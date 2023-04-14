Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. FBC Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FBC   ZW0009011926

FBC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(FBC)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
125.50 ZWL   +0.40%
06:16aFbc : Final Dividend Announcement
PU
2022Fbc : Dividend Notice
PU
2022Fbc : 2022 HY Results & Audit Review
PU
FBC : Final Dividend Announcement

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
Final Dividend Announcement

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of FBC Holdings Limited has declared a final dividend of 297,64 ZWL cents per share on 671 949 927 ordinary shares in issue on 31 March 2023 as reflected in our audited Financial Results for the yearended 31 December2022, published on 31 March 2023.The dividend is in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022. The dividend will be payable to shareholders registered in the books of the Company at close of business on Friday, 14 April 2023.

The payment of dividend will take place on or about 28 April 2023.

The shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend on the Stock Exchange up to the market day of 11 April 2023 and ex-dividend as from 12 April 2023.

Shareholders are requested to submit their bank details to our transfer secretaries who are First Transfer Secretaries situated at:-

No. 1 Armagh Avenue

Eastlea

P O Box 11

HARARE

e-mailaddress: ftsgen@fts-net.com

By Order of the Board

Tichaona Mabeza

Group Company Secretary

7 April 2023

6th Floor, FBC Centre, 45 Nelson Mandela Avenue, Harare, Zimbabwe General: +263 4 783204 / 783206-7 / 707057 / 772706 / 797759 Fax +263 4 783440

Directors: H. Nkala (Chairman), C. Mtasa (Deputy Chairperson), J. Mushayavanhu (Group Chief Ex- ecutive), K. Chiketsani (Executive), A. Chuma, G.S. Collins, F. Kennedy, T. Kufazvinei (Executive), D. Makwara, C. Malunga, R. Moyo, C. Msipa, S. Ndlovu, V. Nyemba, W. Rusere (Executive)

You Matter Most

FBC Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
