue
As at 31 December 2023
HISTORICAL COST
As at 1 January 2022
Share issue
As at 31 December 2022
Share issue
As at 31 December 2023
17 INTEREST INCOME
Cash and cash equivalents
Loans and advances to other banks
Loans and advances to customers
Banker's acceptances and tradable bills
Other interest income
Credit related fees that are an intergral part of the eﬀective interest on loans and advances have been classiﬁed under interest income.
17.1 INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposit from other banks
Demand deposits
Lines of credit from ﬁnancial institutions
Time deposits
18 FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME Retail service fees
Credit related fees Investment banking fees Brokerage commission
18.1 FEE AND COMMISSION EXPENSE Brokerage
19 REVENUE Property sales
19.1 COST OF SALES Property costs
20 INSURANCE REVENUE
Contracts measured under PAA
Non-life
21 NET GAIN FROM FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS CARRIED AT FAIR VALUE
Financial assets at fair value through proﬁt or loss
(note 6), fair value gains
22 OTHER OPERATING INCOME Rental income
(Loss)/proﬁt disposal of property and equipment Sundry income
Bad debts (written oﬀ)/recoveries
Fair value adjustment on investment property
266 138 078
14 421 601
69 657 688
4 169 680
53 954 286
6 470 849
1 987 202
127 150 767
9 223 434
74 828 780
262 522 797
9 766 023
69 657 688
4 169 680
53 954 286
6 470 849
1 987 202
126 660 458
9 223 434
74 828 780
628 002 363
619 241 197
491 074 819 136 927 544
487 459 538 131 781 659
628 002 363
619 241 197
800 000 000
800 000 000
671 949 927
671 949 927
53 954 286
92 337 712
6 470 849
1 987 202
127 150 767
9 223 434
74 828 780
628 002 363
491 074 819
136 927 544
628 002 363
800 000 000
671 949 927
3 827 653
2 226 357
9 541 415
8 428 420
31 881 026
289 472 499
167 153 105
122 319 394
289 472 499
800 000 000
671 949 927
53 954 286
6 470 849
1 987 202
126 660 458
9 223 434
74 828 780
619 241 197
487 459 538
131 781 659
619 241 197
800 000 000
671 949 927
Number of
Shares
Capital ZWL ('000)ShareShare Premium ZWL ('000)
671 949 927 -
14 444 693 -
671 949 927 -
14 444 693 -
671 949 927
14 444 693
671 949 927 -
14 083 -
671 949 927 -
14 083 -
671 949 927
14 083
671 949 927
19 215 509
796 536
463 306
1 970 405
1 753 957
6 634 451
57 978 707
33 101 457
24 877 250
57 978 707
800 000 000
671 949 927
Total ZWL ('000)
671 949 927 -
671 949 927 -671 949 927 -
671 949 927 -
671 949 927
6 892 -
6 892 -
6 892
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
7 - 7 - 7
14 444 693 -
14 444 693 -
14 444 693
14 083 -
14 083 -
14 083
Unaudited Historical Cost
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
31 Dec 2023
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
10 394 115
34 260 727
315 514 258
11 150 951
13 321 846
6 977 113
20 806 992
193 817 990
4 755 583
7 164 966
384 641 897
233 522 644
35 235 784
7 055 841
78 610 830
23 984 415
18 730 513
4 386 130
50 076 582
12 366 139
144 886 870
85 559 364
214 437 616
4 097 266
11 963 013
2 652 941
127 941 566
2 586 713
11 329 179
1 556 963
233 150 837
143 414 421
1 679 058
797 966
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
120 083 337
69 100 954
120 083 337
69 100 954
84 709 378
86 665 447
8 811 911
(2 163 896)
9 753 275
(445 205)
136 405 952
5 735 019
(271 075)
5 215 619
(533 854)
255 772 271
152 362 037
265 917 980
10 394 115
34 260 727
315 514 258
11 150 951
13 321 846
384 641 897
35 235 784
7 055 841
78 610 830
23 984 415
144 886 870
214 437 616
4 097 266
11 963 013
2 652 941
233 150 837
1 679 058
- -- -
120 083 337 120 083 337
84 709 378
8 811 911
(2 163 896)
9 753 275
(445 205)
136 405 952
152 362 037
661 019
21 570 098
167 227 708
9 868 764
6 887 554
206 215 143
26 532 574
475 830
8 073 714
28 966 381
64 048 499
80 060 504
1 810 617
71 636
2 172 143
84 114 900
1 291 026
148 692 148 692
84 202 84 202
45 202 406 45 202 406
47 936 016
1 122 345
1 969
7 600 211
1 561
51 464 113
60 190 199
6 977 113
20 806 992
193 817 990
4 755 583
7 164 966
233 522 644
18 730 513
4 386 130
50 076 582
12 366 139
85 559 364
127 941 566
2 586 713
11 329 179
1 556 963
143 414 421
797 966
- -- -69 100 954 69 100 954
86 665 447
5 735 019
(271 075)
5 215 619
(533 854)
255 772 271
265 917 980
14 451 585 -
14 451 585 -
14 451 585
14 090 -
14 090 -
14 090
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
102 298
3 402 068
26 180 979
1 470 534
996 166
32 152 045
4 684 781
76 283
1 157 162
4 729 547
10 647 773
12 039 039
236 413
11 579
330 991
12 618 022
211 705
10 786 10 786
4 038
4 038
6 318 583 6 318 583
8 508 693
176 776
9 814
1 240 525
107
19 973 502
21 400 724
23.1 Staﬀ costs
insurance acquisition cash ﬂows
Staﬀ costs (note 23.1)
Administration expenses
Other operating expenses Administrative expenses Staﬀ costs (note 23.1)
Directors' remuneration (note 23.2) Audit fees:
- Financial statements audit-current year fees
- Financial statements audit-prior year fees
- Other services
Depreciation Amortisation
Leases of low value items and short term leases
Salaries and allowances
Social security
Pension contribution
23.2 Director's remuneration
Board fees
Other emoluments
For services as management
24 INCOME TAX EXPENSE Charge for the year
Current income tax on income for the reporting year
Adjustments in respect of prior years
Deferred income tax
Income tax expense
25 EARNINGS PER SHARE
25.1 Basic earnings per share
Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent Total
Basic earnings per share (ZWL cents)
Year ended 31 December 2023
Weighted average number of ordinary shares Issued ordinary shares as at 1 January 2023 Treasury shares purchased
Treasury shares sold
Weighted average number of ordinary shares as at 31 December
Year ended 31 December 2022
Weighted average number of ordinary shares Issued ordinary shares as at 1 January 2022 Treasury shares purchased
Treasury shares sold
Weighted average number of ordinary shares as at 31 December
25.2 Diluted earnings per share
59 058 177
7 052 080
36 401 024
8 484 042
2 566 117
37 309 334
7 052 080
19 764 804
6 507 547
2 566 117
113 561 440
73 199 882
190 331 419
499 275 874
197 317 538
5 606 905
920 799
381 499
7 751 461
252 229
27 285
105 457 140
340 586 036
106 429 752
3 700 743
387 835
313 055
4 049 096
31 172
1 841
901 865 008
560 956 671
1 015 426 449
634 156 553
496 650 793
2 015 322
9 093 800
340 448 614
1 204 538
5 440 431
507 759 915
347 093 583
5 427 953
610
191 888 975
3 649 967
375
102 779 410
197 317 538
106 429 752
26 635 249
401 826
49 093 314
26 399 449
83 620
71 403 049
76 130 389
97 886 118
327 243 720
478 312 818
327 243 720
478 312 818
53 593.92
78 335.07
53 593.92
78 335.07
36 401 024
8 484 042
2 566 117
113 561 440
190 331 419
499 275 874
197 317 538
5 606 905
920 799
381 499
7 751 461
252 229
27 285
901 865 008
1 015 426 449
496 650 793
2 015 322
9 093 800
507 759 915
5 427 953
610
191 888 975
197 317 538
26 635 249
401 826
49 093 314
76 130 389
327 243 720 327 243 720
53 593.92 53 593.92
15 070 345
3 424 604
1 283 592
45 262 495
78 336 415
182 549 031
62 211 754
2 654 830
81 407 -
5 955 631
472 585
583 810
332 845 463
378 107 958
176 674 120
1 607 544
7 691 971
185 973 635
2 377 525 -
59 834 229
62 211 754
18 547 815 -
34 919 758
53 467 572
60 177 706 60 177 706
9 568.25
9 568.25
19 764 804
6 507 547
2 566 117
73 199 882
105 457 140
340 586 036
106 429 752
3 700 743
387 835
313 055
4 049 096
31 172
1 841
560 956 671
634 156 553
340 448 614
1 204 538
5 440 431
347 093 583
3 649 967
375
102 779 410
106 429 752
26 399 449
83 620
71 403 049
97 886 118
478 312 818 478 312 818
78 335.07 78 335.07
Shares issued
Treasury shares
Shares outstanding
671 949 927 - -
610 701 522
(158 500)
-
671 949 927
610 543 022
671 949 927 - -
637 419 443 (26 717 921)
-
671 949 927
610 701 522
671 949 927 - -
2 105 988
495 510
323 750
7 075 947
12 038 697
26 719 970
10 201 924
466 699
10 186 -
603 449
7 608
70 673
50 119 206
57 195 153
26 039 494
205 005
970 982
27 215 481
392 464 -
9 809 460
10 201 924
3 754 789 -
5 391 215
9 146 004
38 708 406 38 708 406
6 154.63
6 154.63
Weighted
61 248 405 158 500 -
671 949 927
671 949 927 - -
671 949 927
61 406 905
34 530 484
26 717 921 -
61 248 405
610 701 522
(158 500)
-
610 543 022
637 419 443 (26 717 921)
-
610 701 522
610 701 522
(102 916)
-
610 598 606
637 419 443
(8 488 036)
-
628 931 407
Diluted earnings per share is calculated after adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company does not have dilutive ordinary shares.
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Unaudited Historical Cost
31 Dec 2023
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
31 Dec 2023
ZWL ('000)
ZWL ('000)
25.3 Headline earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent
Total
Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 31 DecemberDiluted earnings per share (ZWL cents)
Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent
Adjusted for excluded remeasurements
Proﬁt on the disposal of property and equipment (note 22)
Impairment on asset (note 11 & 12)
Headline earnings
Weighted average number of ordinary shares at 31 December
Headline earnings per share (ZWL cents)
25.4 Diluted headline earnings per share
Diluted headline earnings per share is calculated after
adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential
ordinary shares. The Company does not have
dilutive ordinary shares.
Proﬁt attributable to equity holders of the parent
Adjusted for excluded remeasurements
Proﬁt on the disposal of property and equipment (note 22)
Impairment on asset (note 11 & 12)
Diluted headline earnings
327 243 720
478 312 818
327 243 720
478 312 818
610 598 606
610 598 606
53 593.92
78 335.07
327 243 720
2 163 896 -
478 312 818
271 075
-
329 407 616
478 583 893
610 598 606
610 598 606
53 948.31
78 379.46
327 243 720
2 163 896 -
478 312 818
271 075
-
329 407 616
478 583 893
610 598 606
610 598 606
53 948.31
78 379.46
327 243 720
31 Dec 2022 Restated** ZWL ('000)
60 177 706
327 243 720
610 598 606
53 593.92
327 243 720
2 163 896 -
329 407 616
610 598 606
53 948.31
327 243 720
2 163 896 -
329 407 616
60 177 706
628 931 407
9 568.25
60 177 706
(1 969)
-
60 175 737
628 931 407
9 567.93
60 177 706
(1 969)
-
60 175 737
478 312 818
478 312 818
610 598 606
78 335.07
478 312 818
271 075
-
478 583 893
610 598 606
78 379.46
478 312 818
271 075 -
478 583 893
38 708 406
38 708 406
628 931 407
6 154.63
38 708 406
(9 814)
-
38 698 592
628 931 407
6 153.07
38 708 406
(9 814)
-
38 698 592
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (CONTINUED)
26
SEGMENT REPORTING
Segment information is presented in respect of business segments.
Segment revenue, expenses, liabilities and assets are items that are directly attributable to the business segment or which can be allocated on a reasonable basis to a business segment.
The Group comprises of seven business segments i.e. commercial banking, microlending, mortgage ﬁnancing, short term reinsurance, short term insurance, stockbroking and insurance broking.
Performance is measured based on segment proﬁt before income tax, as included in the internal management reports that are reviewed by the Group Executive Committee.
Audited Inﬂation Adjusted
Commercial
banking Microlending
31 Dec 2023 ZWL ('000)ZWL ('000)Mortgage ﬁnancing ZWL ('000)Short term reinsurance ZWL ('000)
Short term insurance Stockbroking ZWL ('000) ZWL ('000)
Short term Insurance
Broking ZWL ('000)Consolidated
ZWL ('000)
Type of revenue generating activity Commercial and retail banking
Type of revenue generating activity and retail banking
CommercialMicrolending ﬁnancingMortgage general classes of short term re-insuranceUnderwriting general classes of short term insurance
UnderwritingEquity market insurance broking
Short term
DealingMicrolending
Mortgage ﬁnancingUnderwriting general classes of short term re-insuranceUnderwriting general classes of short term insuranceEquity market dealingShort term insurance broking
